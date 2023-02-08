How to Save on Streaming Services Like HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Streaming is not the cost-efficient miracle it once seemed.

Just a few years ago, when HBO Max and Netflix were really the only streamers around, cord-cutting was a great way to avoid paying $100 (or more) every month for cable or satellite. Now, however, other streamers have entered the fray with their own buzzy programming, and major studios have launched their own streaming services with exclusive content. And with each of these services costing anywhere from $5 to $20, it’s very easy to rack up a streaming bill that’s close to, if not more than that pricey cable package.

In short, it’s not a cheap endeavor to watch the shows, movies, and live events everyone is talking about — whether it’s The Last of Us on HBO Max, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+, or UFC on ESPN+.

Luckily, with a little bit of digging, you can find deals on most of the major streaming services. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best streaming deals to take advantage of right now.

The Best Streaming Deals: Promos, Discounts (February 2023)

Discounts and promos on streaming services can be tricky to find (if available at all), and they’re almost always available for a limited time only. Here are the best streaming deals available right now on services from Paramount+ to Prime Video to HBO Max.

1. Best HBO Max Deals

HBO Max is home to some of the best exclusive content, like The Last of Us, White Lotus, and House of the Dragon. But HBO rarely offers deals, and you can’t get a free trial through the streamer’s website.

However, you can get an HBO Max free trial through Amazon Prime Video. Head to the HBO Max channel through your Prime account to sign up for HBO Max and enjoy seven days for free. If you don’t have a Prime account, sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Buy HBO Max Free Trial Amazon Editor’s picks

Another HBO Max deal comes courtesy of wireless carrier Cricket. If you need a new phone plan, check out Cricket’s Unlimited phone plan, which costs $60 a month and comes with HBO Max for free.

You can also get a discount on your HBO Max subscription by paying for a year up-front ($99 for the ad-supported plan, $149 for the ad-free plan), which can save as much as 20% compared to paying month-to-month.

Buy HBO Max Annual Plan $99

2. Best Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Deals

The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, is one of the best streaming deals around, saving you up to $20 per month on your streaming bill (essentially getting you a free subscription to one service for the price of two).

Buy Disney Bundle $9.99+

The Disney Bundle is offered in three tiers: Duo Basic, which costs $9.99 a month and gets you Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads); Trio Basic, which costs $12.99 a month and gets you all three services (with ads); and the Trio Premium, which costs $19.99 a month and gets you all three (with no ads).

If you just want a discount on Disney+ (without Hulu and ESPN+), head here. Right now, you can snag a membership for $6.99 a month for three months, which brings the price down from $9.99 for those first three bills. Trending Well, Trump Is Now Suggesting Ron DeSantis Is a Pedophile Kelly Clarkson Rivals Adele's Vocals in New ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ Cover Twitter Kept Entire 'Database’ of Republican Requests to Censor Posts The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser

Buy Disney+ $6.99

3. Best Paramount+ Deals

With hit series like 1923, live sports from NFL to Champions League soccer, and brand new movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Smile, Paramount+ has made itself well worth signing up for. It’s already a great deal at just $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial, but right now you can get an extended 30-day free trial with code EVOLUTION (offer ends Feb. 28). Related

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

You can also save on Paramount+ by paying annually, which saves about $20 compared to paying monthly. And if you’re a student you can bring that price down even further, as Paramount+ offers students a 25% discount on their subscription.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

4. Best Peacock Deals

NBC’s Peacock is another solid streaming service with shows like TK that’s normally on the affordable side at $4.99 a month for a Premium ad-supported plan or $9.99 a month for a Premium Plus ad-free plan. However, we recommend going with the annual subscription ($49.99 for ad-supported, $99.99 for ad-free), as this will save you 17% over the year.

5. Best Amazon Prime Video Deals

Amazon Prime Video’s 30-day free trial is already one of the best deals in streaming, but there are more ways to save on the service.

Buy Free Trial Prime Video

Some Prime Video users also don’t realize that you can get the streaming service separately from a full Prime membership. Prime Video à la carte costs just $8.99 a month, which saves $6 a month compared to paying for a full Prime membership. Like most streaming services, you can also save on your Prime subscription by paying for a year up-front at $149, saving you about $40 over the course of the year.

Buy Free Trial Prime Video