Gift Guide: The Best White Elephant Gifts Everyone Will Want to Take Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are in full swing, but there are only a few weeks left to get the right present for everyone your list. Whether you’re shopping for gifts under $100 or ideas for him, there’s no shortage of presents you can pick up online right now. But if you’re participating in a White Elephant gift exchange this year, we found a few of the best gift ideas that are versatile enough for everyone in your group this season.

So what exactly does a White Elephant gift exchange include? Regardless of what you call it, the rules remain the same: Those who participate all contribute a gift to the pile, with someone being designated to choose and unwrap a gift to kick things off. The next person has the choice of unwrapping another gift from the pile or choosing chaos by stealing the gift that was just unwrapped by the previous person.

The Best White Elephant Gift Ideas

Whether the White Elephant gift is sentimental or a funny gag gift, the goal is to bring along a gift that’s going to make the experience fun for all involved. We’ve compiled a list of the best White Elephant gifts that will make your holiday unforgettable.

1. Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

Amazon

The coffee or tea lover in your exchange will be happy they grabbed this mug warmer. This device is all about convenience; it’s compact enough to store or take anywhere and easy to use, warming beverages in just two minutes; it even alerts you to when your drink is ready, and there’s a long power cord included so you’re not stressing about where to store it.

Buy Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $14.39

2. Touchscreen Winter Gloves

This gift idea never disappoints. After all, there’s nothing worse than texting or using your phone outside when it’s cold out. These durable touchscreen gloves are made out of a soft, yet 50 percent more conductive, yarn napping with inner lining that keeps your hands comfortable and warm against the bitter elements. They’re also outfitted with a thickened elastic wrist that keeps the glove close to your wrist and to help keep the winter winds out.

Buy Winter Gloves $10.99

3. Apple Air Tag (4-Pack)

Amazon

Even if you’re someone who isn’t particularly forgetful (but especially if you are), an Apple Air Tag is a lifesaving accessory. These small but mighty tags keep track of all your items through the Find My app, as well as a built-in speaker; you can even ask Siri for help. Setting it up is super simple, as it instantly connects with your iPhone or iPad. This pack makes for a perfect White Elephant contribution, whether you or another participant is lucky enough to snag it.

Buy Apple AirTag 4 Pack $94.98

4. Silicone Wine Glass Holder

Amazon

Who among us hasn’t wanted to indulge in a glass of wine while we shower? Now, one lucky gift exchange participant can, whether they’re unwinding from a long day or preparing for a quiet night indoors. This silicone wine glass holder will securely mount to a variety of glossy surfaces without the need for suction cups or adhesives. Best of all, you’re not limited to using it just in the shower; simply peel it off the wall and stick it in the kitchen, your home office or wherever else you want.

5. Crux 3QT Digital Air Fryer

Amazon

This one is bound to incite some friendly competition as air fryers are all the rage right now, and for good reason. They're an easy, and healthier, way to make delicious food with that coveted fried crunch. Crux's air fryer has a digital display that makes using an air fryer even easier; simply fill the pan, set the temperature and time, and a delicious meal is just minutes away. And hey, maybe they'll even invite you over for dinner and you can try it for yourself.

Buy Crux 3QT Digital Air Fryer $74.99

6. Dermal Face Mask Set (24 Pack)

Amazon

Everyone could use a little bit of self-care, and with this 24-pack of face masks there’s something for every need. Simply clean your face and wear for 15 to 20 minutes. This set is the perfect accessory for any pampering session, and it’s a great gift that the recipient can start using for the new year ahead.

Buy Dermal Combo Pack $14.99

7. Comfy Wearable Blanket

Amazon

Have you ever tried to use a blanket while doing anything other than sleeping or sitting on the couch? It’s not easy. The Comfy wearable blanket remedies that issue; no matter where you’re using it, you’re bound to stay warm and cozy thanks to the double-layered fleece microfiber exterior and fluffy sherpa interior. Available in a variety of colors.

Buy The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket $49.99

8. We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

Amazon

Billed as “a purpose-driven card game,” We’re Not Really Strangers sets out to answer the age-old question: How well do you know your best friend? Though optimized for two people, you’re able to play this with up to six people at a time. Participants will pull cards and be forced to answer hard hitting questions that may spark compelling conversations and deepen connections. Think Cards Against Humanity, but more introspective. It’s a great gift for anyone, but especially the game-lover in your group.

Buy We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game $19.82

9. Totes Clear Bubble Umbrella

Amazon

It’s on the more practical side of gifts, but if you’ve ever been fortunate to have a bubble umbrella in a rainstorm, you probably already know what a godsend they are. Unlike traditional umbrellas, these work better at keeping you (and any backpacks or bags you may have on you) dry and covered. This umbrella is both wind and rainproof, with a clear canopy that allows you to see clearly through whatever storm you’re braving. Good luck wrapping it, but it’s bound to make everyone laugh at your gift exchange.

Buy Totes Clear Bubble Umbrella $21.75

10. Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Amazon

Making breakfast has never been easier than with this dual breakfast sandwich maker, bound to win the eyes and hearts of any White Elephant participant. Short on time? Now there’s no excuse for missing the most important meal of the day. One lucky winner will be able to revel in the joy of creating customized sandwiches in just five minutes.

Buy Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich… $46.99