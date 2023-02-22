‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’: These Viral Products Have Influenced Thousands (And Are Available On Amazon)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

TikTok is undeniably the modern shopping mall when it comes to discovering today’s hottest tech gadgets and covet-worthy home accessories (although with decidedly less eau de Abercrombie perfume and Wetzel’s Pretzels). Reaching 1.8 billion users by the end of 2022, Gen Z has proven that this app is more than just trendy dance videos and life hacks. Nowadays, you can crowdsource near any opinion on which portable vacuum will dig up the most dirt, or what emotional support water bottle will actually encourage you to stay hydrated.

With a dedicated hashtag, #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt (currently sitting at 43.3 billion views), plenty of people are already using the app as a bonafide search engine to find all the ingenious products they didn’t know they needed. While you might be skeptical that any of the products that blow up on TikTok are actually anything more than people hopping on an aesthetically-pleasing product that’s all ambient looks and no substance (it is a visual medium, after all), don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. The best TikTok products either cleverly provide a solution for a problem you didn’t know you had, or bring a pop of joy to your life that make your daily routine just a little more bearable.

The good news is that if you’ve seen a product while swiping through your For You page, or just heard the praises sung enough times online that you’re feeling properly influenced, you don’t need to do that much digging to find it. Retail giant Amazon has recently gotten on board and curated the best items currently going viral on TikTok onto one Internet Famous page. While there’s hundreds of products to peruse through, from video doorbells to skin exfoliating mitts, we’ve rounded up a list of the best goodies that are actually worth buying. Bonus: many of these items that’ve made the rounds on TikTok are on sale right now, or otherwise incredibly affordable. Here are the best viral products available on Amazon right now.

1. Bissel Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Cleaning hacks make up a huge amount of TikTok conversations on trendy products — it makes sense, especially for all the pet parents out there. If you're looking for a more portable option, this compact, multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner from Bissel is a great choice. Despite its size, the Little Green has users sold on its powerful deep clean. Using a combination of Febreeze formula, water, and a high-suction brush to lift practically any stain from your rug or furniture.

Buy BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose… $123.59

2. Revlon One Step

Amazon

This popular Dyson Airwrap dupe has over 320,000+ enthusiastic reviews, and it’s $560 less than the Dyson — now that’s what we call a steal. There are also three heat/speed settings, including a cool air setting in case you’re wary of heat damaging your hair. We’ve tested this out before, and the bristles on the brush even feel gentle on your hair, detangling as you go. The Revlon hair brush also works wonders on reducing frizz, and the the brand says it reduces frizz by up to 30%.

Buy REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0… $39.89

3. Meta Quest 2

Meta

Meta’s Quest 2 has dominated the scene for a few years now in a world full of VR headsets, and with more and more people looking to “gamify” their fitness routine, we’ve seen the rise of using tech to enhance their workouts. The Meta Quest 2 is a standalone VR headset, meaning everything you need is built straight into this nifty wireless gadget — all you’ll need is a mobile device and a Facebook account to help you get set up. With motion-sensing controllers, you can work up a serious sweat like we did when we tried out the games FitXR and Supernatural.

Buy Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One… $399.00

4. Hatch Restore Sunrise Alarm Clock

Hatch

Who wouldn’t want to zhuzh up their morning routine? TikTok users swear by this pleasingly gentle sunrise alarm clock to help get in extra Zzz’s (and not use your phone’s generic alarm sound to drop a bomb on your ears to wake you up). The Hatch Restore is packed with smart functionality and integrated meditations, but we love its library of soothing sounds, with a variety of white noise and shades of mood lighting at your fingertips. It’s a clock that’ll not only help you wind down, but actually make you want to hit the pillow.

5. Solawave 4-in-1 Red Light Facial Wand

Solawave

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok in the past last year or so, you’ve definitely heard of Solawave, the handheld beauty wand that uses microcurrent and red light therapy to help improve the appearance of your skin. This award-winning red light therapy device is not only coveted by celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, and Lil Nas X (to name a few), it’s backed by clinically proven results in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes. Using a combo of microcurrents, red light therapy, gentle massage and therapeutic warmth, this tiny wand will de-puff and de-stress your skin like nothing else.

Buy SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew… $149.99

6. Carhartt Quilted Flannel Active Jacket

Amazon

There’s a reason why the rugged, durable jackets of Carhartt have been seeing a spike as a fashion trend outside the circles of outdoor workers. Cozier and more insulated than average hoodie you’d toss on just to go out and run errands, the body and hood of Carhartt’s Active Jacket are lined with quilted flannel for under-the-covers warmth. Crafted with water-repellent and wind-resistant rugged cotton duck, this hoodie can stand up to practically any environment, from freezing cold temps to light rains.

Buy CarharttMenLoose Fit Firm Duck… $109.99

7. Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

You can thank Booktok (TikTok’s community of book lovers) for this one — if you’ve got an ever-growing list of book recommendations, but want to save space, then the Kindle Paperwhite should be your go-to reading companion. The Kindle Paperwhite’s warm, glare-free screen makes it easy to read in the sun (a huge advantage over the iPad Mini) without having to turn up the brights, and the 6.8-inch display now features thinner borders and a more grippy shell. You can store hundreds of books (or dozens of audiobooks), and 20,000+ reviews praise its lightweight, compact design and battery life of up to 10 weeks (no, really).

Buy Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) – Now with a… $139.99

8. Stardrops The Pink Stuff

Amazon

This non-toxic “miracle cleaning paste” has impressed TikTok for its ability to get out the stubbornest of stains that won’t get out with anything else. The Pink Stuff has gained a reputation for its success with stubborn streaks on cookware and silverware, as well as burnt bits on cooktops, removing permanent marker from the walls (hello parents), cleaning fiberglass doors — basically, anything. It requires significantly less effort than a Magic Eraser, and with more than 160,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this affordable, easy cleaning solution is a no-brainer.

Buy Stardrops – The Pink Stuff – The… $5.97

9. Blink Video Doorbell

Amazon

For TikTok users trying to make their home a little smarter, or just beef up security, you can’t go wrong with the Blink Video Doorbell. It’s easy to install, has a 1080p (HD) view, night vision and two-way talk so you never miss a guest — or a delivery. We tested out this smart video doorbell and were impressed by its quick motion detection when we got it up and running (you get 30 days free of cloud storage which will store up to 15-second video clips from the time motion was detected). Plus, this video doorbell can be used hands-free with Alexa to see who’s at the door at all times.

Buy Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio… $49.99

10. Stanley H2.0 Flowstate 40 oz Tumbler

Amazon

Where would a discussion on viral products be without the internet’s favorite travel tumbler, the frequently sold-out and much-beloved Stanley cup? Influencers, college students, and professionals alike swear by the “The Quencher”, a whopping 40-ounce insulated tumbler with a 150,000-person waitlist. The newer model, the “H2.0 Flowstate”, promises to keep your hot drinks hot for seven hours and cold drinks cold for 11 hours (for iced bevvies, you’ll get up to a whopping two days). It comes with a rotating lid designed for three positions: a splash-resistant straw opening that holds the reusable straw in place, a drink opening, and a full-cover top. There’s also the ergonomic handle and cupholder-compatibility everyone loves, all now made from 90% recycled stainless steel.

Buy Stanley Flowstate 40oz Quencher H2.0… $68.17