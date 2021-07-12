21 Unique Wedding Gifts — From a $60 Dinnerware Set to an $1800 4K TV

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After a year of delays wedding season is officially in high swing.

While most of us are excited at the prospect of seeing friends and family members gathered together for a happy occasion, there’s still the stress of picking out the perfect gift. If you’re shopping for a couple who doesn’t have a registry, or you feel uncomfortable giving cash, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve found the best wedding gifts for any couple, whether their interests are cooking, traveling, watching TV, lounging around, entertaining, or gaming. We’ve also made sure to include gifts at a wide variety of price points, so you’ll be able to safely stay within your budget. Regardless of what you pick, expect to receive a thoughtful thank you card in return.

1. Sony SRS-RA3000 Speaker

At Rolling Stone we take audio gear very seriously, which is why our very first recommendation in this guide is Sony’s latest smart speaker. It features the latest audio technology, including support for 360 Reality, Sony’s new surround sound audio format. Regardless of what they listen to, the couple you gift this to will enjoy it for a long, long time.

Buy: Sony SRS-RA3000 at $59.99

2. Stone + Lain Dinnerware Set

Every couple needs a good set of classy-looking dinnerware to impress family, friends, and other guests. Stone + Lain’s 16-piece set includes four mugs, four salad plates, four dinner plates, and four bowls. Stone + Lain offers this set in multiple colors and styles, but we’re recommending this matte black option because it won’t show nicks or scratches as easily.

Buy: Stone + Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set at $59.99

3. Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven

Ooni

Ooni’s Fyra 12 is the best backyard pizza oven we’ve tested, and the ultimate gift for couples who love to host. The oven takes about a half hour to construct and heat, but can cook a 12-inch pizza in about a minute. We like this oven because it runs on wood pellets, so there’s no need to buy or refill a propane tank.

Buy: Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven at $249.99

4. Ring Video Doorbell 3

Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 is the ideal wedding present if you’re shopping for a couple who just moved into a new home, or wants to beef up their house’s security system. They’ll get alerts on their phone whenever someone approaches their front door, and have the ability to check the front of their property from anywhere at anytime. We’re recommending the Ring Video Doorbell 3 specifically because it can be battery powered, which makes installation simpler.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell 3 at $179.99

5. Philips Hue Smart Lightbulbs

Philips’ Hue Smart Lightbulbs are a fun wedding gift that can help make the couple’s home fancier. The bulbs can be screw directly into any standard-sized fixture, and controlled using Philips’ Hue app. The ability to put hard-to-reach lights on a set timer, or dim them in a room that has no dimmer is undeniably useful. This is the one smart home gift we can recommend giving to anyone you know.

Buy: Philips Hue Smart Lightbulbs at $79.99

6. YETI Tundra 65

Yeti’s Tundra 65 is the best cooler we’ve tested, and a wedding gift guarantees to last a lifetime. We like this model because it’s designed to hold 30 cans (plus ice) and keep them cool all day. It’s the ideal wedding gift for couples who love throwing parties by the lake, beach, or in the backyard.

Buy: YETI Tundra 65 at $549.99

7. Quince’s Peri Recycled Performance Rug

Quince

A high quality rug is a staple piece of home decor that can change the vibe of any room it’s in. We like this one from Quince because it’s hand-tufted and made out of recycled materials. This is a great gift to give if you’ve really honed in on a couple’s decorating style. It’s especially easy to recommend because Quince offers it in three sizes, from small (2.5 x 7 feet) to large (8 x 10 feet).

Buy: Quince Peri Recycled Performance Rug at From $129.90

8. Brevile Sous Vide

Brevile’s Joule Sous Vide is an excellent wedding present for a foodie who loves trying out new cooking techniques. The Joule circulates water at a pre-set temperature, so it can never over or undercook your food. With this tool, your friends or family members can make restaurant-quality meals at home with very little effort.

Buy: Breville Joule Sous Vide at $199.95

9. Samsung HW-Q800A

Samsung

Samsung’s HW-Q800A is an incredible wedding present for a couple who loves TV shows and movies. The 3.1 soundbar provides an immersive experience thanks to its support of Dolby Atmos, a new audio technology that sends audio toward and above you. Many people don’t have enough space for a multi-speaker audio system, but with the HW-Q800A they won’t need one.

Buy: Samsung HW-Q800A at $629.10

10. Caraway Cookware Set

Caraway

Non-stick cookware can be hit or miss, but Caraway’s Cookware Set is the best we’ve tried. The cereamic-coated cookware stood up to anything we cooked on it, from greasy meat to thick sauces to pancakes and french toast. This set, which includes a fry pan, sautee pan, sauce pan, and dutch oven will last any couple you gift it to a lifetime.

