The Best Jackets for Winter, from Packable Puffers to Cowboy-Inspired Coats

If you live in a climate that experiences noticeable seasons, then you likely don’t need to be reminded that a certain bone-chilling season is coming. Whether your cold-weather wardrobe is out of style, or you need to replace your worn-out outerwear, now’s a good time to stock up on new winter jackets.

We’ve rounded up the best options for a range of environments, from lightweight and packable options to parkas and puffers that are ready to tackle snow days. Keep reading for the best winter jackets to get you through the bitter ice and cold and beyond.

1. Parajumpers Padded Long-Sleeved Jacket

Parajumpers is a go-to among rescuers and skiiers for a reason, so this padded long-sleeved jacket by the Italian outerwear company will certainly stand up to the winter elements. It’s filled with 100% down and has a high neck, plus a concealed front closure and zippered pockets that give it a sleek look. It’s also available in a similar option for women.

Farfetch

2. Eddie Bauer Men’s Superior Stadium Down Coat

If you’re facing -50 degree temps, this waterproof and insulated coat by Eddie Bauer was made to handle just that. The durable, water-repellent nylon shell is also breathable, and the sleeves have adjustable cuffs and interior gaiters for extra protection. This long jacket has a relaxed fit for layering, and there are seven pockets (six outside, one interior) to keep your belongings on you safely and securely.

The down fill is responsibly sourced, and the insulated hood has a removable faux-fur ruff. The jacket is also available in women’s sizes.

Based out of Washington State, Eddie Bauer has a storied history of producing comfortable, durable outerwear for men and women. The outdoor retailer celebrates its 100th anniversary this year and this cozy, lined jacket is an example of the must-have pieces the company is known for.

Eddie Bauer

3. Filson Lined Wool Cape Coat

Filson began as an outfitter for Gold Rushers, so it makes sense that its classic wool cape coat is designed to handle modern-day adventurers. Their best-selling jacket is made of virgin wool that has natural water-repelling and insulating properties, even in cold and wet weather. The wool-blend Sherpa lining and handwarmer pockets keep wearers toasty, and the shoulders feature two layers to ensure maximum warmth.

Filson

4. Blank NYC Snowed In Faux Fur Lined Jacket

Cold weather inhabitants seeking animal-free warmth can opt for this faux fur-lined jacket by Blank NYC. It boasts a rugged and classic silhouette, thanks to the cozy collar and contrast seaming.

Nordstrom

5. The Arrivals Hal Man Shearling Hooded Coat

Edgy-cool city dwellers and the resort-bound style set will find plenty to love about this heavyweight hooded jacket from cool outerwear label The Arrivals. This all-black coat has a non-stretch suede exterior and dyed shearling lining, and it’s finished with sheepskin leather accents. Zippered cuffs, slanted hip pockets, and circle zipper pulls round out the jacket’s edgy aesthetic.

East Dane

6. Huckberry Patagonia Tres Jacket

This insulated and waterproof parka from outdoors stalwart Patagonia is popular for a reason, thanks to its three-in-one design (also available for women) that makes it suitable for chilly fall evenings and winter days alike. It’s filled with 100% recycled down that keeps you toasty, and the stretch twill fabric makes this the ideal coat for hiking and other rugged activities.

The adjustable and removable insulated hood features a visor and storm flap, and the adjustable drawcord hem allows for extra warmth in wet, windy, and snowy conditions. You’ve also got plenty of ways to store your belongings as well as keep your hands comfy, thanks to outer and inner tricot-lined pockets with zippered and magnetic flap closures.

Huckberry

7. Backcountry Stansbury Down Hooded Jacket

Outdoor lifestyle retailer Backcountry has its own in-house line of apparel, which includes this packable down hooded jacket. This lightweight option has a tapered silhouette that makes it ideal for layering, and the jacket conveniently packs into its interior chest pocket that doubles as a built-in storage bag. It boasts a water-resistant finish, plus elastic cuffs, an adjustable waist, and glove-friendly zipper pulls. The jacket is also available in women’s sizing.

Backcountry

8. The North Face McMurdo Parka

This wind- and water-proof jacket by The North Face is both stylish and functional, thanks to its sleek utilitarian silhouette, cozy down fill, and plenty of high-performance features. For starters, the seam-sealed DryVent shell has a relaxed fit that makes it work well with other layers, and the reverse-coil-zip chest pockets are designed to keep hands warm.

The hood has a removable faux-fur ruff and a built-in internal gaiter, and the sleeve’s adjustable cuff tabs also offer extra comfort and warmth. The zippered front with a hook-and-loop closure also helps to keep you insulated. The outdoorsy brand also offers a similar women’s option.

9. Uniqlo JW Anderson Men’s Double-Faced Single-Breast Coat

Northern Irish luxury designer JW Anderson’s line for Uniqlo rarely seems to disappoint minimalists, and this lightweight collared coat from his latest line with the Japanese brand is great for those seeking layerable outerwear. It’s made of double-faced, two-toned fabric that gives it a wool-like appearance without being too heavy, and the oversized utilitarian silhouette is balanced by a removable belt that cinches the waist. The coat comes in a similar women’s style.

Uniqlo

10. Everlane ReNew Lightweight Puffer

Eco enthusiasts can stay warm while minding the environment in Everlane’s (mostly) recycled puffer — only the zipper and trim are new, as the brand notes that those aren’t yet available in recycled materials. The transparent direct-to-consumer label’s versatile jacket is reversible; one side is smooth and the other is padded for a quilted look, and the interior zip pocket converts into an exterior chest pocket when the jacket is reversed.

The shell is made of recycled plastic bottles, while the fill is made from Everlane’s recycled PrimaLoft insulation. It can be zipped back into its own built-in pouch, so it’s a great piece to stow away while traveling.