The Most Durable Work Gloves for Extra Protection and Better Grip on Any Job

Whether you’re working with tools or tackling a project outdoors, the best work gloves can make a world of difference in helping you get the job done safely and quickly. It may be tempting to work with just your hands, but the risk of one major slip-up isn’t worth it in the end, and can cause permanent damage when operating heavy equipment, specifically ones with blades.

It can also be tough to determine which pair of work gloves is right for you, your hands, and specifically what you’ll need them for. That’s why we’ve tried out a few of the best, and broken them down by what to look for below. Here’s everything you should know about picking out the best work gloves for every type of project.

What to Consider When Looking for the Best Work Gloves

Consider the material and level of protection you want when shopping for the best work gloves. Here’s everything we looked for when choosing the best work gloves.

Material: Work gloves come in a variety of materials, including leather, synthetic materials, and canvas. Leather gloves are a popular choice for their durability and dexterity, but they can be more expensive than other options. Synthetic materials, like neoprene or nitrile, are often more affordable, and offer good protection from liquids and chemicals, but the flipside is that they may not be as durable as leather. Canvas gloves are another lightweight and breathable option, making them a good choice for tasks that require dexterity, but they may not provide as much protection as some of the others.

Protection: If you’re working with power tools or handling sharp objects, you’ll want gloves that offer a high level of cut resistance. For tasks that involve exposure to liquids or chemicals, go for gloves with a good chemical resistance rating. And for tasks that require a good grip, look for gloves with a textured palm or fingertips.

Fit: A good fit will ensure that the gloves stay in place while you work and provide the protection you need. Some gloves come in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large, while others are one-size-fits-all. To ensure a good fit, measure the circumference of your hand at its widest point, just below the knuckles, and compare that measurement to the size chart provided by the manufacturer.

Extras: Some gloves come with wrist straps or adjustable cuffs to keep them in place, while others have reinforced fingertips to increase durability in high-wear areas. If you’ll have your device nearby (or are using it as part of the project), definitely go for a glove with touchscreen-compatible fingertips, allowing you to use your tablet without needing to remove your gloves each time.

What Are the Best Work Gloves?

With the above buying guide in mind, here are the best work gloves you can buy online.

1. Mechanix Wear Work Gloves The synthetic leather material on this pair provides a comfortable fit and excellent grip, making them a top pick for handling tools and machinery. Plus the padded palm adds an extra layer of protection against impact, reducing the risk of potential injury too. They’re also breathable, ensuring that your hands don’t overheat and get all sweaty during use. Probably the best feature of all though is the touchscreen-capable fingertips, making it easy to use your smartphone or tablet without having to remove the gloves. Buy Mechanix Wear Work Gloves $40.99

2. DEX FIT Nitrile Work Gloves We found the DEX FIT Nitrile Work Gloves FN330 to be a higher-quality option than most in its class, while still being reliable and comfortable, and much easier for maneuvering than thicker gloves. The 3D-comfort stretch provides a snug and secure fit, while the nitrile coating offers excellent grip and protection against abrasion and puncture. These gloves are also highly breathable, keeping your hands cool and dry during extended use. Plus the ergonomic design of the gloves ensures that your hands won’t tire out quickly, and they’re always fast to put on and take off (and touchscreen compatible too). Buy DEX FIT Nitrile Work Gloves $13.69

3. Ironclad Framer Carpenter Work Gloves Durability and functionality were both top of mind when these gloves were developed. The Ironclad features a durable synthetic leather palm, reinforced stitching, and a flexible neoprene knuckle pad to protect your hands during heavy-duty work. But what really sets the Ironclad Framer Carpenter Work Gloves apart is their fingertip design, which allows for maximum dexterity and sensitivity while working. This is especially useful for those who need to handle small screws, nails, or other small parts. But, maybe surprisingly, they’re actually really comfortable to wear, thanks to the breathable, stretchable fabric that ensures a snug fit, while the terry cloth sweat wipe on the thumb provides added convenience during long work sessions. It’s not just construction either, these also work well for things like carpentry, electrical work, and even projects around the house. Buy Ironclad Framer Carpenter Work Gloves $26.82

4. Wells Lamont HydraHyde Glove With its HydraHyde coating, this glove is designed to be water-resistant, ensuring that your hands stay dry even in the most soggy, wet conditions. The glove is also highly breathable, thanks to its stretchy spandex back and reinforced finger and thumb saddles, which allows for maximum flexibility and dexterity while working. They’re built to last too, with a reinforced leather palm and reinforced stitching to withstand the wear and tear of regular use. Plus there’s an adjustable wrist closure to ensure a snug and secure fit and prevent slippage. Buy Wells Lamont HydraHyde Glove $18.48