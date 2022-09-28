The Best Sweatshirts You’ll Want to Wear All Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Owning a sweatshirt that you really love is more important than ever. Like T-shirts and sweatpants, best sweatshirts are no longer just for lazy weekends and workouts – they’re now a casual video conference uniform, an errand-running workhorse, and even an extra layer for the office. Basically, there’s never been a better time to stock up on the best sweatshirts.

Although sweatshirts recently became an absolute essential (when we were all stuck at home), they’ve been on the rise for a long time now. Logo hoodies and premium sweaters have been cropping up in streetwear and even on runways since the Nineties, but now they’ve reached new heights as a wardrobe staple. The result: sweatshirts galore. Whatever your style, fit or material preference, there’s a sweatshirt to suit your lifestyle.

What Are the Best Sweatshirts?

Modern sweatshirts are much more than that old crewneck from your college. They come from esteemed designers and utilize premium materials for a flattering fit and serious coziness. The best sweatshirts are also versatile enough to wear with everything from sweatpants and slippers to dress pants and fresh sneakers. To help dial in your burgeoning loungewear collection, we’ve rounded up some of the best sweatshirts below.

1. Everlane The Track Hoodie

Everlane has established itself as a go-to for elevated, minimal staples. A case in point is the brand’s Track Hoodie. The cotton is ultra-soft, certified organic, and durable enough to withstand the abuses of traveling and commuting. Plus, as with all of the brand’s pieces, the sweatshirt comes in a range of modern, neutral colors for maximum style versatility.

Buy Everlane The Track Hoodie $78

2. Fresh Clean Threads Zip-Up Hoodie

Yes, a hoodie can be flattering, as proven by this zip-up from Fresh Clean Threads. Made of soft cotton-poly fleece, the sweatshirt hugs the body for cozy warmth and a flattering fit. All the details are high-quality as well, from the brushed nickel hardware to the ribbed cuffs and waistline.

Buy Fresh Clean Threads Zip-Up Hoodie $39

3. Champion Men’s Reverse Weave Crew

Sweatshirts from classic sportswear brands have become a favorite among sweater-wearers from just about every walk of life. This reverse weave Champion crewneck is one that we’ve been everywhere from the gym to the street, and it’s easy to understand why when you slip it on. The poly-fleece fabric is warm, soft, and extra durable, and the massive plethora of colors means you can get one (or a few) to match your casual style.

Buy Champion Men's Reverse Weave Crew $33.30

4. Todd Snyder + Champion Pocket Sweatshirt

If you’re looking for a vintage take on the modern sweatshirt, check out this pocket crew from Todd Snyder + Champion. The sweatshirt combines Champion’s sweatwear know-how with Todd Snyder’s designer touch for a unique, upscale staple. The fabric, a premium loopback French Terry, is given a vintage sun-faded look that we’re very into. It comes in a handful of great colors, and works well with button-ups and slacks or sweats and tees.

Buy Todd Snyder + Champion Pocket Sweatshirt $98

5. Outerknown Sur Snap Hoodie

Outerknown was founded by surf legend Kelly Slater, but the brand’s sustainable clothing isn’t just for surfers. Pieces like this Sur Snap hoodie make a great addition to any athleisure collection because they tweak the classic mold for the better. The hoodie uses a soft hemp-cotton blend which, thanks to the hemp, feels heavier than most sweatshirts. The snap closure on the collar also adds extra warmth when needed, while on-seam pockets provide ample space for stashing stuff in the front.

Buy Outerknown Sur Snap Hoodie $128

6. Richer Poorer Hooded Sweatshirt

This hooded sweatshirt from Richer Poorer recently got some much-deserved attention thanks to Trevor Noah wearing it during The Daily Show broadcasts. It was a smart pick on Noah’s part, as it’s both laidback and comfortable (as all great sweatshirts should be) but also slightly structured thanks to a cotton-polyester build. We like it in this versatile, eye-catching Golden Verde color, although the tie-dye option is also great as a bold loungewear choice.

Buy Richer Poorer Hooded Sweatshirt $78

7. Nike Men’s Pullover Fleece Club Hoodie

If you’re looking for a cozy sweatshirt for lazy mornings or workout warmups, check out this classic Nike fleece hoodie. It’s a no-nonsense casualwear staple with just a hint of branding in the form of the Nike logo on the chest. Plus, you get a ton of colors to choose from, ranging from tame to bold.

Buy Nike Men's Pullover Fleece Club Hoodie $64.00

8. Ami Small ADC Sweat

AMI’s simple, upscale crewneck utilizes premium organic cotton and a flattering fit for a sweatshirt you’ll never want to take off. On the chest you’ll find AMI’s Ami de Coeur motif, providing a small yet noticeable reminder of the French brand you’re rocking.

Buy Ami Small ADC Sweat $205

9. Reigning Champ Popover Hoodie

Another upgraded hoodie is this Popover from Reigning Champ. The Canadian brand handcrafts their sweaters using pure cotton, and the added craftsmanship shows. The sweater feels better than most — and it looks that way in person to the trained eye.

Buy Reigning Champ Popover Hoodie $185

10. Naked Cashmere Jameson Hoodie

A cashmere hoodie is a dangerous thing. You might never take it off, and you have to be more careful with cashmere than with cotton. But we think the risk is well worth the reward with something like this Jameson cashmere hoodie from Naked Cashmere. It’s just about as comfortable as clothing can get, and the luxurious fabric also means you can wear this hoodie in more dressy environments.

Buy Naked Cashmere Jameson Hoodie $450