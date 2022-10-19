Try These Yoga Wheels for the Best Back Stretch Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The benefits of yoga are endlessly positive: better flexibility, stronger muscles, and relaxation, just to name a few. A yoga mat is your main go-to for any practice, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a trained instructor, but some additional props can help take your practice up a notch. The best yoga wheels can help get you into poses with precision, learning the exact way you’re supposed to position yourself, and starting to build that muscle memory (and especially your core muscles).

These high-quality wheels go beyond yoga too, and are great for pilates, TRX, and incorporating into your regular workout routine. Here’s what you should know about buying the best yoga wheels online.

Yoga Wheels Buying Guide

From their material to their size, these are the most important features to consider in your new yoga wheel.

Material: First, consider how grippy your wheel is. You’ll want something that provides a bit of friction against your yoga mat so you can comfortably get into poses without worrying that it’s going to slip out from under you. The other aspect is the foam, or lining — it’ll roll over your body, so make sure it’s comfortable enough without offering too much cushion. Another thing is having materials that are odor-preventing, anti-microbial and sweat-resistant, so you can freely take that hot yoga class and not leave a lasting smell on the wheel (or slide right off it).

Size: Will you be using this primarily at home? In that case, as long as it’s comfortable and a fit for your frame, size won’t matter as much. However, if you’re planning on bringing this along to a class or on vacation with you, some are slimmer, but still strong and super portable.

Support: Be absolutely sure to check how much weight these can hold before purchasing. While many can support plenty, up to 500 pounds, some are only designed to handle 100 pounds or less, and can crumble and crack under too much pressure.

What Are the Best Yoga Wheels?

We picked the best yoga wheels to add to your practice today.

1. Pete’s Choice Yoga Wheel Pete’s Choice is one of our top choices for a new yoga wheel, too. This wheel provides an awesome back stretch, massaging while it rolls, and helps to increase balance and core strength. It’s constructed from high-quality and durable ABS material, sturdy and able to support up to 350 pounds. Plus, it comes with an eight-foot strap for even deeper stretches. Buy Pete's Choice Yoga Wheel $26.87

2. Florensi Yoga Wheel This pack of three wheels (13, 10, and 6 inches) gives a medium-pressure massage, and lets you build a more targeted workout for smaller areas like your neck and feet. It’s great for breaking up tightly wound areas of muscle knots, and gliding along the natural curvature of your spine. It’s crafted with premium, eco-friendly thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and it’s 100 percent PVC-free, non-slip, skin-friendly, and can support up to 500 pounds. Buy Florensi Yoga Wheel $64.99

3. Chirp Wheel Back Stretcher This pick is durable, comfortable, and skid-resistant, too. The padding is a sweat-resistant foam that’s still soft against your back, with a half-inch of padding. Meanwhile, the ABS plastic core (made without any PVC) can withstand up to 500 pounds. Bonus: It’s lightweight and really easy to travel with, so no more excuses about skipping your yoga routine when you’re on the road. Buy Chirp Wheel Back Stretcher $44.99

4. Yoga Wheel Set This set is great for beginner yogis, or even amateurs just looking to loosen up their back after a day sitting at a desk. The wheel itself provides nice grip, with beveled edges and a non-slip surface, and supports over 200 pounds. The blocks are also lightweight enough to provide support without being too squishy, and the resistance bands and jumprope help add some cardio to any workout. Buy Yoga Wheel Set $43.99