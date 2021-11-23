RS Recommends: The Best Black Friday Theragun Deals to Shop Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
There’s no better time to score yourself a top-rated massage gun or recovery tool for the holiday: Therabody (formerly known as just Theragun) has unveiled its Black Friday deals and honestly — they’re really good.
Therabody’s 2021 Black Friday deals get you up to $300 off the brand’s most popular devices, and even includes a Black Friday exclusive offer you can’t get anywhere else.
1. Theragun PRO
Of course, the brand is best-known for its Theragun percussive therapy devices, and all Theraguns are on sale for Black Friday. Among the top Theragun Black Friday deals: get $200 off the Theragun PRO, $100 off the Theragun Elite, $50 off Theragun Prime and $25 off the portable Theragun Mini (see all Theragun Black Friday deals here).
The Theragun PRO Black Friday deal is your best value: normally $599+, the Black Friday sale brings the price of the best-selling massage gun down to just $399. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen online for the Theragun PRO, which gives you targeted relief thanks to its powerful motor and interchangeable attachments.
Prefer to shop on Amazon? Amazon’s Black Friday sale has the Theragun PRO available for $399 as well, along with many of the same Theragun Black Friday deals as the Therabody site.
2. Theragun Mini
The cheapest Theragun you can get on Black Friday is the Theragun Mini. Regularly $199, it’s on sale for just $174 on Therabody.com. Choose from four different colors. This is a grippy, palm-sized massager that replicates the larger massage guns but in a portable package.
3. RecoveryAir PRO
Therabody’s recovery tools are also on sale. The biggest discount gets you a $300 discount on the RecoveryAir PRO — the fully-customizable pneumatic compression system that helps boost circulation, ease swelling and reduce muscle fatigue after a long day or workout. Use the handy app to control pressure, duration and more personalized settings.
Regularly $1299+, Therabody’s Black Friday deal brings the price of the RecoveryAir PRO down to just $999. This is the first time we’ve seen this athlete-endorsed set under $1000. The set includes the RecoveryAir PRO pneumatic device, two compression boots, a blocker plug and a DC power adapter.
4. RecoveryAIR
The original RecoveryAIR is also on sale for $499 — a $200 discount. Choose from three sizes to fit your body best. Similar to the Theragun sale, Amazon’s Black Friday deals reflect the same sale pricing for the RecoveryAIR.
Therabody is also known for its vibrating “Wave” rollers, and Therabody’s Black Friday sale gets you up to $50 off the popular recovery tools.
5. Wave Roller
The full-sized Wave Roller is on sale for just $99 (regularly $149+). That’s the first discount we’ve seen this season, and the first time the Bluetooth-enabled vibrating roller has been under $100.
Other Black Friday offers include $20 off the Wave Duo and $20 off the Wave Solo. These are great Therabody devices for recovery, helping to release tension and stretch out sore muscles.
6. PowerDot Pro Bundle
And Therabody is offering a Black Friday exclusive, with a $379 PowerDot Pro Bundle for neuromuscular electric stimulation (great for speeding up recovery time and reducing pain and swelling).
The Black Friday deal gets you a set of PowerDot 2.0 Duo pods, a set of electrode pads, lead cables, micro USB charger, carrying case, a “butterfly” back pad, PowerDock and two extra sets of electrode pads. All of these would usually retail for $452 but Therabody’s Black Friday offer saves you $73 when you purchase as a bundle.
Therabody’s Black Friday deals are live now and run until November 30. If you’ve been wanting to find the best deal on a Theragun or on the popular compression boots, this is a sale you don’t want to miss.