Hack Your Netflix to Get More Content With These VPN Services

As anyone who has used Netflix in another country knows, the streaming giant’s library can be vastly different — for better and for worse — when you’re abroad. Some American TV shows aren’t available on Netflix in other countries, but others (as well as excellent foreign shows) are only available in other regions.

If you want to watch everything that Netflix has to offer worldwide, consider getting a virtual private network (VPN). The best VPNs for Netflix will not only let you watch U.S.-exclusive shows while traveling abroad, but also let you access new series and movies that aren’t available on Netflix in the U.S.

I recently learned just how useful these VPN services are while living in France, when I was unable to keep up with the same shows as my friends and family back home — including eagerly awaited new seasons of my favorite shows. Then, when I returned to the U.S., I missed many of the French shows I had grown to love during my time browsing French Netflix. In both cases, the best VPN services for Netflix came to the rescue.

Below, we’ve outlined what a VPN actually does and rounded up some of the best VPNs for Netflix based on personal experience, user reviews, and other expert opinions.

How Does a VPN Work?

A virtual private network (usually abbreviated as VPN) allows internet-connected devices to send and receive data across public networks, as opposed to private ones, letting you remotely access data in normally-inaccessible private networks.

In less techy terms, VPNs “trick” your device into thinking it’s in a different region than it is. VPNs are typically available in the form of a downloadable internet browser extension or as an app for your streaming devices, and they don’t require any hardware. Although they might sound complicated, the Best VPNs are easy to use and totally secure.

So, for example, if you’re traveling around Europe and want to access a website that’s only available in the U.S., simply navigate to your VPN browser extension, turn it on, set the location to a city in the U.S., and you’ll be able to browse as if you were home. Alternatively, you can set the location to another country when you’re home to access different countries’ websites.

What Can You Watch on Netflix With a VPN?

When it comes to Netflix, VPNs are a great way to watch shows that are only available in certain regions. If you’re traveling, you can browse the same Netflix library that you get at home. And if you’re home, you can access a massive selection of shows and movies that aren’t available on Netflix in the U.S.

So what shows can you watch with the best VPNs for Netflix? Set your location to the U.K. (while you’re in the U.S.) and you can watch Better Call Saul (Season 6), Modern Family, Star Trek Discovery, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Bang Theory, Sons of Anarchy, and many, many more hit shows that aren’t available on Netflix in the U.S.

On the flip side, you can set your Netflix account to any country and watch shows produced in that region that never made it to the U.S.

The Best VPNs For Netflix

Looking to reap the benefits of using a VPN with Netflix? You’ll need to choose the right one, as some VPNs can’t unblock Netflix. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best VPNs for Netflix that you can use right now. Plus, all of these VPNs have a money-back guarantee of at least 30 days.

Besides unblocking Netflix, these VPN services also work with other streamers like Hulu, HBO Max, and Prime Video.

1. NordVPN

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best-known VPN services around, and for good reason. It’s extremely fast and secure, and does a great job of unblocking Netflix restrictions in many, many countries. The Nord app is also available on all major streaming devices, from your phone to your Roku to your Xbox, as well as your laptop.

A monthly NordVPN plan costs $11.99, and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind. You can also pay more upfront and save big; right now a two-year plan costs just $80.73, which breaks down to $2.99 a month.

2. Surfshark VPN

Surfshark

With high speeds, ultra-secure connectivity, and a user-friendly interface, Surfshark VPN is one of the best in the business. It’s also a great choice for watching different Netflix libraries around the world and starts at $2.49 a month if you buy a two-year plan. For a month-to-month plan, the service costs $12.95 a month. Also, every plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Private Internet Access VPN

Private Internet Access

With over 35,000 servers, Private Internet Access is one of the most abundant VPNs, letting you connect to locations all over the world. Many of these servers also work to unblock Netflix, letting you stream shows and movies in other countries. Best of all, PIA is currently offering a three-month free trial for newcomers. After that, it costs as little as $2.03 a month for a three-year plan, or $11.99 for a monthly plan.

