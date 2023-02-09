From the Grammys to the Hiking Trails: Beyoncé Drops New Ivy Park Capsule Off the Heels of Awards Wins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Stepping off the red carpet and into the great outdoors, Queen Bey wants you to hit the trails with the latest capsule drop of her IVY PARK x adidas collaboration. This marks the seventh IVY PARK installment, following up her dreamy, florals-inspired “IVYTOPIA” collection last year, which was the look for everyone’s own Summer Renaissance. Even if you don’t consider yourself so outdoorsy, you might find yourself needing a concert fit, since this drop has come right after Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour, and made history as the most Grammy award-winning artist of all time.

Beyoncé/Instagram

Buy adidas x IVY PARK Park Trail Collection $30+

The line is currently available starting February 9, and you can download the Adidas app to wait in a virtual queue (much like the Ticketmaster queue we’ll all inevitably wait on for Beyoncé’s tour) to purchase your pieces. Without the app, the you can start shopping IVY Park x adidas online at adidas.com and in select stores starting February 10, with prices ranging from $30 to $500. Like the previous IVY PARK x adidas collection, this latest capsule features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories.

Titled “Park Trail“, the athleisure line is equal parts rugged and elevated, with bright blue and orange hues and dark greens that’ll stand out whether you’re on the mountain or cheering in the pit. The company’s described the line as a “trail-blazing expression of performance wear inspired by the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future.” Trending Twitter Kept Entire 'Database’ of Republican Requests to Censor Posts Kelly Clarkson On Her Own in ‘Here I Go Again’ Whitesnake Cover Who Is @Catturd2, the Sh-tposting King of MAGA Twitter? Kelly Clarkson Rivals Adele's Vocals in New ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ Cover

Sport camouflage in a more stylized way with sleek cargo pants, jackets, and even mesh gloves. Looking for outwear? There’s bold puffers and vibrant canvas jackets that’ll make you feel runway ready, even if you’re just heading off to the gym. And it wouldn’t be an IVY PARK line without a dramatic, yet casual suit (in a nod to the outdoors, it has a bungee cord belt that stands out against the silhouette).

adidas

Buy adidas x IVY PARK Park Trail Collection $30+

The campaign for “Park Trail” has also featured a number of celebs like Ice Spice, Devon Aoki, and Offset (including his son Kody Cephus), each sporting camo streetwear or performance-ready gear. Beyoncé herself even said in an Instagram post that IVY PARK Park Trail is “my favorite drop to date.”

Before you queue up Renaissance on your workout playlist and get out there, Beyoncé’s adidas x IVY PARK Park Trail collection is selling out fast, so check out the latest IVYTOPIA fits online at adidas.com.