The Coziest Throw Blankets to Keep Your Pad Looking Cool (While You Stay Warm) All Winter

Shopping for blankets doesn’t have to be as yawn-inducing as it sounds. Whether you’re picking up a blanket as a holiday gift or upgrading your home for winter, think of a great throw blanket as an opportunity to add warmth and style to any cool loft, fireside reading corner or bedroom. The best throw blankets work for all seasons, really, great for curling up on the couch for movie night or for adding a decorative touch to punch up an otherwise boring couch or chair.

The best throw blankets aren’t just perfect for the indoors either: many come in lightweight and versatile fabrics that double as picnic blankets. If you’re looking for something to help ease your stress, you might want to consider weighted blankets (which are made of thick knits or feature a quilted design containing tiny glass beads) that use light pressure that mimic a comforting hug for some.

If you’re just looking for a casual throw blanket, either for warmth or decor, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites here.

How to Find the Best Throw Blankets

Unlike comforters, that are used to cover an entire bed, throw blankets are usually smaller and can be used as decorative accents. Here’s what else you should consider before buying a throw blanket.

Size: The standard throw size is 50 inches wide by 60 inches long, but larger throws can mean measure up to 66 inches by 70 inches.

Material: A good throw blanket’s fabric should suit your environment and the amount of warmth that you need. For instance, a lightweight Turkish cotton throw is ideal for balmy nights and beach settings as the material won’t pick up as much sand, while a thicker fleece blanket might be better for keeping away the shivers on chilly winter evenings.

Care: Some blankets are more high maintenance than others. If you’re looking for something that’s easy to care for, consider throw blankets that don’t shed or pill over time, and that can be thrown in washing and drying machines.

We found some of the best throw blankets that are stylish and low maintenance. Keep reading for our top picks, from reversible faux fur blankets to outdoors-ready offerings.

1. Ugg Alexa Plaid Reversible Fleece Throw Blanket

The Aussie-founded, Southern California-bred brand is known for comfort, as seen in this 50-inch by 70-inch blanket with stitched edging. It features a windowpane plaid design on one side and velvet-like plush on the other, so you get two looks in one with this cozy piece. If light gray isn’t your shade, it also comes in dark gray and a berry-red hue. It’s also machine-washable and can go into the dryer without losing its shape.

Nordstrom

2. ChappyWrap Captain’s Classic Grey Blanket

This oversized blanket’s bold birdseye design will give any space a taste of New England. This super-soft jacquard weave throw blanket measures 60 inches by 80 inches and features red and charcoal gray stripes that add a high-end finishing touch. When it’s time to clean, you can throw it in both the washing machine and dryer.

Chappy Wrap

3. Parachute Knit Throw Blanket

This sweater-like knit blanket by Parachute — already beloved for its cool bedding — comes in two neutral colors (flax and charcoal), so it works well with pretty much any interior decor style. It measures 60 inches by 80 inches and is made of Oeko-Tex-certified Turkish cotton (so it’s made without harmful chemicals that might irritate sensitive skin), and it’s also machine washable and dryer-safe.

Parachute

4. Emerald Green Abstract Throw Blanket

If you’re looking to really dial up the luxury factor, go for this emerald green throw blanket that evokes polished agate. Made by L.A.-based artist Sheila Wenzel-Ganny, this polyester/sherpa fleece blend blanket features the printed design on one side and white on the reverse, and comes in sizes ranging from 51 inches by 60 inches, up to 88 inches by 104 inches.

Society6

5. Off-White Arrow Knitted Blanket

Farfetch

6. Areaware Cairo Throw Blanket

Forget emojis: this heavyweight fringed blanket features playful wingding-like symbols that any old-school computer lover will want to show off on the couch (or gaming chair). Designed by Brooklyn-based brand Areaware, this black-and-white throw clocks in at 50 inches wide by 70 inches long and is machine washable.

East Dane

7. The Citizenry Cuadra Alpaca Throw

If you have sensitive skin or allergies, this incredibly soft fair-trade throw is perfect for snuggling sans sneezing. It’s made of 100% baby alpaca that’s on the lightweight side, so it’s great for brisk days and nights. This 50-inch by 70-inch blanket is hand-loomed by skilled artisans in Peru and boasts classic stripes in a neutral cream and gray color palette that blends seamlessly with most decor.

The Citizenry

8. Slowtide Zeppelin Blanket

Slowtide is a favorite among surfers for its lightweight woven blankets and towels, which are go-tos for breezy beach bonfires and indoor hangs alike. This 100% cotton Turkish towel is 66 inches by 80 inches and has a cool rainbow striped pattern with a knotted fringe hem, so it looks great as a picnic blanket while being large enough to keep you and some pals warm.

The Cali-based label also recently released a Grateful Dead collaboration of towels and blankets, some of which are still available if you shop sooner rather than later.

Slowtide

9. All the Feels Premium Reversible Blanket

For those seeking a versatile option with a give-back bent, go for All The Feels’ plush reversible blanket. This medium-weight throw measures 50 inches by 60 inches and are made of soft faux fur that’s great for summer nights and winter days. Plus, the brand gives one blanket (or donates the monetary equivalent) to underserved youth.

If you’re looking for more coverage, this blanket also comes in twin, full/queen, and king sizes.

Amazon

10. Pendleton Washable Wool Throw

Given that heritage American brand Pendleton has been known for its outdoor-friendly textiles since 1863, this particular washable wool blanket will keep you warm in the most rugged of settings. It’s made of the company’s naturally renewable eco-wise wool and measures 54 inches by 68 inches. Choose from striped camel or charcoal gray colorways.