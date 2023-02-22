Shocking Defense: The Best Stun Guns and Tasers You Can Buy on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From pepper spray to self-defense combat classes to firearms, there are plenty of ways to be prepared for attacks (or just get some peace of mind). But, for most people, stun guns are the best option. In addition to being non-lethal, the best stun guns are powerful and compact enough for small purses, bags, and even pockets. They’re also easier to use than pepper spray, which is subject to wind and aim accuracy and can sometimes backfire on the user.

If you’re in need of a self-defense tool, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best stun guns and Tasers that you can buy on Amazon. Further down, you’ll find some key information on stun guns including their legality and the difference between stun guns and Tasers.

Best Overall: Vipertek VTS-989 Heavy Duty Stun Gun

Best Mini Stun Gun: Vipertek VTS-880 Mini Stun Gun

Most Discreet: Terminator SGCPM-89 BV

Best Flashlight Stun Gun: Vipertek VTS-195

Best Taser: Taser Pulse

1. Vipertek VTS-989 Heavy Duty Stun Gun

This Vipertek VTS-989 is the full package. It has a comfortable, secure handgrip with a well-placed power switch and electrodes that are far enough away from your hand to lessen the chance of shocking yourself. You’ll also find shock plates on the front, which stop attackers from taking the stun gun, and spike electrodes for penetrating clothing. It’s slightly larger than some stun guns at 6.5 inches long, but we think the added length is worth the effectiveness. Editor’s picks

Buy VIPERTEK VTS-989 $23.99

2. Vipertek VTS-880 Mini Stun Gun

Want something smaller and more affordable? Check out Vipertek’s VTS-880. At four by two by one inches, it’s small enough to keep in a pocket. But don’t let the size fool you: the VTS-880 is still plenty powerful, and even features a built-in flashlight. When the time comes to use it, a rubberized grip ensures security and easier usage.

Buy VIPERTEK VTS-880 $9.99

3. Terminator SGCPM

This Terminator SGCPM is very clever. The powerful stun gun is disguised as an iPhone, which can fool attackers or anyone looking to disarm you, and makes it easier to carry in a pocket or small bag. Battery life is solid (just recharge the batteries once every five months if unused), and an LED flashlight on the zapping end is a helpful addition.

Buy TERMINATOR SGCPM $18.99

4. Vipertek VTS-195

If you want more light and/or a more heavy-duty stun, pick up this Vipertek VTS-195. It’s a rugged tactical flashlight made of lightweight aluminum, providing a bright light that not only helps see an attacker but also blind them. It is on the large side at eight inches long; if you want a smaller stun gun go for one of the options above.

Buy VIPERTEK VTS-195 $21.99

5. Taser Pulse

If you have decent aim, don’t mind the added size, and can afford them, Tasers can be safer than stun guns as they keep some distance between you and your attacker. This compact Taser Pulse is a great option for anyone, whether you’ve used a Taser or not. It features a 15-foot range with powerful, instant stopping power, as well as a targeting laser and a flashlight. The durable polymer build is also very lightweight (eight ounces), so your bag or waistband won’t feel weighed down.

Buy Taser Pulse $409.99

Taser vs. Stun Gun: What’s the Difference?

“Taser” and “stun gun” are sometimes used interchangeably, but they’re actually two different types of weapons. Stun guns are small devices with two electrodes on one end that run a current between them, and they require direct contact to shock. Tasers (which only come from the brand, Taser) look like handguns and shoot probes that stick onto the target, administering a shock from several feet away.

So which one is right for you? In most cases, stun guns are the better option. They’re easier to use (no aim required), smaller, and don’t require a reload between shocks. Plus, they’re also much cheaper than Tasers (around $20 compared to hundreds for a Taser). However, the major downside with stun guns is that the attacker has to be within arm’s reach before you can incapacitate them, which is why tasers can be safer (if you know how to use them).

Are Stun Guns and Tasers Legal?

Stun guns and Tasers are legal in most places in the U.S., although restrictions can vary based on state, city, and county laws. Typically, however, you’ll need to have a valid government ID, be over 19 years old, and be a non-felon. Be sure to research local laws before purchasing a stun gun or Taser.

How to Chose the Best Stun Gun

Not all stun guns are made equal — here are a few things to consider while shopping for yours.

Stun Gun or Taser: First, choose if you want a close-range stun gun or taser (see above for differences).

Reliability: Most importantly, your stun gun needs to work if it comes time to use it. We chose well-made stun guns from brands that have a record of making reliable weapons, but you’ll want to read each product’s battery life details and suggested maintenance to ensure they stay in working order.

Power: The best stun guns need to be powerful enough to incapacitate an attacker, but they should also hold enough juice for multiple zaps if the first is unsuccessful. You’ll typically see brands listing a voltage number; the higher the better, although take these with a grain of salt and choose reliability over power.

Size: Some of the best stun guns are smaller than a pack of cigarettes, fitting neatly in purses, bags, and pockets, while Tasers are closer to the size of a small handgun. Always check the dimensions of a stun gun before buying to make sure it’ll fit wherever you plan to carry it.

Features: A few stun guns have special features like a built-in flashlight or an alarm that sounds when you use the gun. These are all great to have — especially the flashlight — so keep your eyes open for any added features.