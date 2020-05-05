The 10 Best Tequila Brands to Pick Up Right Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sure, tequila shots are fun at parties (and maybe gives you some liquid courage before stepping onto that karaoke stage), but artists rapping about “shots of Patrón” have really given tequila an undeservedly bad (and, ahem, cheap) rep.

These days, some of the best tequilas in the world are actually more comparable to a fine bourbon or robust glass of wine than jello shots and beer pong. Patrón, one of most well-known tequila brands in the world, actually offers a diverse portfolio of authentic tequilas that you won’t find in nightclubs or seedy bars. Despite the brand’s hard-partying reputation (blame it on lyrical shout-outs from everyone from Lil Jon to Bruno Mars), the company is actually making some incredibly interesting, flavorful and expensive tequila these days, with bottles of its Patrón En Lalique: Serie 2 going for up to $7,500 online.

Not flaunting rapper-sized bank accounts? There are a handful of smooth, premium-tasting tequilas you can get for under $100 too. You just need to know what to look for.

What You Need to Know About Buying Tequila

Region of Origin: All tequila comes from the Tequila region of Mexico, and in order for a spirit to call itself “tequila,” it must be distilled from agave plants grown in that region.

Another thing to look for aside: a four-digit number that represents each distillery’s unique code. The Norma Oficial Mexicana number (or “NOM”) is assigned by the Mexican government and certifies that the bottle you’re holding is authentic tequila produced in Mexico. It also tells you which tequila producer it comes from. Tequila Patrón, for example, has a NOM of 1492.

If your bottle doesn’t have a NOM, that means it’s not certified by the TRC (Tequila Regulatory Council), and not an authentic Tequila producer.

Types of Tequila: Just like whiskey, there are different types of tequila, that run the spectrum in terms of flavor, color and potency.

Silver tequila is probably the most well-known, and it typically appears perfectly clear in the bottle. This is tequila that’s only aged for a few months, so it doesn’t have time to develop the color and characteristics that come from a longer aging process. Silver tequila is great to drink on its own, but it’s great for mixed drinks as well. It will typically taste sweeter and more refreshing, with a smooth, silky finish.

Anejo tequila can often be recognized by its rich, caramel color, and it must be aged for at least one year (though most are aged three years) to bear the “Anejo” name. This tequila is complex and full-bodied, and is recommended for sipping, though it works great for tequila-oriented takes on classic drinks like a Moscow Mule or Negroni as well.

Reposado tequila is also aged but the aging process can be anywhere from two months to 11 months. It has a smooth, even finish. It’s less harsh on the tongue and won’t give you as strong as a hangover… provided that you’re sipping responsibly of course.

Don’t be fooled by the “gold” label on gold tequila. These are often referred to as a “Mixto,” where colors and flavors are added prior to bottling. These young tequilas are less expensive and typically used in bars and restaurants for making mixed drinks.

100% Agave: Tequila comes from the agave plant, but not all tequilas are made with 100% agave sugar. In fact, many brands add artificial sugars or sweeteners to their tequila, which may taste good at first, but will leave you with a nasty hangover the next day. Look for bottles labeled “100%,” which denotes that it was made with 100% natural sugars from the agave plant.

You’ve also probably seen flavored tequila, which is tequila infused with things like coconut, lime, strawberry or jalapeno. While they may be fun for a party or to use in mixed drinks, we recommend skipping these bottles the rest of the time and just drinking tequila straight up. Why mess with a good thing?

Aging Process: Just like a fine wine, tequila also goes through an aging process. And just like wine, tequila can be aged in a number of different containers, from oak barrels to steel drums. Each aging process will bring out different flavors in your tequila, and result in unique flavor profiles that often call to mind whiskey or scotch. The aging process will also change the color of a tequila. While we may be used to drinking clear tequila, many expensive tequilas are more caramel in color, due to being aged in wooden barrels. Our suggestion: pick up a few different bottles with different aging processes to see which one you like best. This works as a great party idea too.

Whether you want to sip on something smooth or mix up a margarita, here are ten tequilas you can buy online and get delivered to your door in time for your next happy hour, dinner or party.

1. Roca Patrón Reposado

We love the Grand Patrón Burdeos (find it here), which is twice-distilled and aged in used American and new French Oak barrels, before being finished in vintage Bordeaux barrels (Burdeos means Bordeaux in Spanish). It’s like a fine wine that’s been aged to perfection. Still, its $500+ price-point doesn’t exactly make it an accessible bottle to buy.

For a similar experience at a more casual price point, we like the Roca Patrón Reposado, which is a lighter, more buttery take on the bold and robust Burdeos.

The Reposado features notes of sweet vanilla, oak, mushrooms, ginger, caramel and citrus, which gives it that perfect balance of earthiness, sweetness and spiciness with an easy finish and no lingering aftertaste. Handcrafted using the time-honored “tahona” process, the Roca Patrón Tequila collection offers a sophisticated and complex flavor profile that’s an elegant and elevated take on tequila.

2. Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos is a favorite among the Hollywood crowd, thanks to its co-founder George Clooney, but it’s actually got a lot of substance to go with its style. One of the smoothest, most natural tasting tequilas on our list, Casamigos is made in the Jalisco highlands from 100% agave. Clooney, and co-founder Rande Gerber, say they wanted to make, “the best-tasting, smoothest tequila that didn’t have to be covered up with salt or lime.”

