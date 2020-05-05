9 Subscription Services That Suddenly Seem Like a Good Idea Now That We’re Under Quarantine

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Remember going to the mall? Leaving the house to go “pick up a few things” isn’t as convenient anymore, now that stay-at-home orders have shut down many businesses across the country. But just because we’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean we should be missing out on important daily essentials. That’s where a good subscription service comes in.

From vitamins to food to personal hygiene products, these subscription sites deliver basic necessities and helpful everyday products to your door every month, ensuring that you are well-stocked through your quarantine.

1. Ritual

Launched in 2016, this cult-favorite vitamin brand makes it easy to start a daily “ritual” of taking vitamins. While most generic multivitamins contain ingredients you already get from food, Ritual focuses on nine essential ingredients that you may have trouble getting organically. The list includes Omega-3 (for immunity), Folate (to boost mood), Iron (for red blood cell formation), Magnesium (for heart health and bone function) and Vitamin B12 (for brain health), among others.

Ritual says its team of scientists has done extensive research to create a vitamin that only includes what you need, in “bioavailable forms” your body can actually digest and use. Their capsules are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and made without colorants, allergens or fillers. Ritual sends you a bottle of vitamins each month for just $30; they’ll send you an alert ahead of time in case you need to pause or cancel anytime.

2. Dollar Shave Club

Even if you’re growing out your facial hair, you’ll still want to keep your beard or mustache nicely groomed, and the rest of your body looking good too. That’s why we’re fans of Dollar Shave Club, which may have started as a great place to order razors and shaving cream, but has quickly become a one-stop-shop for some of the best men’s grooming tools and accessories in the market today.

Fill out your preferences on the Dollar Shave Club website, then pull from their online shop, which stocks everything from deodorant to hair products to moisturizer and cologne. What we like: DSC is one of the few places online right now to still have body wipes in stock.

Add products to your box and have them shipped directly to your door. Switch out or remove items at any time.

3. Birchbox

Birchbox has gone from being a beauty subscription box, to an easy way to stock up on skincare essentials while discovering new faves. Answer a few questions about what you’re looking for (your skin type, hair type, etc.) and Birchbox will send you a customized package with a mix of deluxe makeup, hair, and skincare samples, along with tips on how to use them. Choose what you like to re-order or spin the figurative wheel to test out a whole new box of products next month.

Birchbox has been a great way for us to test out pricey and trendy products without committing to paying full price for the whole thing. It’s not just for women either; there are a ton of gender-neutral products available at Birchbox.com and they also launched Birchbox Grooming, which is stocked with more male-focused balms and creams and lotions.

4. Hims

Hims has quickly become a go-to site for men dealing with more sensitive issues that they’d rather not have to pick up products for in person. In particular, Hims’ line of hair loss and erectile dysfunction treatments, can be easily added to your cart for discreet home delivery. Sign up for a subscription so you never have to worry about running out of these hair and performance-boosting aids.

Hims offers a wide variety of treatment options too, from supplements and shampoos (say for thinning hair), to premature ejaculation sprays and pills that promise to get rid of cold sores in as little as 24 hours. Hims also offers skincare hacks, vitamins and can even arrange primary care consultations too, all done securely and conveniently online.

5. Care/of

Care/of is the personalized wellness brand that delivers vitamins, supplements, protein powders, and more directly to your door. Customize your pack of vitamins based on what you need or lack (I.e. elderberry for immunity, probiotics for digestion), and the company will send you a box of individually-packaged vitamins for each day of the month. Care/of also offers pre-natal vitamins, protein and recovery powders, and “specialty” supplements like adaptogenic mushrooms. The convenient pre-packs makes it easy to take your vitamins on the go, whether you’re at the office or traveling.

6. Sun Basket

With grocery stores shopped out or people avoiding supermarkets altogether, it’s a great time to subscribe to a good meal delivery service. We’re big fans of Sun Basket, which offers home delivery of both full meals, and individual items for “all-day healthy eating” (think: protein bars, jerky, nuts and crackers).

Sun Basket, and other meal delivery services like it, have become an easy way for people who may not be able to get to a grocery store to access fresh meats and produce. In my household of three people, Sun Basket had meals for someone who was gluten-free, a vegan and someone on the paleo diet, too. The site also offers a number of diabetic-friendly meals, in association with the American Diabetes Association. There was more than enough variety for us (we made everything from Malaysian noodles, to chicken, to a jambalaya-style shrimp) and the dishes were all ready in 30-40 minutes (including prep time). Oh: they were pretty tasty too.

7. Talkspace

Human connection has never been more important, and even though we can’t physically be next to someone right now, having someone to talk to can go a long way towards easing us out of this quarantine healthy and thriving.

The site, Talkspace, offers “online therapy,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Sign up for Talkspace and the site will pair you with a licensed therapist that you can chat with over text, audio or video calls. Just like a regular in-person appointment, you’ll have the same therapist every week, and he or she will provide “homework” for you to go over between sessions. With Talkspace, you can also send your therapist a message whenever you’re near a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, and he or she will respond once or twice a day (plans can be customized for more frequent communication too).

Your dedicated therapist is chosen based on a detailed survey you fill out about your needs and areas of concern. Talkspace offers programs for teens and couples as well. Every conversation is protected by banking-grade encryption to keep it safe and confidential.

Talkspace, starting at $65/month, available at Talkspace (Use code APPLY65 for $65 off)

8. Winc

If there’s one thing we could all use right now, it’s a stiff drink, and there are a number of sites that offer alcohol delivery these days. For convenience and variety, we like Winc, an online wine club that sends you a box of wine every month according to your preferences. Choose from red, whites, rosé and bubbly; mix and match from hundreds of fun, unique offerings on the Winc website (they have vegan, organic and natural wines too).

Swap out your order at anytime (say, if you want to switch your full-bodied reds for a fun rosé in the summer). Don’t want to subscribe? Winc lets you order individual bottles as well, and they offer custom baskets for a great gift delivery option too.

9. The Bouqs Co.

Nothing brightens up someone’s day like a bouquet of fresh flowers, and we like ordering our stems from Bouqs. The first time I used Bouqs, it was to send a gift subscription to a friend who had just started a new business. Every two weeks, Bouqs would send a big flower arrangement to his shop, ensuring that he always had fresh blooms for his window display and counter.

I’ve used Bouqs to send a flower subscription to my parents too, and for a much-loved housewarming gift. The great thing about a Bouqs subscription? They don’t all have to be sent to the same person. You can sign up for a personal subscription and use it to get flowers for mom one month, a friend’s birthday the next, and for yourself the month after that.

Choose from a variety of classic bouquets and hip “farmers market” favorites. You can also choose the frequency of deliveries and the size of each arrangement. Not looking for a subscription? Bouqs also offers single orders on hundreds of beautiful florals, plants and succulents — many of which can be delivered the next day.