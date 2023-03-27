This $57 Massage Gun Beats the $500 Theragun In Price Point and Battery Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been wanting to pick up a massage gun, there’s no better time than right now, thanks to this new deal from Flyby.

The fitness accessories brand is running a new sale that gets you more than 50% off their best-selling Flyby F1 Pro Deep Pressure Massage Gun. Regularly, $119.99+, it’s discounted to just $57 online.

The trick to getting this deal is to order the F1 Pro from Flyby’s website, which has the percussive massager on sale for $57 (for comparison the Flyby massage gun is retailing for $75 on Amazon).

The Flyby F1 Pro is one of the top-rated massage guns online, with thousands of five-star reviews. It’s also one of the best Theragun alternatives, getting you the same features as the Therabody massage gun for a fraction of the price.

The F1 Pro is an industrial-grade percussion massager that can deliver up to 50 pounds of pressure for a true deep tissue massage. With three different speed settings and six interchangeable massage heads, this massage gun is great for targeting pain points, for post-workout recovery, or just for gentle relief after a long day at work or travel.

The Flyby massage gun is a great Theragun dupe, and equally as portable, weighing in at just 1.8 pounds. Battery life is better than the Theragun though — up to 240 minutes on the F1 Pro vs. 150 minutes on the Theragun Pro.

And pricing can’t be beat, with the Flyby massager retailing for a massive $520 less than the latest Theragun device.

A bonus hack: sign-up for the email list on Flyby.co for an additional 10% off your order.

If you’re looking for a great massage gun deal, get the Flyby F1 Pro Deep Pressure Massage Gun on sale now for just $57 here. Hurry, as this sale isn’t expected to last long. See full details here.