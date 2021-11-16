Stressed About Getting Turkey On The Table? Here’s How to Get Thanksgiving Dinner Delivered

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

So you and your friends and family are all vaxxed up, ready to spend the holidays sitting at the same tables again, when it hits you — meal planning for Thanksgiving is still a pain, actually. If you’re hosting this year, that means back to the usual dinnertime stress, catering to everyone’s specific dietary needs and finding yet another creative way to zhuzh up cranberry sauce. Or does it?

For those of you who want to craft a memorable Thanksgiving feast, but don’t want to throw elbows at the grocery store to get all the ingredients together, you might want to consider getting your dinner delivered. Even better, if you don’t want to be in stuck the kitchen for the entire day of festivities, a meal delivery service can be the right solution to your back-braking problem. Some pre-prepped kits are just meant to save you the hectic grocery run, while others give you the whole turkey shabang, ready to heat and eat.

Whether you’re reviving your Friendsgiving traditions after a year in quarantine, or just want to make the whole day a little easier, we’ve rounded up the best ways to order Thanksgiving dinner online. Even if you’ve got barely-passable knife skills (or consider yourself a home cooking master), there’s something for everyone this season — but think ahead, because these are holiday meals are selling out quick.

1. Hello Fresh

BEST OVERALL

Hello Fresh

For their stunning simplicity, yet delicious nods to tradition, Hello Fresh gives you quite literally everything you need for a complete Thanksgiving Feast. While some fully-catered, ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals (like Whole Foods) might cost you upwards of $300, this box remains a great deal while still giving you all the greatest hits from the holiday menu.

You’ll get two options for your turkey day feast — one with a full-sized turkey meant for eight to 10 people, while another with a mouth-watering beef tenderloin dinner for a more intimate group of four to six. Each one will give you everything to dress up around the main course, from sides to an Apple Ginger Crisp dessert, and the option to add on a Cranberry Brie Crostini appetizer for a little extra if your meal involves a cocktail hour (which it should). Order by November 18 for one of the tastiest, no-fuss Thanksgiving dinner options out there.

Buy: Hello Fresh Thanksgiving Box at $16.99+ per person

2. Blue Apron

BEST UPSCALE

Blue Apron

Some years, you just want to scrape the cranberry jelly straight out of the can and onto the plate. Other years, it’s pinkies up at the dinner table. This year’s Blue Apron’s Thanksgiving box is for the latter. Yes, the chefs from our favorite meal delivery kit this year flexed their culinary muscles and brought out upscale touches to old favorites.

We made the box meant for six to eight ourselves for our own Friendsgiving, and while some dishes are more successful than others (avoid the Apple Crumb pie, made with sour cream and vinegar, and spring for the Flourless Chocolate Cake add-on), overall the recipes like Browned Butter Mashed Potatoes with romano and chives and the Brussel Sprouts with fried rosemary and pumpkin seeds made this feel more like a Thanksgiving meal you might order at a restaurant. Even the vegetarian options, one being a Butternut Squash & Spinach Risotto, are thoughtfully made. There’s also a smaller two to four person menu with roasted half chicken or seared scallops options. Order by November 17 to get it delivered the week of Thanksgiving.

Buy: Blue Apron Thanksgiving Box at $135+

3. Purple Carrot

BEST FOR VEGANS

Purple Carrot

For all you vegans out there, you won’t be forced to suffer through another year of tofurkey — Purple Carrot’s got you covered. This year’s box forgoes the usual meat-substitute trappings (you won’t find anything Impossible in here), instead smartly going for a delicious quinoa-stuffed delicata squash with garlicky kale main course.

You may have even forgotten how veggie-forward Thanksgiving meals tend to be anyways, because other sides like their brussel sprouts with garlic kimchi butter and ciabatta stuffing with root vegetables also shine. You’ll get the full meal (which has four ‘generous’ servings) for $75, although this box tends to sell out fast.

