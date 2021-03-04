The Best Vegetarian Meal Delivery Kits to Order Online Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With many of us still stuck at home, turning to a meal delivery kit can be a convenient option to get quality meals delivered to your door without having to brave a trip to the supermarket. But if you have dietary restrictions, or just prefer to eat vegetarian, it’s hard not to get frustrated wading through all the carnivorous menus from popular meal services.

But have no fear—several major players in the meal subscription box market are upping their plant-based game. The best meal delivery kits for vegetarians either offer plans that specifically cater to your dietary needs, or have enough veggie options to pick from that you can load up your whole week with meals. Several meal kits are also highly-customizable, so you can swap out proteins for popular meat substitutes like tofu or seitan, or omit the meats entirely for a meal that still satisfies.

Above all, you just want your meal options to, obviously, taste good. Gone are the days of having to suffer through a bland side salad as your only vegetarian dinner option. The best meal delivery kits for vegetarians have fresh ingredients with recipes bursting with flavor, so there’s no excuse not to give one a chance. Many companies will also offer you a chance to try out a box or a week of meals for a reduced price, so you can see for yourself what works best for you.

Regardless of your culinary skill level, meal delivery kits are an easy way to take the guesswork out of making delicious meals at home. Don’t rack your brain trying to figure out how to turn a regular recipe vegetarian, or spend hours looking for specialty ingredients at your grocery store. Here are our top picks for vegetarian meal delivery services to try right now.

1. Sunbasket

Sun Basket

We’re big fans of Sunbasket’s vegetarian meal delivery options, which could not get any easier. Love the hands-on time you get in the kitchen, but just need the ingredients? Chose their meal kits with easy-to-follow recipes to cook yourself featuring pre-portioned ingredients. Don’t even want to think about sparking up the stove tonight? Sunbasket also offers a variety of Fresh & Ready meals, which can go from your oven to your table in as little as six minutes.

The meal options available to build your box are unparalleled, as you can choose plans that fit not just vegetarian, but low carb, paleo, pescatarian, or Mediterranean dietary habits. The company is also committed to offering high-quality, sustainably sourced ingredients, including organic produce, but also wild-caught seafood and antibiotic and hormone-free meat. If you’re worried about waste from shipping materials, your meals will come in recyclable and compostable packaging, too.

Eat well without having to spend excessive hours in the kitchen, as meals start at $8.99 a serving read-to-heat options, and $10.99 a serving for meal kit recipes. Choose from two to four dinners per week, which can serve between two or four people, although they also offer add-ons like snacks, juices, and breakfast items.

2. Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon

Lifestyle guru and TV personality Martha Stewart has teamed up with Marley Spoon since 2016 to provide meal delivery kits with the goal of providing healthier options than other meal subscription competitors. “You’re less likely to buy junk food if you know you have a fridge full of fresh ingredients at home,” the site says. “Healthy subscription boxes, such as Martha & Marley Spoon, make those convenient but usually high-in-sodium and unhealthy microwaved meals seem far less tempting.”

The service now offers 29 recipes with pre-portioned ingredients every week, and with a focus on special diets (gluten-free, low-carb, vegan, for example). But all you’ll have to do is select a box labeled “make your box vegetarian” when you pick out your plan, and you’ll be offered meals like Baja-Style Cauliflower Tacos, and Spinach & Cheese Ravioli Limone. Time not on your side? There are specific “Under 30 Minutes” and one-pot meals so you won’t be stuck with upscale recipes that take a ton of work to prepare.

In fact, the company says all of its recipes can prepped and cooked in “six steps or less”. Meals start at $4.49 per portion for two people and $5.49 per portion for four people if you order three meals a week.

3. Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is strictly vegan, but with wildly creative plant-based dishes like Kimchi Quesadillas, Almond Butter Tofu, and Grape Leaf Pilaf, we assure you that flavor will not be a concern here.

The offerings include a rotating menu of veggie-centric, pre-portioned ingredients delivered straight to your door, with a priority on high-quality and organic produce. What we love: there’s still a lot of customizing you can do with your plans, based on your lifestyle, from High Protein, Gluten-Free, to Quick & Easy meals. They switch up the menu weekly, as well as adapt to seasonal ingredients, so there’ll be something new every time you order.

You can always add in breakfast and lunch meals too if you want to keep it plant-based all day long. The range of cuisines offered is also top-tier when it comes to vegetarian options, so it won’t just be pasta night every night. Select two to four recipes (giving you two to four servings each) per week, with meals costing between $9.99 and $11.99 per serving depending on the plan.

4. Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh, which coined itself as “America’s Most Popular Meal Kit”, is also pretty popular with vegetarians, too: on their site, they say they “cater to a range of dietary needs, making use of crisp, seasonal vegetables and other fresh produce.”

HelloFresh offers customers 25 recipes to choose from each week, and you can personalize your order to cater to a variety of dietary restrictions, as well as the number of people in your household (from two to four). Pre-portioned ingredients for each meal are then shipped in a single box (one box per week), along with recipe cards and serving suggestions. Recipes change frequently, but it’s simple to choose a veggie-only plan, or pick specific options from the weekly menu.

Miss going out to restaurants? One of our favorite things about Hello Fresh is their gourmet selections, great for if you’re looking to impress with an upscale meal at home. But regular meals start at $7.49 per serving, and there’s no pressure of commitment so you can skip a week at any time. They’re also currently offering a special discount for healthcare workers, amongst many other companies giving deals to frontline workers.