Buy: Caraway Cookware Set at $395

11. Sony A80J OLED TV

If you want to give somebody you know a show-stopping wedding present, Sony’s A80J is our top choice. The OLED TV, which starts at 55-inches, will blow their current set out of the water because of its incredible color reproduction, ultra-fast refresh rate (important for gaming), and easy to use software. Any gamer, cinephile, or streaming service devotee would love this set.

Buy: Sony A80J OLED TV at $1,798.00

12. A Field Company Skillet Set

Field Company’s cast-iron cookware is one of the few gifts that a couple will be able to pass down to their children or grandchildren. The three-piece set we’re recommending after our hands-on testing includes a 6.75, 10.25, and 13.37 skillet. These three skillets are up to any task, from getting the perfect sear on a steak and blistering peppers, to making cornbread or pancakes. Cast iron cookware does require some care to maintain, but Field Company provides ample documentation that outlines the best cleaning and preservation practices.

Buy: Field Company Three-Piece Cast Iron… at $365

13. Paravel Aviator Grand

Paravel

Getting a wedding gift for wanderlusts? Paravel’s Aviator Grand is the perfected checked bag for any trip they take, from their honeymoon to their anniversary. It’s large (but not unwieldy!), has ample pockets and straps to keep everything secure, and a three-digit lock to ensure the zippers don’t open mid-flight. This luggage will keep your friends and family’s stuff safe, so they can focus on enjoying their vacation instead of worrying about it.

Buy: Paravel Aviator Grand at $315

14. Anker Nebula Cosmos Projector

Anker

Anker’s Nebula Cosmo is a high-tech wedding gift a couple will never see coming. The projector can make a 1080P screen over 100-inches wide, and has a bright bulb that ensures they’ll be able to see details clearly. After testing, Anker’s Nebula Cosmos edged out similar projectors because of its video performance, speaker system, and impressive array of built-in apps thanks to Android. If you shop now, it’s $200 cheaper on Amazon thanks to a coupon, bringing its price down to just $599.99.

Buy: Anker Nebula Cosmos at $799.99

15. Cuisinart TOA-60

Appliances can seem like a played out wedding gift, but air fryers an exception to that rule. They make cooking quicker, and potentially healthier. We’re recommending this model from Cuisinart after several months of testing. If you’re shopping for a couple with ample counter space and a desire to experiment in the kitchen, they’ll really appreciate this gift.

Buy: Cuisinart TOA-60 at $179.99

16. A Celebrity Cameo Video

Cameo

Giving the gift of a Cameo is the perfect way to surprise a couple with the same taste in music, movies, or TV. They’ll get a pre-recorded personalized message from a celebrity they’re a fan of to celebrate one of the highlights of their life. One thing to keep in mind is that the price of Cameos does vary based on the performer, and particularly popular folks may have a backlog of requests to get through, so try to book a spot as early as possible.

Buy: A Cameo Personalize Message at Cameo

17. Pay For A Virtual Trip

Amazon recently launched a new program called Explore, which lets you book private, live-streamed experiences — think a walk through Madrid — but experience them without leaving your home. If a couple you’re shopping for doesn’t feel comfortable traveling quite yet, or wants to get a true sense of a city before going there for themselves, this is an extremely thoughtful gift.

18. Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame

Amazon

A wedding is hopefully the start of a lifetime’s worth of new experiences for two important people in your life, and Nixplay’s Smart Digital Picture Frame can help the couple display their latest adventures for everyone to see. They can automatically upload pictures to the frame from an app on their phone, so its library is kept up to date. We like this particular frame because its HD display is roughly the size of an 8 x 10 photo.

Buy: Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame at $179.99

19. A MyxFitness Bike

MyxFitness

MyxFitness’ spin bike is an incredibly generous wedding gift for a fitness-focused couple. We’ve tried the bike, and found it incredibly intuitive to use, even for first-time riders who need a little help getting started. MyxFitness’ subscription services included unlimited access to pre-recorded classes at various lengths and levels of difficulty. This is a splurge, but a totally worthwhile gift.

Buy: MyxFitness Bike at $1,274

20. The Vitamix One

Vitamix’s blenders are second-to-none and this new One model is a wonderful gift for couples who love smoothies. It’s roughly as powerful as Vitamix’s full-sized blenders, but takes up far less counter space. The only thing this model can’t do is make nut butters or soups. For that, you’ll need to jump up to a more powerful model.

Buy: Vitamix One at $249.95

21. Cariloha Resort Sheets

Cariloha

Cariloha’s Resort Sheets are a gift that a wedding couple will actually use on a daily basis. They were designed to offer the luxurious look and feel of a premier vacation spot at home thanks to their bamboo construction and sateen finish. Cariloha’s sheet set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in a variety of sizes and colors.

Buy: Cariloha Resort Sheets at $239