It’s UGG Season: Here Are Some Equally-Cozy, More Affordable Alternatives to Buy Right Now

Rejoice, feet: It’s officially UGG season.

Arguably the coziest shoes that you can actually wear outside the house, UGG’s combination of tanned sheepskin and fluffy fur have made the boots a staple in many a winter wardrobe. This year, in the midst of quasi-lockdown life, the warm Australian boots are more inviting than ever.

Although best known for their soft fur lining, UGGs also have a cult following in the fashion world (somewhat like Crocs). Over the years, they’ve been spotted on everyone from Beyonce to Kendall Jenner to Pharrell — all of whom prove that the bulky boots can, in fact, be stylish. This year, as cozy looks rule supreme, UGGs are especially on-trend.

If you’re looking to upgrade your winter , we highly recommend splashing out on a pair of UGG Classic Short boots. They feature UGG’s signature mid-calf look, as well as a thick sheep fur lining and a sheepskin exterior. Better still, UGG has upgraded the boots in recent years with things like water and stain resistance and a Treadlite outsole for more cushioning and grip. Pick them up in chestnut or black for the classic UGG look, and pair them with jeans, sweats, hoodies, outerwear and any other bulky, warm winter wear.

What Are the Best UGG Boot Alternatives?

The only downside with UGG boots is the price. At $170 for the Classic Short boot, they’re more than some would like to spend on a unique shoe (that might get benched come summertime).

Luckily, you don’t need to shell out for UGG brand boots: some of the best UGG boot alternatives offer similar furry coziness and minimal style at a lower price. Below are some of the best UGG boot alternatives we could find online — including picks for both men and women.

The Best UGG Boot Alternatives for Women

1. ZGR Women’s Classics Winter Snow Boots

These Classics snow boots from ZGR look identical to the UGG Classic Short boot. Despite their budget-friendly price tag ($43, as of writing), the ZGR boots are actually quite well made. The upper is a thick suede that’s been treated to repel water, and the lining is a chunky faux fur and shearing blend. The outsole, meantime, features a grippy rubber pattern for traction on wet or snowy ground.

2. Koolaburra by UGG Koola Tall

California brand Koolaburra began as an early competitor to UGG, but it got so good that UGG purchased the brand in 2016. Now it’s called “Koolaburra by UGG,” and the brand supplies more affordable takes on its parent company’s shoes. These Koola Tall boots are one of the best offerings from Koolaburra, boasting a real Australian sheepskin exterior and a comfy faux fur lining. Pick them up in this versatile black color to be teamed with jeans, sweats or cargo pants.

3. Bearpaw Elle Short

Another one of the best UGG boot alternatives, these Bearpaw Elle boots have a flexible rubber outsole for ample grip in most conditions. The boots’ materials are all authentic, including the sheep fur lining and suede exterior, translating to serious warmth. They come in a range of nine colors to fit your personal style — whether that’s bold or subdued — but we especially like the boots in off-white with a brown sole.

4. The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Booties

The North Face’s best-selling ThermoBall booties are something of a modernized UGG boot that look like sleeping bags for your feet. They use The North Face’s ThermoBall Eco insulation to keep your feet toasty, even in sub-freezing weather, and a traction outsole lets you wear the slippers outdoors too. They’re even water-repellent for use in the snow or rain.

The Best UGG Boot Alternatives for Men

5. Bearpaw Men’s Brady Boot

Slightly more rugged than real UGGs, these Bearpaw Brady boots feature a fortified toe and heel and a real suede exterior. Inside, you’ll find a thick wool blend lining that’s fit for sub-freezing temperatures. Bearpaw offers the boots in four colors, including this classic hickory below, but the camouflage option is also great for bold fits. We recommend rocking the boots over baggy jeans with a statement sweater to nail casual winter style.

6. Koolaburra by UGG Men’s Burra Mini

These Burra Minis are also from Koolaburra, the former UGG competitor. The affordable brand showcases a low boot design that works great for wearing around the house or outdoors. A faux fur lining ensures plenty of warmth and coziness, and the boots’ real sheepskin exterior is sure to last for several winters. Wear them on chilly mornings or get creative with, say, baggy sweats and a military jacket for that stylish dirtbag look.

7. The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Booties

These best-selling ThermoBall booties from The North Face don’t look much like UGGs, but they have the same vibe: warm, ultra-cozy, and statement-making. They’re essentially a thick down jacket for your feet, complete with a grippy rubber outsole and a water-repellent finish for use outdoors (even in the snow). They’re also very well-made: My personal pair has lasted through seven winters of constant wear. Plus, we think the booties can actually be an effective style statement when worn with baggy chinos or sweatpants and, say, a graphic T-shirt.

8. L.L. Bean Men’s Wicked Good Boots

If you want the feel of UGG boots in a more stylistically versatile shoe, check out these Wicked Good boots from L.L. Bean. The boots’ silhouette is a classic three-eye look with a suede upper that’s stain and water-resistant. Inside, you’ll find plush, sweat-wicking shearling lamb fur and a memory foam footbed for added support.

