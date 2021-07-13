These Temperature-Regulating Products Can Help You Stay Cool While You Sleep

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There is nothing better than a good night’s sleep. Not only does sleep allow your body to recover from the events of the past day, but getting enough sleep will also prepare you to take on the next one. However, most people don’t get the seven to nine hours of sleep per night their bodies need to stay healthy. This can put a person at a higher risk for chronic health conditions, such as depression, high blood pressure and diabetes.

There are a number of reasons why you may have trouble falling, or staying, asleep. Maybe you’re in dire need of a new mattress, or you’re going through a particularly stressful time. One overlooked variable you should consider is your body’s temperature. On the surface, the idea of a bed with a lot of fluffy pillows and enveloping blankets and comforters sounds like a dream; who doesn’t like to think about sleeping on a fluffy cloud? But these things may actually be doing your body a disservice as it attempts to recharge during the night.

Why Your Body’s Temperature is Important

Beyond the displeasure you feel when you wake up in a puddle of sweat, your temperature sets the tone for your body’s natural clock, a.k.a. your circadian rhythm. This defines your highs and lows throughout the day, as well as when and how you’ll fall asleep; if this is off kilter, so is everything else. Your body relies on a lowered body temperature to send a message that it’s time to go to sleep, while a higher temperature lets your body know that it’s time to wake up.

Now, that doesn’t mean you need to toss all your extra pillows and blankets and sleep without any covering at all, but may need to revaluate what you’re sleeping on. In fact, there are plenty of products designed with the intention of keeping you comfortable while also helping your body maintain the temperature necessary to get great sleep.

What Are the Best Products to Regulate Your Temperature at Night?

We’ve assembled an eclectic list of must-have products that will have you sleeping better, and cooler, in no time at all.

1. Coolmax Cool Sheet Set

Amazon

Cooling sheets are an easy, cost-efficient product to implement into your bedtime routine, especially for during the summertime or if you’re someone who is generally prone to sweating a lot during the night. You can’t get much better than Coolmax’s Sheet Set, which come in a variety of colors and are outfitted with ultra-fine microfiber. The moisture absorbing fabric literally pulls any moisture away from your skin and spreads it across the fabric, which means your body stays cooler and drier throughout the night.

Buy: Coolmax Sheet Set at $31.34

2. Beckham Hotel Cooling Pillows

Amazon

Your first instinct when trying to get comfortable in bed might be to flip your pillow and rest your head on the “cool” side. Most pillows retain heat, so unfortunately that coveted feeling will only last for a few moments. This is why having a cooling pillow can be a big help in catching that elusive good night’s sleep. These pillows are designed with more breathable materials than the average pillow, meaning they reduce how much you’ll sweat at night and generally make you feel more comfortable.

We really love Beckham Hotel’s Cooling Pillows, which boast all of the qualities you need in a cooling pillow at a very attractive price point. Whether you’re someone who prefers to sleep on your side, stomach or back, these pillows guarantee a comfortable, sound sleep during any season all year round. You’ll never have to search for the “cool” side of your pillow ever again. They’re extremely durable and stain resistant as well, so need to worry about their appearance fading over time either.

Buy: Beckham Hotel Cooling Pillow at $31.34

3. Lasko Portable Oscillating Tower Fan

Amazon

Let’s face it, the summers are going to keep getting hotter each year. If you aren’t lucky enough to have central air or an air conditioning unit in your bedroom, this makes the challenge of staying cool at night all the more daunting. Buying an external air conditioning unit may seem like an obvious solution, but these can oftentimes be expensive, both at the point of sale and later on when you see your electricity bill.

For those looking to stay cool at night without having to pay an arm and a leg to do so, look no further than the Lasko Portable Oscillating Tower Fan. We love this fan for the variety of features it possesses, namely its three quiet speeds; regardless of whether you’ve got it on a high or low setting, you won’t have to worry about trading a cooler bedroom for a noisy one. The nighttime setting promises to create the soothing atmosphere you need to get great sleep, while the multi-function remote control allows you to navigate these settings with ease. You can even set a timer if you don’t want the fan running for the entire night. Regardless of what kind of sleeper you may be, this fan has something for everyone.

Buy: Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan at $63.69

4. Linenspa Gel Infused Mattress Topper

Amazon

Have you ever wished for that “cool” sensation your pillow brings to be transferred to the rest of your body? Well, with the right mattress topper it can. The Linenspa Mattress Topper is highly-rated and acclaimed, and it’s easy to see why. The temperature regulating gel beads will prevent your body from overheating by capturing, and dissipating, excess heat. There’s also three inches of ultra plush memory foam, ensuring you’ll stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. This is an efficient, and affordable, solution If you’re not ready to replace your mattress quite yet but are struggling to get great sleep.

Buy: Linenspa Gel-Infused Memory Topper at $89.99

5. Atmu Classic Hot Water Bottle

Amazon

Now you may be reading this and think, “Why would I want to use this if I’m trying to stay cool?” Hot water bottles actually can double as a cold pack and, when used appropriately, can help keep you cool at night. Just place the pack on an area of your body with veins close to the skin, such as your neck, chest or wrists for a few moments. Doing so will allow you to lower the temperature of your blood, which in turn helps your body cool down.

The Atmu Classic Hot Water Bottle is not only inexpensive, but is comfortable to place on your skin. Thanks to the texture of the bottle and the beautiful knitted bag cover it comes with, you won’t experience a jarring cooling sensation. This can be really helpful if you’re in a pinch, or if you’re still evaluating a more long-term solution to staying cool at night.

Buy: Atmu Hot Water Bottle at $9.99

6. Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

The importance of a good mattress cannot be overstated, especially if you’re a hot sleeper. Cooling mattresses, like the other cooling products detailed on this list, are made with more breathable materials that will prevent you from tossing and turning in search of that “cool” feeling needed to fall asleep. A new mattress can be a costly and time consuming endeavor. You don’t want to settle, but rather find one that ticks all the boxes of your individual preferences. Considering the fact that you will be spending about a third of your life in your bed, you should enjoy where you sleep.

Related: The Best Mattresses to Buy Online

If you are looking for a new mattress that will keep you comfortable and cool, we can’t recommend the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress highly enough, which promises perfectly temperature-regulated sleep and won’t break your wallet. Boasting an innovative cooling formula that, the memory foam is packed with two inches of cooling gel and green tea, with an additional three inches of soft comfort foam which will leave you waking up refreshed and ready to take on whatever your day has in store for you.

Buy: Zinus Gel-Infused Mattress at $357.23