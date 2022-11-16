Everything From Apple Watches to Ninja Air Fryers Are on Sale For Target’s Week of Black Friday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a good Black Friday deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check.

Target says shoppers can expect hundreds of Black Friday sales this year in-store, online at Target.com and through the Target app, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys — and that’s without counting its clearance section. We found a few that already stand out, and our criteria for the best Black Friday deals are simple: the gear rarely goes on sale, like Apple’s AirPod Pros, or has never been cheaper, like the TCL 65 4K Smart Roku TV.

Buy Black Friday Target Deals

Target is also announcing products every week that are down to their “Holiday Best” deal price. So if you come across something labelled “Holiday Best” on the site, that’s the lowest price you’ll find for it at Target for the rest of the year. Target also offers free, 2-day shipping on orders over $35, and you have the option to order online and pick your items up in-store if your local Target has them in stock. Target’s free shipping policy applies to items in its clearance section, too.

Want to save even more at Target? You can get Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee from October 6 to December 24 — if you purchase an item in store or online, and the price goes lower at Target during this period, you can request a price match. Also consider signing up for Target’s RedCard, a debit or credit card that includes a 5% discount online and in-store on most purchases. Make sure to read the fine print about the RedCard and understand all of the limits and potential penalties before signing up.

Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute gift, or just want to treat yourself, take advantage of the best Target Black Friday deals below.

When do Target Black Friday Deals Start?

The store has already kicked off their weeklong Black Friday Deals event, running sales on the latest and greatest gear across every category from now through Thanksgiving Weekend. While Target typically runs its popular “Deal Days” semi-frequently, you don’t have to wait to save — the best Target Black Friday deals are already live with discounts on new and popular products, making it easier to save on staples and splurges alike.

The Best Target Black Friday Deals

Plenty of Target’s Black Friday deals are now live, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Target Black Friday sales to shop online. Check back frequently, as sales may come and go from now until Cyber Monday.

Best Target Black Friday Headphone Deals

Amazon

Get up to 50% off in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear headphones and earbuds with these Target Black Friday headphone deals. The company is offering steep discounts on top-rated headphones, from classic AirPods to noise-cancelling Sony cans.

Buy Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling… $149.99

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) — $50 Off

Sony WHCH710N Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones — 53% Off

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds — $50 Off

JLab JBuds Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — 29% Off

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $100 Off

Best Target Black Friday TV and Soundbar Deals

Target

TVs are almost always guaranteed to go on sale during Black Friday, but you can also find a number of audio and streaming deals at Target to complete your home theater setup. Right now, you can get up to 50% off TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices at Target for Black Friday.

Buy TCL 65 $399.99

Sony 55″ Class BRAVIA XR X90K Series 4K TV — $400 Off

Roku Streambar — $50 Off

Samsung 43″ Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV — $120 Off

LG SLM5Y 2.1 Channel 400W High-Res Audio Soundbar — $50 Off

Samsung 2.1Ch 360W Soundbar with Wireless Sub — $50 Off

Best Target Black Friday Tech Deals

Target

From Fitbit watches, to laptops and and computer monitors, you can save big on holiday gifts with Target’s Black Friday tech sales. Watch out for Target’s “Deals of the Day”, sales on top electronics (and much more) that only last 24 hours.

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 GPS with Sport Band $379.99

Samsung 27″ FHD IPS Computer Monitor — $50 Off

ASUS 15.6″ Laptop with Windows 11 Home in S Mode — $120 Off

Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer — $70 Off

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch — $80 Off

HP Victus 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop — $240 Off

Best Target Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Still need to hop on the air fryer bandwagon? Target’s Black Friday sales will get you up to 50% off kitchen appliances and cookware from brands like Ninja Foodi, Nutribullet, Cuisinart, and Hamilton Beach.

Buy Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker Air… $99.99

PowerXL 10-QT Dual Basket Air Fryer — $100 Off

NutriBullet Blender 1200 Watts — 45% Off

Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven — $40 Off

Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup and Single-Serve Coffee Maker — $60 Off

Hamilton Beach 4-QT Hand and Stand Mixer — 40% Off

Best Target Black Friday Home Deals

Amazon

Target has some of the most popular smart home devices on sale this Black Friday, including home security products from Ring and Nest. You’ll also find deals on home products that rarely go on sale, like Dyson vacuums and iRobot Roombas.

Buy Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell $59.99

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $150 Off

iRobot Roomba i6+ — $300 Off

Google Nest Learning Thermostat — $70 Off

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum — $100 Off

Dyson Cool Autoreact Air Purifier TP7A — $150 Off