Sweat No More: The Most Comfortable Sheets to Get You Through the Hottest Summer Nights

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night and realizing that you’ve been sweating profusely in your sleep.

While some sweating during sleep is normal, waking up to a drenched pillow is not. Everything from your bedroom’s temperature to your bedding can make or break how much you sweat during the night. That’s where a set of comfortable summer bedsheets for sweaty sleepers can come in to save the night, helping to ensure you have a more comfortable few hours of shuteye during the hottest months of the year.

Here’s what you need to know about buying a set on Amazon, including what to look for when you’re shopping.

In This Article

The Best Cooling Sheets for Sweaty Sleepers

Summer Sheets for Sweaty Sleepers Buying Guide

The Best Cooling Sheets for Sweaty Sleepers

Best Deal: Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

Best Bamboo: Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set

Best Cotton: California Design Den Sheets

Best Hotel-Quality: Hotel Sheets Direct Luxury Bed Sheets

Best Color Options: LuxClub Sheet Set

Amazon

With over 240,000 glowing reviews, these are some of the most popular sheets on Amazon. If you’re looking for luxury-quality sheets at a discount, you can’t do much better than this sheet set by Mellanni. They’re made from a double-brushed microfiber that keeps you cool and feels as soft as silk. They’re also available in a variety of sizes and colors, ranging from classic black and white to more fun colors like persimmon and even more decorative patterns; there’s a set of sheets for everyone.

Buy Mellanni Sheet Set $37.97

Amazon

Bedsure’s cooling sheets are made from a bamboo rayon and unique twill weave that not only feels as soft as a cloud, but is more durable than cotton and silk. In terms of their cooling abilities, the many positive reviews speak for themselves; one user wrote that after exhaustively trying numerous brands and sets, these sheets did the trick. Editor’s picks

“I’m 6’2 and 295lbs. I cannot stand getting hot when I sleep. In the winter I’ll open a window and have 3 fans on… Finally found this sheet set…” they wrote. “Love em so much and I finally sleep nice and cool. The pillow case also works great on my custom cooling pillow.”

Another reviewer wrote that they often struggle with being too cold at night due to being anemic, but find themselves overheating under their comforter. “I ordered these on a whim and WOW I am impressed! I actually had to turn down my AC from what it’s normally on because I was cold… I will no longer buy any other kind of sheets!”

Buy Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set $59.99

Amazon

This sheets set is especially good for keeping you cool during the warmer months, but promise great sleep all-year-round. Made from 100 percent cotton, these sheets feel extremely soft against your skin, and though they only have a thread count of 400, one reviewer called out that they feel better than the 600 thread count sheets that they just splurged on, while another user wrote that these sheets were every bit as nice as the ones they paid over $200 for. Related

Buy California Design Den Sheets $44.99

Amazon

This sheet set will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a five-star hotel night after night thanks to their breathable and moisture-wicking bamboo viscose material, which mimics the same softness you’d associate with a set of satin sheets. Not only are these sheets luxurious, they’re super durable; the tear-resistant and anti-pilling design help make sure you can use them for the long haul. In fact, one reviewer wrote that even after over one year of regular use these sheets haven’t lost their magic.

“We have had these sheets for over a year now which I can’t believe. Even more amazing is they still look brand new and are still softer than when they first arrived! I’ve told everyone I know about these and they are still hands down the best sheets we have ever bought for much less.”

Buy Hotel Sheets Direct Sheets $56.90 Trending Top Trump Adviser Pushed for Drone Strikes on Migrants, New Book Claims Christina Aguilera and Adam Lambert Slay 'Lady Marmalade' Duet at NYC Pride Island Jo Mersa Marley Cause of Death Revealed Everything Lewis Capaldi Has Shared About His Struggle With Tourette Syndrome

Amazon

If you’re looking for sheets that are available in a variety of color options, LuxClub’s cooling sheet set features every color in the rainbow, and then some. There are staples like white, black and various shades of grey along with more vibrant options like eggplant, violet blue, medallion gold, lime and more. Best of all: They actually work to keep you cool, wicking away moisture before it can leave you drenched.

“I read the reviews and figured I’d give them a try. Reviews aren’t lying!” wrote one user. They loved them so much, they vowed to buy some for every bed in their house. Another user, who typically prefers 100% cotton or percale sheets, fell in love after one night with these sheets.

“Took a chance on these sheets, glad I did!!” they said, adding that, “They are awesome! Not hot at all. And I live in Phoenix AZ!”

Buy LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set $34.95

Summer Sheets for Sweaty Sleepers Buying Guide

Around 65 degrees Fahrenheit is the magic number experts agree you should keep your bedroom’s temperature to get a good night’s sleep. Depending on where you live and where your air conditioner is located, that may be easier said than done, especially during the summer.

Whether you’re a hot sleeper or you don’t have access to central air conditioning, outfitting your bed and pillows with a set of cooling sheets can help keep your body from overheating while you sleep. These sheets are made out of more breathable materials; some materials can even wick away moisture if you’re predisposed to sweating while you sleep.

There are a lot of options to choose from when it comes to finding a set of sheets that’s right for you and your bed. Make sure to pay special attention to the materials of the sheets before you commit; cotton and linen sheets are coveted by hot sleepers because they’re breathable, natural fibers. Bamboo sheets are also wildly popular for their breathability, in addition to their soft, lightweight feel and the fact they’re often sustainable. We recommend considering sheets made from material that are not only breathable, but can absorb potential sweat and wick it away from your body. We picked a variety of materials in this buying guide to accommodate any sleep setup.