These Are the Women-Owned Brands You Should Be Supporting This Month (And Their Best Deals)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global celebration that honors the cultural, political, and economic achievements made by women. There’s no better time to harness your spending power then by supporting female-owned and operated brands, including small businesses that have been hit disproportionally hard by the pandemic.

There are tons of ways you can celebrate consciously, but top online retailers and brands aren’t just offering up deals and sales — they’re donating money to female-centered charities from each purchase, or just throughout the month.

While it’s crucial to support women-owned businesses not just during March, but all year round, you should take advantage of these deals while you can. Many of these sales come from female-run brands themselves, or larger retailers often take the month to highlight these brands and offer discounts of up to 50% off.

Either way, you can show your support this month with our guide to the best deals from woman-owned brands (and brands that are giving back to women), for International Women’s Day and beyond.

1-800 FLOWERS

Celebrate International Women’s Day and the women who inspire you most with a free e-card, no additional purchase necessary.

BEYOND BODY

With this deal, you can save 60% Off a 6-Month Beyond Body Book & Assistant App Plan until April 21 using the promo code WDAY.

BIRDY GREY

Get 25% off all mauve dresses, including mauve and dark mauve. For each mauve dress sold, Birdy Grey will donate a dress to Operation Prom, a national nonprofit organization that helps low-income students attend their proms by providing free prom dresses.

CLEANBLEND

Get some of the best blenders for smoothies with this IWD deal for 10% Off blenders at Cleanblend.

DREAM PAIRS

Women’s footwear brand Dream Pairs is offering up $8 off $59, $18 off $99, and $28 off $139 with promo code WOMEN23.

FORIA

Shop the sale on premium oils and bath salts for intimacy, and you’ll get 19.98% Off your order (the year the full anatomy of the clitoris was discovered). Editor’s picks

HUM NUTRITION

Whether you’re looking for sleep gummies, or top-rated supplements, HUM’s Women’s History Month sale is offering 30% off sitewide, ending Mach 8 (minimum purchase $39).

MACY’S

Through March 31, you can save up to 30% Off women-owned and inclusive brands online (they also include sections for AAPI, Black, and Latinx-owned brands as well).

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom supports women throughout the year through their HERproject, but you can get deals of up to 40% Off women-owned and women-founded brands on their site throughout the month.

OLD NAVY

Old Navy is celebrating Women’s History Month with limited-edition Project WE t-shirts, created by artists Shar and Shawna, and you get an extra 30% Off taken from your purchase of the shirt at checkout.

ROBOROCK

Save up to $320 on Roborock robot vacuums and robot mops on their website, no promo code necessary.

SEEZONA

This week, Seezona (known for featuring up-and-coming designers) are highlighting brands founded or driven by women. Until March 10, you can also get 15% off the entire website with promo code WOMEN15.

SEPHORA

Sephora will let you redeem 500 Beauty Insider points and donate $10 to Project Glimmer, an organization fighting against gender and racial inequality.

SPONGELLÉ

For relaxing, at-home self-care, take 30% off sitewide with the promo code WOMENSDAY on body and bath products.

TONIC CBD

TONIC CBD, the female-owned CBD and botanical brand, is not only offering 30% off their Flex Tonic with promo code FLEX30, for the month of March, 2.5% of every sale will go to support the women of Supernova Women — a nonprofit organization founded by Black and Brown women that works to empower Black and Brown people to become self-sufficient shareholders in the cannabis and natural plant medicine space. Trending Gang Members Hold Positions at ‘Highest Levels’ of LA Sheriff’s Department, Investigation Reveals Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Footage Dump Delivers the Sloppy Propaganda Kevin McCarthy Wanted Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media, Says Her Heart Has Been 'Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber Drama The Creepiest Oscars Ever Happened Twenty Years Ago Related Stories

UGG

Until March 31, UGG will donate $20 per pair of Scrunchita in Pale Chartreuse to Kiva, an international nonprofit that accelerates financial inclusion by providing microloans to entrepreneurs. And if you need help caring for those slides, you can get a free Fluff Care Kit with every purchase of $200 or more.

XTREMA

Xtrema, a sustainable, non-toxic ceramic cookware brand is offering 20% off or more on everything plus an extra 15% off orders over $250 until March 9.