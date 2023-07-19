The Ultimate Merch That TV Fans Can Buy Online, From ‘The Office’ Socks to a Baby Yoda Speaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re probably well aware that we’ve been living through a TV golden age — it seems almost impossible to keep up with the glut of television coming out on an increasing number of streaming platforms. Similarly, we’ve been blessed with a vast and diverse selection of incredible TV show merch that you can buy on Amazon, Etsy, and beyond to show the world that yes, we have been keeping up.

Gone are the days of simple mugs and T-shirts, you can now get elaborate merch like Baby Yoda speakers and socks inspired by one of The Office‘s funniest moments. And it’s not just officially licensed merch. Independent sellers are also making wonderfully creative items that will help show off your TV spirit. We picked out some of our favorite merch to help you celebrate your love of television.

And after you’re done shopping, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time.

Amazon

Snag a pair of socks that will make everyone laugh and maybe cry a little. They pay homage to one of The Office’s most tragic gags. Hopefully the carpet added some extra dimension to Kevin’s spilled chili. Buy for $14.95 on Amazon

Etsy

​​This retro-style tee is perfect for fans of The Sopranos‘ most iconic characters — the ducks in Tony’s pool. Buy for $16.83–$36.98 on Etsy

Etsy

Lovers of Succession should get this sparkly heart pair of pins or magnets to share with that special someone. Because you can’t make a tomlette without breaking some greggs! Buy for $17.09 at Etsy

Etsy

A sponge holder that works with negative space to make your sponge look like the hedge Homer retreats into. The 3D-printed holder even comes with a little spout to drain excess water. Buy for $19.99 on Etsy

Etsy

Sadly, we will never get to find out what the sandwiches from The Original Beef tasted like, but we can at least pretend we went and got a T-shirt. Should you get one in every color? Yes, chef! Buy for $20.99–$23 at Etsy Editor’s picks

Etsy

A Seinfeld-inspired minimalist print memorializing Elaine’s dance moves. Study it and recreate your own dance routine at home. Buy for $12–$42 on Etsy

Amazon

Lovers of coffee and Friends are going to want to get their hands on these small lip balms shaped like coffee cups from Central Perk. The twist-up lippies come in vanilla and strawberry scents. Buy for $11.99 on Amazon

Amazon

If you’d like to pretend to be a Targaryen, consider grabbing a trio of dragon egg candles. While setting them on fire won’t lead to any real dragons, you can at least have some ambient lighting. Buy for $34.99 on Amazon

Amazon

Lovers of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul will get a kick out of these modern canvas prints. You can opt to even buy them pre-framed, because we all know unframed prints have a tendency of never making it up on the wall. Buy for $16 –$99 on Amazon Related

Etsy

A baseball cap in honor of one of the best theme songs of all time. Throw it on while on your next resort vacation and try not to die! Buy for $27.95 on Etsy

Etsy

If the hit HBO show hasn’t turned you off of mushrooms for good, you can admire a troop of cordyceps in this imaginative botanical illustration print. The art is printed on thick, matte paper to give it a museum-like feel. Just not that museum. 😬 Buy from $13.50 on Etsy

Amazon

Who amongst us isn’t salty they didn’t get a shot at Legends of the Hidden Temple? Turn back time, right some wrongs, and sport the colors from your favorite team with this T-shirt. Bonus: This is a perfect lazy Halloween costume idea. Buy for $21.99 on Amazon

Amazon

If you’re looking to inject some positivity into your life, consider covering everything in Ted Lasso stickers. The set comes with logos, quotes, and references to some of their classic jokes. Buy for $9.99 on Amazon

Amazon

The next time you kick back and enjoy the latest gossip, do it with a cup of Queen Charlotte-inspired tea. You can get one of three tins: Amethyst Berry, Royal Celebration, or Topaz Citrus. Buy for $18.49 on Amazon

Amazon

The rotating punny burger menu is one of Bob’s Burgers best gags, but we have to admit that most of those burger ideas sound really good. “Bleu is the Warmest Cheese Burger?” “Bruschetta-Bout-It Burger?” These burgers are begging to be tried. Luckily, there’s an official recipe book so you really can taste them. Buy for $15.89 on Amazon

Amazon

You may never be able to check into the actual Rosebud Motel, but this Schitt’s Creek-inspired room keychain ornament will let you at least pretend. Hopefully your own lodging will come with an adequate amount of towels. Buy for $14 on Amazon

Etsy

Your laptop/phone case/water bottle needs this sticker featuring the iconic quote from Bobby Hill. Let would-be purse snatchers know that you’re prepared to defend yourself with swift kicks. Buy for $3 on Etsy

Amazon

A Fresh Prince-inspired novelty license plate you can hang up at home or on the front of your car if you live in a state that allows such a thing. Now you just need some dice in the mirror. Buy for $17 on Amazon

Amazon

Relive the golden years (of television) by playing this nostalgic board game. You can collect properties like Shady Pines, Hollingsworth Manor, and more. There are also custom player tokens shaped like memorable items like Stan’s Toupee and Rose’s teddy bear. Buy for $35.99 on Amazon

Etsy

Feel like a washed up sitcom actor by hanging up this horsey Hockney-esque print in your home. Bonus points if you go for the biggest size. Buy for $17.99–$80.99 on Etsy

Amazon

Fans of Doctor Who should check out this notebook that’s — ahem — bigger on the inside. The hardcover journal comes with a bookmark ribbon and 200 blank pages for your Space Archaeologist field notes. Buy for $26.99 on Amazon