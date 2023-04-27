There’s Still Time to Shop These Last Minute Way Day Furniture and Appliance Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always obsessed with bringing you the best deals and steals, but besides Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Week, our new favorite shopping holiday of the year is, hands-down, Way Day. It may not have the ubiquity of Memorial Day or Labor Day (yet, we emphasize), but Wayfair’s two-day Way Day 2023 sale is still offering insane discounts and deals. This is your last chance to shop up to 80% off everything from comfy couches to killer cookware and more.

Buy Way Day 2023 Deals

If you’re looking for the best Wayfair deals on home goods, furniture, kitchen appliances, etc, there’s still time to snag a really good Eames chair dupes or a barista-worthy espresso machine. And no, it’s not just for furniture, if you’re wondering — we’re here to answer all your Way Day 2023 questions and put together a guide to all the best deals still live on the site right now. Add to cart quickly, because these Way Day deals will soon disappear with the end of the two-day event.

Buy Way Day 2023 Deals

What Is Wayfair Way Day?

Wayfair’s Way Day 2023 sale is an annual deals event in where the home goods giant offers massive savings on everything from up to 60% off outdoor patio furniture, to chic home decor, bedding, and anything else you could need to zhuzh up your home.

When Is Way Day 2023?

Way Day 2023 is from April 26-27, and the two-day event is almost over, but you can still find plenty of Way Day sales and deals on items like this heavily marked-down jacuzzi, or mattress deals rivaling Memorial Day! Editor’s picks

What Are the Best Way Day 2023 Deals?

We’ve rounded up the best Way Day deals on must-have products for your home and kitchen, and it’s not all furniture out there (although you can bet those deals will be popping up). You can still find robot vacuums, smart home appliances, and more, so check out a few of our Way Day favorites you can shop right now below.

Best Way Day Outdoor and Patio Deals

Way Day is offering up to 60% off the best Wayfair outdoor and patio furniture, from seating sets and chairs, to vibe-worthy rugs, and all-weather umbrellas.

Wayfair

Buy Ohana Spas Soothe Hot Tub $4,479

$93 Off Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair — now just $155.99

64% Off Joel Rectangular 6-Person Outdoor Dining Set — now just $600

20% Off Foshee 90” Market Umbrella — now just $39.99

$160 Off Brentley Porch Swing with Canopy — now just $349.99

64% Off Norris 52” Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions — now just $329.99

Best Way Day Bedding and Mattress Deals

Getting a great mattress is typically a splurge, but there are incredible Way Deals deals going on right now that’ll make them a lot cheaper. We’ve found discounts of up to 70% off on mattresses and bedding right now.

Wayfair

Buy SealyCool 10″ Medium Memory Foam… $348.99

76% Off Courtemanche Duvet Cover Set — now just $23.50

79% Off Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Pillow — now just $22.99

20% Off Casper Sleep Element Mattress — now just $556

77% Off Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set — now just $22.99 Related

Best Way Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Score Way Day deals on must-have products for your kitchen, from brands like De’Longhi, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Ninja and Vitamix. Way Day kitchen deals discount everything from up to 50% off appliances like espresso machines and blenders, to smaller everyday cooking gadgets.

Wayfair

Buy De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso… $699.95

57% Off Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven — now just $239.95

$90 Off Classic Series KitchenAid 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer — use promo code SAVE90

$160 Off Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender — now just $289.95

70% Off Aria Air Fryers — now just $60

67% Off Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Qt. Ice Cream Maker — now just $79.99

Best Way Day Vacuum and Air Purifier Deals

If you’ve got pets in the home, or you’re looking to curb the effects of allergy season, we’ve found the best Way Day deals on vacuums and air purifiers to help you clean your home a little easier. Brands like Bissel, Dyson, Levoit, and iRobot have great prices on their cleaning products.

Dyson

Buy Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum… $249.99

$200 Off iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum — now just $599

$52 Off Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Vacuum — now just $257

$100 Off Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Purifier with HEPA Filter — now just $299.99 Trending ‘Citadel’ Is a $300 Million Disaster for Amazon Stephen Miller Is Taking Legal Action Against the M&M Company Trump Whines About Election Fraud at Rally, as RNC Worries It’s Scaring Off Voters ‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna on ‘Bold’ Season Two and Why He’s Done With Cassian

59% Off Bissell MyAir Air Purifier with HEPA Filter — now just $39

$90 Off Winix 5500-2 4-Stage True HEPA Air Purifier — now just $159.99

Best Way Day Furniture Deals

Whether you’re investing in new decor for entertaining, or looking for home essentials with storage capabilities, the best Way Day deals of up to 60% off furniture combine the best of form and function.

Wayfair

Buy Evelyn 2-Seater Loveseat Sofa $389.99

41% Off Sand & Stable Coffee Table — now just $255.99

56% Off Strom Velvet Executive Chair — now just $229.99

41% Off Steelside Triston Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2) — now just $165.99

$110 Off Latitude Run Electric Reclining Full Body Massage Chair — now just $669.99

66% Off Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser — now just $235.99