If you happen to miss it, another one of the best vegetarian boxes, Sunbasket, is offering a Thanksgiving box packed with creative vegetable sides that could make a whole plant-based meal, meats for those who want it, and even cheeses and small bites to make a TikTok-worthy charcuterie board.

Buy: Purple Carrot Thanksgiving Box at $75

4. Omaha Steaks

BEST FOR MEAT LOVERS

Omaha Steaks

Meat-lovers rejoice! Omaha Steaks has been delivering Thanksgiving turkeys and prepped meals since before meal kits even began to surge in popularity, and they’re still doing it right years later. Where else can you get all the gourmet-level Thanksgiving sides you expect, and then a bunch of prime cuts of meat?

This isn’t called the “Build Your Perfect Thanksgiving Menu” for no reason — there’s many ways to customize your holiday for four to eight people, and you can choose from a whole turkey with traditional sides, to a fully-cooked prime rib roast, butcher’s cut Chateaubriand, or a sugar-glazed country ham. Then you can pick three sides and two desserts from multiple options, all of which are sure to please (even though we know the meat is the real star here).

Buy: Omaha Steaks Custom Thanksgiving Meal at $159.99

5. Freshly

BEST READY-MADE

Freshly

What if you’re spending Thanksgiving home alone in your sweats this year? No judgement, and if you’re still craving those classic dishes, but can’t even think about turning on the oven, then let us tell you about Freshly’s single-serve, ready-made options.

Freshly’s Thanksgiving options includes carved turkey and gravy, boosted with creamy cashew butter, and their grain-free Festive Stuffing with veggie goodness and full-on holiday flavor. Then there’s a twist on green bean casserole, sautéed with a small dab of butter, mushrooms, and turkey bacon, as well as sweet potato mash. Just heat and eat in three minutes — no shopping, prepping, or cooking required. Don’t expect the full-on, carb-heavy indulgence of a regular Thanksgiving here, but it is just as tasty and twice as convenient (and you can order any of these options in a regular Freshly box throughout the next few weeks).

Buy: Freshly Thanksgiving Options at $8.99+/serving

6. Home Chef

BEST A LA CARTE

Home Chef

If you’ve already got the turkey, but your friends have bailed on bringing any side dishes, or you just want to add some festive bites to your usual meal kit delivery, Home Chef has just the right amount of add-ons to ring in Thanksgiving. This year, they’ve got several a la carte recipe options, including a full-cooked, oven-roasted turkey breast if you do want to experience the full meal.

But there are enough solid, delicious (and low-prep) sides for up to six people to make it worth it if you decide to spring for any other protein. There’s roasted sweet potatoes with apples, loaded mashed potatoes, and white cheddar and sage biscuits to compliment your meal (and even a few, small dessert options). The catch is that you’ll already have to be subscribed to Home Chef, but it’s easy to sign up since you can pause or cancel at any time.

Buy: Home Chef A la Carte Thanksgiving at $8.99+/serving

7. Goldbelly

BEST DESSERTS

Goldbelly

Yes, Goldbelly has more Thanksgiving dinners you can order online than turkeys on a turkey farm (one of the editor’s picks being a $109 Cajun deep-fried turkey). But that’s not what we’re here for today. We’re here for the desserts, one of the most underrated, yet integral, parts of the Thanksgiving meal.

We get it — you’re so laser-focused on basting that turkey for six hours that you don’t even have time to think about a pumpkin pie. So let Goldbelly think about it for you, a marketplace where you can get desserts delivered from famous bakeries and pastry chefs all across the nation. Our recommendation? Chef Zac Young’s infamous Piecaken. The “turducken of cakes,” it’s a serious beast of a dessert that serves 12 to 16, with pecan pie on the bottom, pumpkin pie in the middle, and spice cake on top, all layered together with cinnamon buttercream and topped with apple pie filling.

Buy: Original Thanksgiving Day PieCaken at $99