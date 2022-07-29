 Beyoncé adidas x IVY PARK “IVYTOPIA” Collection: Where to Buy Online - Rolling Stone
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’

Beyoncé’s latest summertime collab with adidas features designs with florals, crystals, and everything you need for your own summer renaissance look

By

beyonce ivy park ivytopia adidasbeyonce ivy park ivytopia adidas

adidas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE.  

Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200.

beyonce adidas ivy park ivytopia

adidas

Buy: adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA Collection at $30+

With a particular focus on summer swimwear (perfect for lounging poolside while you blast “VIRGO GROOVE”), the line aims to blend inspiration from the “natural and supernatural”. The pieces combine colors from gems and crystals such as quartz (off white), pyrite (silver), lapis lazuli (shock cyan), hawk’s eye (khaki) and jasper (solar yellow), as well as floral-inspired prints. The modern silhouettes were cut with futurism in mind, and use athletic-minded materials (think power mesh and metallic spandex).

Summertime accessories from the IVYTOPIA collection include a fresh take on a traditional sun hat (made from swimwear material), a classic reversible bucket hat, and an oversized tote with removable exterior pouch pockets. Toss these in your bag for beach-ready looks, or wear them for a more stylish vibe when you’re out doing errands in a heatwave.

beyonce ivy park adidas ivytopia

adidas

Buy: adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA Collection at $30+

The collection also features a reworking of adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneakers with a bold and futuristic neon stripe. The Savage trail sneakers and Mule shoes also get an IVY PARK upgrade, with muted tones and lightweight materials that’ll pair with any warm-weather fit.

Much like Beyoncé’s latest album, which was recorded during the pandemic, adidas says this IVY PARK line explores the collective connection we share after emerging from a period of isolation. From the beach to the hiking trail, this line was designed so you can look and feel like your best self when you’re with your crew.

Wanna throw an album release party in your new IVYTOPIA fit? Here’s our guide on where to find every edition of Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album online. Much like the vinyl LP and limited-edition box sets, Beyoncé’s adidas x IVY PARK collection is selling out fast, so check out the latest IVYTOPIA fits online at adidas.com.

