From the Ember Mug to the Pink Stuff: 11 Viral TikTok Products You Can Buy on Amazon That Actually Deliver

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok may be a social app, but it’s also a discovery platform that can catapult an Amazon listing straight to Prime fame. From futuristic printers that function sans ink cartridge to genius cleaning pens that improve the sound quality of your AirPods, we’ve done the research and curated the best of #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt on your behalf. To quote the TikTok sound on loop in our head: “Capitalism really popped off today.”

Undetectable Mouse Mover

This undetectable mouse mover has amassed over 10,700 reviews for its uncanny ability to, well, dupe your boss. This keeps your computer from going to sleep mode by shuffling your mouse so that you remain “active” on Gchat, Slack, and Zoom — even if you’ve taken a mid-day break to fold laundry or walk your dog.

Buy TECH8 Undetectable Mouse Mover $29.99

AirPods Cleaning Pen

Improve sound quality with this AirPods cleaning pen, a handy device that digs out accumulated dirt from your speakers for a better listening experience. The high-density brush and metal tip won’t cause damage or scratch the surface of the charging port either.

Buy Hagibis Cleaning Pen $8.99

The Pink Stuff

The Pink Stuff is an all-purpose cleaning paste that's garnered over 175,000 reviews for its ability to remove stubborn stains, including the kind caused by red wine and cooking grease. It's fantastic for polishing up cookware, brightening white sneakers, and removing hard water stains from glass.

Buy The Pink Stuff $5.97

Phomemo Portable Wireless Printer

Fax machines, home printers — they all feel antiquated, and that’s because they are. The Phomemo Portable Printer has made waves on TikTok thanks to its weight (2 pounds), size (1.5 inches), futuristic design, Bluetooth compatibility, and lack of ink cartridges. The secret is thermal paper that won’t have you running to the store for $40 toner whenever you need a return label.

Foldable Magnetic Charger

Banish low-battery mode forever with this foldable magnetic charger, a gadget here to save the day if your phone is perpetually at 3 percent. This juices up to three devices at once, including headphones and smart watches, and travelers love it for its compact size. It also functions as a phone holder when folded at 180 degrees, perfect for streaming on red-eye flights or long train commutes.

Buy UCOMX Wireless Charger $39.99

Portable Bluetooth Folding Keyboard

Turn your phone or tablet into a fully-functioning work computer with this Bluetooth keyboard. This can be folded in half when you’re ready to call it quits for the day, one full charge lasts up to 10 days, and it’s compatible with any smart device, so you can type up reports from planes and coffee shops with ease.

Buy Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $31.99

Glass Olive Oil Bottle Spreader

This two-in-one glass gadget is ideal for baking, roasting, and ensuring eggs don't cook onto (or damage) non-greased fry pans. The design is genius; a dropper dispenses a portioned amount of oil while the silicone brush ensures even distribution.

Buy hoforife Glass Olive Oil Bottle $11.88

Slim Profile Shoe Rack

If TikTok has taught us anything, it’s that functional furniture doesn’t have to be an eyesore. Exhibit A: this slim profile shoe rack, which conceals up to six pairs of shoes and is compact enough to be placed in an apartment entryway. The solid top works best for storing catch-all trays for phones, keys, and wallets.

Buy Shoe Cabinet $100.49

Ember Coffee Mug

Mornings are made exponentially worse by lukewarm coffee, which is what makes the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug a worthy investment. This rechargeable cup and coaster combo keeps liquids at 120 degrees – 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 80 minutes, and temperature can be customized to your preference with the accompanying app. This is equally great for tea drinkers, too.

Buy Ember Smart Mug $129.95

Flexispot Standing Desk and Walking Pad

Working from the comfort of your home is fun until you check the clock and realize you’ve been sitting for eight hours straight. This adjustable desk is shockingly sturdy and can lower or raise at the touch of a button, the latter of which is ideal for sliding an (equally TikTok-famous) foldable walking pad underneath. Taking a stroll during weekly meetings while your camera is off? Sounds pretty perfect.

Buy FLEXISPOT Standing Desk $179.99

Buy WALKINGPAD $499.00