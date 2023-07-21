The Best Tequilas for Making Margaritas, According to Spirits Experts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a good tequila-based cocktail while basking in the sun poolside? It’s the peak summer vibe. With its refreshing palate and divine agave-forward aroma, tequila cements itself as a multi-dimensional spirit — ranging from robust reposados to full-bodied añejos to the silky mouthfeel of blancos.

How to Pick the Best Tequila for Margaritas

Unlike color-rich reposados (aged a minimum of two months) and añejos (aged a minimum of one year), tequila blanco has only aged for a few weeks, so it doesn’t have the same color and traits achieved from interacting with oak barrels during a longer maturation process. It’s a long-held belief that margaritas are best crafted with silver, a.k.a. blanco, tequila. True, the clear-hued liquid is top-notch for mixed drinks with its typically subtle sweet flavor profile. However, there’s fun in experimenting with the distinct nuances tequila has to offer to the classic margarita and its tasty riffs.

Regardless of the style of tequila you decide to use for a margarita, the key is to find a pour that shines from start to finish – like an amazing album. Finding a tequila with a balance of sweet, sour, agave, and a hint of vegetal notes is also important. There is a word of caution: Avoid tequilas with sugary sweet flavors. “If a tequila tastes sweet, that’s always a red flag for me. Glycerin is becoming quite a problem in the spirits world,” says Iain McPherson, spirits expert and bar owner of Scotland’s Panda & Sons. “One of the unexpected benefits of our freezing technique, switching, was it became a quality test for spirits. This is because if things aren’t freezing anywhere near their actual alcohol freezing point, then you know that not everything is as it seems.”

We’ve enlisted the help of five bar experts to give us their take on the best tequilas for margaritas alongside their tasting notes. Get ready to press “add to cart” on these highly recommended bottles. (Shop more tequilas on Drizly.) Editor’s picks

Best Tequilas for Margaritas, According to Experts

Here are a few of the must-try tequilas for your next margarita, according to spirits pros.

“Our Cat Bite Margarita uses both Blanco tequila and Joven mezcal. We love the combination of both in drinks. For tequila we have Código 1530 Blanco, and the mezcal is Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej Mezcal. Código has that rich, vegetal tequila flavor you want with no additives. The Siete Misterios is punchy with a real earthy touch of smokey and fruity goodness. Having both tequila and mezcal in a margarita is a personal preference. For us, it brings another layer to the cocktail and, of course, complimentary flavors.”

Tasting Notes

“Código 1530 Blanco – earthy, mineral-driven, and sweet citrus. Los Siete Misterios Doba Yej Mezcal – floral, citrus, smoke, and berries.”

— Jesse Vida, Cat Bite Club, Operating Partner, Singapore

Buy from $45 on Drizly

“This tequila has notes of lime zest and fresh peppermint that shine through the classic agave flavor, and it leaves a longer-lasting flavor on the palette with no burn. You get a perfectly balanced and smooth margarita when you add it to fresh squeezed lime juice, Cointreau, and salt.”

Tasting Notes

"The tasting notes are lime zest, fresh peppermint, and baked agave. 'Feeling' notes have you singing with the mariachis."

— Ricardo Robles, Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, In-house Agave Master, Mexico

Buy from $23 on Drizly

The J Projects / Jaci Peña

“Quintaliza has such a multi-layered flavor profile that although it leads with the notes of coffee, it is subtle and not domineering. This type of tequila is so functional for cocktails because it’s such a diverse flavor that highlights tropical fruit and naturally sweet ingredients.”

Tasting Notes

“The uniqueness of Quintaliza is truly in the aging process, giving off soft hints of oak, chocolate, tobacco, and subtle notes of coffee on the back end. Perfect for cocktails, but an aficionado will sip it neat, admiring its many complex layers and golden beauty.”

— Alli Torres, Freehold Hospitality, Operating Partner, Miami/NYC

Buy from $79 at Siptequila.com

“La Gritona Tequila Reposado is a ‘barrel-rested’ tequila. This method does not impart distinct barrel attributes but enhances and refines the existing flavors within the tequila, resulting in a harmonious symphony of agave-inspired notes.”

Tasting Notes

“La Gritona epitomizes the remarkable flavor potential found within Jalisco tequilas – delightfully herbal, slightly sweet, and peppery.”

— J’Nai Angelle Williams, Chandelier Bar, Cocktail & Spirits Content Creator, Bartender, New Orleans, Louisiana

Buy from $29.99 on Drizly

“I love the iconic peppery finish it has. It’s bold not to get lost when getting mixed, but at the same time, you don’t get a harsh burn. The earthy and peppery notes work really well to add more depth to the margarita and give you that long dreamy finish. Spicy margs are super popular, too, and Tapatio works great in this riff on the classic margarita too.”

Tasting Notes

“I love Tapatio, not just because of its flavor. I like using it because it’s an all-rounder type of tequila. The agave pros will appreciate it, and it won’t alienate the less adventurous palates either.”

— Iain McPherson, Panda & Sons, Bar Owner, Scotland

Buy from $36.99 on Drizly

“Tequila Ocho is the best brand for margaritas because the flavor of the agave carries through in a perfect balance with citrus and sugars in the cocktail. In the same way that wine focuses on terroir, Tequila Ocho focuses on a single ranch and year where that agave was cultivated, and you will see that on each label. Master Distiller Carlos Camarena and founder of Tequila Ocho Tomas Estes created this brand to embrace the differences in the soil and microclimates.”

Tasting Notes

“Bright citrus, light pink peppercorn, rich baked agave, a touch of quince, and light notes of vanilla and cinnamon.”

— Alba Huerta, Julep Bar, Owner/Operator, Houston, Texas

Buy from $47 on Drizly