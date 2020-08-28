The CDC is Recommending These Touchless Trash Cans to Help Curb the Spread of COVID

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From hand sanitizer to face coverings, the CDC has put together a comprehensive list of products to stock up on to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the agency’s latest recommendations have added one more product to use: touchless trash cans.

In a list of guidelines newly updated at the end of July, the CDC urges individuals to “Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items” by switching to “touchless garbage cans or pails” (also called automatic trash cans), especially in high-trafficked areas or homes with multiple people under one room.

Amazon

This automatic trash can is from iTouchless and is on sale right now on Amazon for just $69.99 (it’s regularly $99.99). The battery-operated bin features a completely hands-free operation. Open the lid by waving your hand over a sensor; the lid automatically closes once you dispose of your trash. The CDC says a no-touch trash can is not only cleaner and less messy, but more hygienic as well.

This touchless trash can has a 13-gallon capacity, which fits standard-sized kitchen trash bags. A natural carbon odor filter is included to help absorb and neutralize lingering smells, while iTouchless says the stainless steel surface is naturally germ-resistant, fingerprint-proof and easy to wipe down and disinfect.

The garbage can operates using four size D batteries (not included). The company says the batteries last for well over a year.

The iTouchless Automatic Trash Can currently holds a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from more than 18,000 customer reviews. As of this writing, multiple sizes and colorways are in stock at Amazon and shipping immediately. See all available options here.

Amazon

Prefer a battery-free automatic trash can? This one from SensorCan (above) comes with an AC adapter that you plug in for power. It uses infrared motion sensor to open and close the lid, while the stainless steel is fingerprint-proof and smudge-resistant. It also has a 13-gallon capacity.

In addition to using a hands-free trash can, the CDC says it’s important to also use gloves when removing garbage bags or handling and disposing of trash (see the best disposable gloves here). As always, garbage bags and gloves are meant for one-time use. Wash hands after handling trash and removing gloves.