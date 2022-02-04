RS Recommends: The Best Team Merch for Super Bowl 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter which team takes home the trophy this year, fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams have a lot to cheer for — and plenty of merch to prove their fandom — when the two go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVI at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium this year.

Related: How to Watch Super Bowl 2022 Online

Whether you’re streaming the Super Bowl online at home or heading to a party with friends, stocking up on team merch in time for the biggest game of the year is easier than ever. Everything from player bobbleheads and team flags, to vintage sports tees have hit the market, so you can easily score officially-licensed NFL gear to don on game day.

Here’s where to find the best Super Bowl team merchandise online, plus the coolest Rams and Bengals apparel and accessories to make you the Super Bowl party MVP. No matter if your team wins or loses, this gear won’t disappoint.

How to Find the Best Super Bowl Merch Online

If you’re shopping for official Super Bowl merch that’s licensed by the NFL, there are a ton of places online where you can shop for new gear releases, including Amazon’s NFL Fan Shop, Nike, FOCO and ’47 Brand, just to name a few.

Below, we’ve picked some of the best Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams gear you can buy online right now and (shipping depending) hopefully get in time for Feb. 13.

The Best Cincinnati Bengals Merch

Bengals fans can score everything from vintage-style tees to NFL-licensed caps for Super Bowl LVI. Here’s where to find Bengals Super Bowl merch online.

Cincinnati Bengals Vintage Tee

Courtesy image

If you want to prove you’ve been a Bengals fan from the start, don this vintage-style T-shirt to watch the big game. The tie-dye tee has Nineties style appeal and displays a screen print graphic that symbolizes the year the Bengals joined the NFL. The retailer recommends sizing up since the tee fits on the smaller side.

Buy: Cincinnati Bengals Vintage T-shirt at $38

Cincinnati Bengals AFC Super Bowl LVI Flag

Amazon

No Super Bowl viewing party is complete without one of these. This three by five-foot flag can be attached to a pole outdoors, or you can display it indoors right by the big-screen. Either way, it’s a piece you can show off year-round, from the living room to the tailgate.

Buy: Cincinnati Bengals Flag at $34.95

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 (NFL Cincinnati Bengals)

Nike

Want to show love for your favorite team from head-to-toe? Lace up a new pair of sneakers, like these stylish Nike running kicks. Designed with Cincinnati’s team colors, these Nikes even feature a discreet Bengals logo on the back of the sneaker. On top of the design, these actually make for great running sneakers on their own that you can wear for your workouts, with a breathable mesh upper and lightweight foam cushioning. Don’t worry, Rams fans, Nike made some for you, too.

Buy: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 at $130

The Best Los Angeles Rams Merch

From hats to sweats, Rams fans have plenty of official merch to choose from that they can wear on game day. Here’s where to find official Rams Super Bowl merch online, from sites like Amazon, FOCO and ’47 Brand.

Los Angeles Rams Unisex T-Shirt

Amazon

This classic lightweight tee features the Rams team logo on the front and comes in a big range of sizes, from small up to double-extra large. It’s made with a mix of cotton and polyester for a softer feel, and its tag-free design ensures all-day comfort.

Buy: Los Angeles Rams T-Shirt at $27.95

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Hat

Courtesy image

Celebrate the Rams making it to this month’s Super Bowl with this relaxed, garment-washed cap available at ’47 Brand. We’ve ordered hats from the online retailer in the past, and we’re big fans of how our hats fit and break in over time. This Rams hat features an adjustable strap and is made with cotton twill, so it’s not too stiff and feels comfortable to wear for the entire game.

Buy: Los Angeles Rams Hat at $32

Los Angeles Rams Insulated Stainless Steel Mug

Courtesy FOCO

Just what you need to say cheers while you’re cheering on the Rams, this 14-ounce insulated mug is fit for your morning coffee and game day beers alike. We like the sturdy handle, plus the secure lid to prevent spills when you’re on the go.

Buy: Los Angeles Rams Mug at $30