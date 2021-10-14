RS Recommends: The Best Yoga Blankets for Your Practice

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been to enough yoga classes, you’ve probably noticed that no matter what studio you’re practicing in, the available yoga blankets all have the same texture and relative dimensions. This is because most yoga practitioners prefer to use hand-woven Mexican blankets in their practice due to the traditional blankets’ textured weave.

During your practice, you may use your yoga blanket for added padding or support when holding a pose or when sitting in meditation. Having a textured weave is essential to yoga blankets because this is what allows you to grip the blanket with your hands or feet if you’re using the blanket for support during challenging poses.

You’ll also use your yoga blanket during Shavasana at the end of your practice when you’re laying down on your mat in rest. Your body cools during Shavasana, and you may find it comfortable to cover yourself with your yoga blanket during this time. Mexican blankets are often very thick and have noticeable heft to them, which is why so many yogis enjoy their comfort.

However, Mexican blankets are not the only yoga blankets on the market, although they are the traditional pick. When you’re shopping for the best yoga blanket for your practice, you may also consider other textured blankets made of wool or cotton. These blankets are often more minimalist in their design, as Mexican blankets are known for their colorful patterns. Cotton yoga blankets tend to be lighter, which means they are easier to fold and transport.

No matter what material you prefer, we’ve rounded up the best yoga blankets to incorporate into your practice now.

1. Benevolence Yoga Blanket Handwoven and made from hypoallergenic recycled materials, this stunning yoga blanket is a perfect example of why Mexican blankets have become a staple in yoga practices everywhere. It weighs three pounds, which promotes comfort and relaxation when used in Shavasana, while helping you stay stable on the mat. When you’re practicing challenging poses, the textured weave of this blanket helps you keep your grip. Or, you can fold this blanket and use it to support your sit bones, knees, or lower back. It measures 50″ by 80,” which is the perfect size for yoga practice. Amazon Buy: Benevolence Yoga Blanket at $29.99

2. Manduka Recycled Yoga Blanket Manduka is known for producing high-quality yoga gear, and this yoga blanket is no exception. It’s made from recycled wool and has a dense, stretch-resistant weave that makes it the perfect supporting accessory for your yoga practice. At the same time, the blanket is moldable to support your body in both restorative and dynamic yoga poses. This blanket measures 82″ by 60″ and has a lovely, soft texture. Amazon Buy: Manduka Recycled Yoga Blanket at $43.46

3. Lotuscrafts Yoga Blanket If you’re a yogi who dashes from the office to the studio, then it may not be practical for you to tote around a three-pound blanket. Instead, you may want to opt for Lotuscraft’s 100% cotton yoga blanket, which is slightly thinner and way more lightweight. This blanket can be folded up and stashed in a backpack or canvas bag. It doesn’t lack durability though; this blanket was woven with the intent to support you in your yoga poses and practice with strong, stretchy fibers. This is an especially great blanket for yogis with sensitive skin. Amazon Buy: Lotuscrafts Yoga Blanket at $34.95