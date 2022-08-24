RS Recommends: The Best Streaming Service for College Football

College football is starting up soon — here’s the best way to live stream games online without cable

College holds a special place in every sports fan’s heart. With young breakout stars, upset wins, and collegiate spirit, the NCAA delivers precisely the kind of action that we want out of our sports — and the season is about to start.

When Is the 2022 College Football Season?

The 2022 college football season kicks off on August 27 with “Week Zero,” although most FBC games start the week after in Week 1. Things really get moving on Sunday, September 3 (Labor Day weekend) with five big games.

What Is the Best Streaming Service for College Football?

This year, you no longer need a pricey cable or satellite subscription to watch college football games live. Plenty of high-quality subscription services have cropped up in recent years, offering college football live streams at a fraction of the price of cable or satellite. Plus, you can watch games on your phone, laptop, and tablets, as well as on your TV with a streaming device.

The only drawback with this abundance of NCAA streaming options is that you’ll need to choose the best. Luckily, there’s a simple answer: ESPN+.

ESPN+ — ESPN’s standalone streaming service — is bringing some of the most NCAA live streams of any platform in 2022. Subscribers will have access to 350 live FCS games from 11 conferences including the AAC, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt, and Independent. The streamer is also adding more Power 5 content from SEC, Big 12, and ACC schools. As a bonus, Oklahoma and Alabama are making their debut on ESPN+ this year.

Besides college football, ESPN+ offers a ton of other live sports content like UFC, soccer, baseball, and college basketball. In short, ESPN+ is a smart play for any sports fan — and especially good for college football.

How Much Does ESPN+ Cost?

If you’re looking to watch college football online with ESPN+, you’ll just need a subscription. Luckily, ESPN+ is competitively priced — considering how much live sports content you get. A monthly subscription costs $9.99 and an annual subscription costs $99.99 (paying yearly saves you about 20% over 12 months).

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99

Save on ESPN+ with the Disney Bundle

Another option for ESPN+ newcomers is the Disney Bundle. This deal gets you Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for just $13.99, saving you $11 a month compared to getting each streamer independently. If you already have Hulu and Disney+ and want to get ESPN+, we suggest canceling your current subscriptions to Hulu and Disney+ and getting the Disney Bundle.

Buy Disney Bundle $13.99

College Football Games Schedule on ESPN+

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, be sure to tune in on the app for the upcoming Week 1 games below.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech: Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Iowa State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

Kentucky vs. Miami (OH): Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Auburn vs. Mercer: Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

Baylor vs. Albany: Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT

South Carolina vs. Georgia State: Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Kansas State vs. South Dakota: Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Texas Tech vs. Murray State: Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

