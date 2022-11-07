From AirPods to 4K TVs, These Are The Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Walmart is once again kicking off Black Friday very early this year with its “Black Friday Deals for Days” starting on Nov. 7.

Although it’s early, the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now bring some serious savings to rival actual Black Friday deals. You’ll find steep discounts across all categories, including sales on everything from Apple earbuds to 4K TVs to LEGO sets.

In other words, whether you’re getting a headstart on holiday shopping, picking up gifts for a Thanksgiving get-together, or just treating yourself to something new, Walmart’s early Black Friday “Deals for Days” listings are well worth a peruse. See details on the month-long sale below, and scroll down further to check out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals currently on the retailer’s website.

When do Walmart Black Friday Deals Start?

Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” is broken up into three one-week events. Each event brings a fresh batch of deals, and the whole thing is capped off by a one-day Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 28. New deals start on Mondays, beginning on Nov. 7, and run until the following Monday when new deals come in. Here’s the full breakdown of the “Black Friday Deals for Days” events:

Event 1 starts Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Event 2 starts Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Event 3 starts Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Cyber Monday happens on Nov. 28

Additionally, Walmart+ members get early access to each event’s deals seven hours before non-members. Head here to sign up for Walmart+ and get early access to each Black Friday event.

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Event 1 of Walmart’s Black Friday bonanza is now live, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now. Check them out below (or shop the full sale selection here) and remember to snag any deals you like before the week is up.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) — $82 Off

Buy Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) $159

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular — $70 Off

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — 40% Off

VIZIO 65″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV — $80 Off

Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $50 Off

Keurig K-Express Single ServeCoffee Maker — 36% Off

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid — 30% Off

Buy LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid $41.99

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans — 30% Off

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) — 63% Off

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart — 37% Off

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum — $192 Off

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum — $101 Off