Soccer Swag: The Best World Cup Merch to Order Online

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is steaming onward in Qatar and, in addition to all the upsets and excitement, we’ve been seeing some very cool gear on the field. If you want to nab some World Cup gear for yourself, you’re in luck: We found some of the best World Cup merch from teams including USMNT, Germany, and Argentina — all available for purchase online.

World cup merch is obviously a great way to support your team (no matter where you’re watching the tournament from) but it also works as a thoughtful holiday gift idea for any soccer fans. Plus, many of the jerseys are stylish enough to wear anytime, making great additions to casual outfits or your workout wardrobe.

If you’re in need of some of the best World Cup merch, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to buy World Cup merch online, plus some of our favorite official pieces to cop before the tournament is over.

Where Can You Buy World Cup Merch Online?

As you might expect, there’s no shortage of unofficial World Cup merch out there. Below are some online retailers where you can find the real thing, including authentic World Cup jerseys, balls, and special-edition shoes.

Fanatics: With official merch for just about every major sport, Fanatics is a great place to pick up World Cup merch for any team. Plus, they’re running a sale right now that gets you up to 65% off sitewide with code ADVENT.

Adidas: As the official brand behind many of the World Cup teams’ kits and cleats — and every ball used in-game – Adidas is another great source for World Cup merch. Plus, they’ve launched some special-edition pieces in celebration of the tournament, such as these Ultraboost sneakers.

Nike: Nike is another major player in the World Cup with kits on teams including USMNT, England, and Brasil.

Amazon: As expected, the everything store, also has a good selection of official World Cup gear. Just make sure pieces are actually official when shopping on Amazon, as you'll see some unlicensed pieces too.

The Best World Cup Merch to Buy Online

1. Nike USMNT 22/23 Stadium Home Jersey

Nike

Team USA’s World Cup home jersey is one of the tamer game tops, but we think that’s a good thing if you want to wear the jersey outside of game days. It’s also made of stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, so you could easily use the jersey for runs or gym sessions too.

Buy Nike USMNT 22/23 Home Jersey $95

2. Nike England Dri-FIT Pre-Match Soccer Top

Nike

Another great World Cup jersey from Nike is this England pre-match top. The polyester fabric is light and sweat-wicking, making the jersey comfortable for lounging and high-performance enough for workouts.

Nike England Pre-Match Soccer Top $70 Buy Now

3. Adidas Al Rihla Pro Ball

Adidas

Want to play like the pros? Pick up this official 2022 World Cup match ball from Adidas Al Rihla. It features a dhow-inspired speedshell panel shape with diamond debossing and texturing that all combine for accuracy and swerve. Plus, the distinct colorful graphics look great as well.

Adidas Al Rihla Pro Ball $165 Buy Now

4. Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Copa World Cup Shoes

Adidas

If you’re looking for a way to add some World Cup color to your everyday wardrobe, check out these special-edition Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. The best-selling sneaker is re-tooled in four World Cup team colorways including Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, and Chile, letting you rep your team on your feet. Related

Adidas Ultraboost World Cup Shoes $200 Buy Now

5. Adidas Germany 22 Home Jersey

Adidas

Germany’s home top showcases a classic football jersey look, complete with Adidas striping on the shoulder and the team crest on the chest. Made of lightweight polyester, the jersey uses Adidas’ HEAT.RDY technology to keep you cooler when the game heats up.

Adidas Germany 22 Home Jersey $150 Buy Now

6. Nike Brazil 22/23 Stadium Away Jersey

Nike

As the top-ranked team at this year's World Cup, Brazil has a good shot at the trophy. If you're looking to support the powerhouse team (or just channel some Brazilian drip) pick up this official Nike jersey.

Buy Nike Brazil Stadium Away Jersey $95

7. USMNT Antigua Victory Pullover Hoodie

Fanatics

Although it’s scorching hot in Qatar, it’s still winter here in the U.S. If you want a warmer piece of World Cup gear to support our team, pick up this officially-licensed pullover Hoodie from Fanatics (and don’t forget to use code ADVENT for a discount).

Buy USMNT Victory Pullover Hoodie $63.74 (with code)

8. Adidas Mexico 22 Home Jersey

Adidas

Mexico might be eliminated from this year’s World Cup, but their jerseys are still just as cool. If you’re feeling down about the elimination, the stylish top is also a good way to cheer yourself up.

Buy Adidas Mexico 22 Home Jersey $150

9. Outerstuff FIFA World Cup Pom Hats

Amazon

Another good piece of merch for cold-weather World Cup festivities is this officially-licensed pom hat from Outerstuff. It’s offered in colors for every team, and, at just $22, makes an easy gift for any soccer fan in your life.

Buy Outerstuff World Cup Pom Hat $22.00