The Best Water-Resistant Boots for Concerts, Hikes and Wet Commutes

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Picture this: The weather’s warmed up, you’re at an outdoor concert, it’s pouring, and your socks are soaked because you threw on your sneakers before you left the house. Yeah, it’s probably time you found a solid pair of water-resistant boots.

Few pieces of are as cool and hard-working as the best water-resistant boots, and this (rainy) season is the perfect opportunity to slip into a new pair that you can rock from the trailhead to happy hour.

Here’s what you need to know to pick the best waterproof and water-resistant boots for you, to stay dry in style.

Water-Resistant Boot Buying Guide

Size and Comfort: Pro tip: What you think is your regular shoe size might not be exactly the same size of boot that you should buy. Not every brand’s boots will fit the same way, and most customer service teams are ready to help you out with your sizing questions, like if you might need to go up or down a size, or stay the same.

Of course, once your boots arrive, there might even be a little bit of a break-in period. Your boots might feel a little stiff, but they should slowly start to feel more comfortable as they fit to your feet.

Water Resistance: Whether you’re gearing up for a rainy hike, a muddy, wet festival or you’re simply wanting shoes that can hold up to spills, these water-resistant boots will wrap your feet in protective layers, keeping things on the inside nice and dry. Unlike waterproof rain boots, however, it’s best to avoid fully submerging your feet in a stream or larger puddles, if you can avoid them.

Style: No style of boot is necessarily better than another, but consider if you want a pair of slip-ons or lace-up boots. The boots below range from casual hikers to office-appropriate footwear, but all of them have some level of water resistance.

What Are the Best Water-Resistant Boots?

From everyday leather hiking boots to slip-on deck boots, here are the best water-resistant options fit for any activity.

1. Red Wing Heritage Classic Moc Toe Boots

Zappos

Who says your water-resistant footwear can’t look better than the rest of your shoes? These Red Wings first made a splash in the Fifties, and they’re the kind of classic kicks that’ll go from cool to cooler after plenty of full-time wear, from camping to music fests and daily commutes. With full-grain leather and a grippy outsole, they’re a pair of badass boots that are durable and stylish before you even lace ’em up. Once the leather wears in with a patina, they look even better.

Buy: Red Wing Heritage Moc Toe Boots at $279.99

2. Blundstone BL990 Boots

Zappos

We’ve loved wearing Blundstones for their versatility and easy-going style, but it’s their comfort and ruggedness that really set them apart from the rest of the crowd — like this pair, which is great for wet conditions. A water-resistant upper acts like soft armor from the elements, while sturdy outsoles keep you from slipping when you’re walking to work or dancing at a show. They’re also a great option for traveling since they’re easy to slip on and off.

Buy: Blundstone BL990 Boots at $209.95

3. Danner Mountain Pass Boots

Huckberry

Designed with a color that’s called “S’Mores,” you’re practically required to wear these well-built boots around a campfire all spring long. Underneath their stylish full-grain leather, they’re still every bit as technical as you’d want a pair of hiking boots to be, with a water-repellent construction that can handle dewey morning hikes, unpredictable spring storms and more. Portland-based company Danner also included a Gore-Tex lining that keeps water out, along with Vibram outsoles for lasting comfort.

Buy: Danner Mountain Pass Boots at $370

4. Xtratuf Deck Boot

Huckberry

Whether you’re on a boat or heading out in a rainstorm, these fully waterproof deck boots are made to keep your feet extra dry. Aside from their water resistance, we like that you can simply slip them right on thanks to pull tabs and no laces, which come in handy when you need to throw them on to run a quick errand. The boots’ neoprene lining wicks away moisture, too, so your feet shouldn’t feel damp or sweaty while wearing them. They also come in a variety of colors, from black to navy and tan.

Buy: Xtratuf Deck Boot at $95

5. Wolverine I-90 Waterproof Soft-Toe Romeo Slip-On Construction Boots

Amazon

If you’re planning to spend all day on-the-go, comfortable shoes should be your top priority. These water-resistant Wolverines won’t let you down, since the brand added cushioning and its own “anti-fatigue” tech to these classy I-90 slip-ons. They’re made to perform on slick, wet surfaces, too, so you can easily sail through downpours and over spills on the ground. They come in sizes 7-14, including extra-wide sizes.

Buy: Wolverine Waterproof Boots at $140

6. Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac 6″ Boots

Eddie Bauer

Wearing water-resistant boots is a no-brainer when there’s rain in the forecast, but not all of them will also keep your feet warm. These Eddie Bauer boots come with ThermaFill polyester insulation so you don’t need to layer up with an extra pair of socks on cold, damp days. In true Eddie Bauer fashion, they’ll make your feet feel truly protected with the waterproof leather upper, comfortable cushioning underfoot and around the top part of the boots, along with plenty of traction and a tough, secure shell.

Buy: Eddie Bauer Hunt Pac Boots at $105