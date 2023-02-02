The Weighted Blanket That Mimics a ‘Hug’ Is Just $40 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the easiest ways to help improve sleep is by adding a weighted blanket to your bed. As the name suggests, these blankets are made with tiny weighted beads inside, to help prevent you from tossing and turning, and mimic the feeling of being “held” in bed (some people refer to this as “deep pressure therapy,” but it’s essentially like having the blanket hug and coddle you while you sleep).

The kicker: a weighted blanket really works! We’ve been sleeping with a weighted blanket for the past three years, and it’s helped us to fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. With multiple weights to choose from, you’ll never feel like you’re being smothered, and many of the newest weighted blankets are now made from super soft and breathable materials too.

Ready to try a weighted blanket? One of the most-popular weighted blanket brands is offering 50% off its inventory right now, making it a great time to add one of these blankets to your rotation.

Normally $89.99+, Luna’s surprise weighted blanket sale brings the price of a queen-size blanket down to just $44.99 on Amazon. Apply the on-site coupon code to save an additional 10% off your purchase. That brings the price of this top-rated weighted blanket down to just $40 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Keep in mind that this weighted blanket sale price is reserved for Amazon Prime members only. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, grab this 30-day free trial here and use it to get the weighted blanket deal and all of the other Prime Member benefits.

Buy 30-Day Free Trial Amazon Prime

Luna is one of the best-known brands in the weighted blanket space, having been around since 2015. Their super soft and quilted blankets are all machine-washable and come in multiple weights: 10, 15, 20 and 25 pounds. Choose from multiple sizes too, from twin to king.

The temperature-regulating material ensures that you won’t feel too hot or stuffy, and lets you use this blanket on its own or under a duvet.

Luna isn’t just one of the most popular weighted blanket brands — it’s also one of the most highly-rated. This blanket has a 4.4-star review (out of five) from more than 3000 reviewers online.

Get a Luna weighted blanket for just $40 on Amazon (after coupon code). Not an Amazon Prime member, you can also hop this weighted blanket sale on the Luna website, with a ton of options starting at just $42.50.