Whether you’re at an A-list after party or just chilling at home, nothing beats a “Casamigos and soda” for a refreshing, celeb-approved drink. Each batch is distilled for a minimum of two months in stainless steel barrels, and delivers a nice mix of sweet agave, light citrus and just a hint of vanilla.

3. Fortaleza Blanco Tequila

This tequila is produced in the lowlands of the Jalisco region, so it won’t exhibit the same sweetness or fruit-forward flavors as some of the other picks on our list. Instead, you’ll pick up a slightly drying, more astringent palette of black pepper, dried herbs, olives and citrus. Needless to say, this is one of the more complex tequilas on our list — making it one that aficionados will undoubtedly appreciate.

A nice touch: the hand-blown glass bottle, which is topped with a hand-painted agave piña and vintage-inspired label.

4. Casa Noble Joven Tequila

Joven tequilas often get a bad rap, for its minimal aging time (“joven” means “young” in Spanish) and for often being blended with artificial colorings and additives. But Casa Noble’s Joven tequila bucks the trend with a full and well-balanced mouthfeel, with notes of earthy cooked agave paired with fruits and florals.

A certified organic tequila, this bottle was named Best Joven Tequila at the 2017 World Tequila Awards and Double-Gold award winner at the 2016 World Spirits Awards. At 102 proof, there’s a slightly higher alcohol content than other picks on our list, but Casa Noble says that just gives their Joven a fuller flavor and smoother finish.

5. Cenote Blanco Tequila

Cenote makes a super drinkable tequila that’s flavorful without overwhelming the palette. While some tequilas make us pucker, or burn the inside of our mouths and throats, Cenote’s Blanco Tequila is light, mellow and refreshing. It’s aged in oak barrels for three weeks, and delicate notes of bright citrus, greens and pepper lead to a crisp and smooth finish.

The secret to Cenote’s smoothness? The company says it sources naturally filtered water from an “artesian well” located at their distillery, which sits at the base of the Jalisco volcano. Cenote says the water goes through a reverse osmosis process and carbon filters with silver ions help to eliminate any chance of impurities affecting the taste.

This tequila is great on its own or with a splash of soda. Bartenders love Cenote in a Paloma too, and the company responded by introducing the first-ever “World Paloma Day” last May.

6. El Tesoro Anejo Tequila

If you want to discover an authentic Mexican tequila with a bold yet traditional flavor, then order a bottle of El Tesoro. El Tesoro may be owned by Beam Suntory, the Japanese company responsible for Suntory Whisky, but this tequila is still made from traditional methods and local agave. In fact, the grandson of founder Don Felipe Camarena oversees production today. The Anejo variety is aged in American oak bourbon barrels for up to three years, which results in a nice blend of warm agave and oak flavors. If you try this tequila neat, you’ll notice notes of maple, vanilla and caramel, balanced with pepper and floral tones.

7. Teremana Small Batch Tequila

The Rock’s premium tequila brand has been flying off store shelves ever since its launch in March. Now, fans of Dwayne Johnson and tequila alike can purchase Teremana online and get it delivered to their door.

The “ultra-premium highlands tequila” uses all the beverage buzz words, like “small batch production,” and “distilled in handmade copper pot stills.” But beyond the hype, it’s a smooth, easy to drink option; naturally sweetened with the rich aroma of mature agave plants, with a clean finish.

The name, Johnson explains, was inspired by his Polynesian background. “TERA means of the Earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the Earth,” he says.

8. Dano’s Dangerous Tequila Añejo

One of the most-awarded bottles on our list, Dano’s Añejo Tequila is aged 18 months in virgin French white oak barrels and produced using 100% agave at a family-owned distillery that dates back to 1840. A small sip reveals aromas of roasted agave with woody notes, before the tequila opens up with hints of caramel, coconut and oak.

Founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2018, Dano’s Tequila just won Best in Class Anejo at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Dano’s also won the Gold Medal in the 2019 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Tasting Competition, and the Double Gold and Gold in the 2018 SIP Awards.

Think of this as the “cognac of tequila” — best for sipping neat, or with an ice cube.

9. Espolòn Blanco Tequila

If you’re hosting a party or large gathering, you’ll want to stock up on bottles of Espolòn. Made from 100% pure Weber Blue Agave harvested after 7 to 10 years of growing, this tequila is clean and crisp, and perfect for making margaritas and other mixed drinks. You don’t get the same distinct flavor profile as some of the other bottles on our list, but for a refreshing, straightforward Blanco, this one is a no-brainer to pick up.

10. Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

If Casamigos is what you serve at your party, Clase Azul is what you break out for the select few invited to stick around after the crowd leaves. This may be one of the priciest options on our list, but this top-shelf tequila is worth the premium price. Clase Azul’s tequila comes in this instantly recognizable (and supremely collectible) bottle, which you see on the top shelf of high-end bars and restaurants. At over $100, this is a true premium spirit, with a bottle and flavor profile worthy of its price.

Made from blue agave plants in Mexico, Clase Azul Reposado Tequila features notes of spice, cream soda, apple cider, jasmine, cinnamon and honey. The bottles, meantime, are like a work of art, inspired by traditional Mexican colors and motifs. Each bottle is hand-crafted and hand-painted, so no two are alike, making Clase Azul a great gift idea as well.