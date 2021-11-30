From Pint-Sized Projectors to Rock Band Bobbleheads, These Are the Best Stocking Stuffers to Gift This Year

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing feels quite as exciting as unwrapping a huge gift, but sometimes some of the coolest gifts to give (and receive) are stocking stuffers. From audio gear to cool gadgets (or a side of booze and hot sauce), the real stars of the gifting season might not come in a big package with a bow on top, but rather as a small stocking stuffer that’s just as impressive. If you’re looking for the best stocking stuffers to give to friends and family this year, we have you covered.

Stocking Stuffer Buying Guide

First, if you’re shopping for a stocking stuffer, you’ll want to make sure the gift you’re buying can actually fit in a stocking. You’re not always going to know how much room you’ll have to work with, but the good news is that it’s easier than ever to find high-quality gifts that won’t require a box — and, most importantly, be something that everyone will love to get.

It’s worth noting that because of potential shipping delays this year, you may want to purchase your holiday gifts as early as possible if you want them to arrive on time. Luckily, you don’t have to spend too many hours searching for the best stocking stuffer ideas — we’ve already found them. Whether you’re sticking to a strict budget or you’re shopping for small gadgets your recipient can use all the time, these stocking stuffers won’t disappoint.

What Are the Best Stocking Stuffers?

From the Nintendo Switch to our editors’ favorite earbuds for music, here are a few of the best stocking stuffers to gift everyone on your shopping list.

Nintendo Switch

Courtesy Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gifts all year long. The super-portable gaming console can fit in any pocket (or a stocking), and lets you take your games on-the-go. The Switch features an HD touchscreen, Joy-Con controllers you can remove from the console, plus a dock for connecting it to a smart TV. And while it’s often tough to find in stock online, you can score certain Switch edition consoles on Amazon right now (if you hurry).

Buy: Nintendo Switch at $353.00

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Courtesy Amazon

A stocking-stuffer hit, these Bose QuietComfort buds are easily some of the best earbuds we’ve tested all year. An included charging case provides up to 18 hours of battery, and ear tip hooks offer a comfortable fit in your ears. We love how easy it is to control the sound in the Bose app and to change, pause or play tracks by tapping the buds themselves. They’re workout- and travel-friendly, and a no-brainer for the person who’s always listening to music.

Buy: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at $199.00

Leatherman Bond Multitool

Courtesy Huckberry

Where would we be without our Leatherman? When they need a pair of pliers or need to cut wires, they’ll be happy they have this Leatherman multitool on hand. We love ours for everyday tasks like opening up packages, but it has everything you might need so you don’t have to search for your set of tools, from a bottle opener to a ruler and a variety of built-in screwdrivers.

Buy: Leatherman Bond Multitool at $49.95

Apple AirPods Pro

Courtesy Amazon

One of the gifts music lovers, runners and commuters alike really hope will be in their stocking? There’s a good chance it’s a pair of Apple’s AirPods Pro this year. We don’t blame them. These pack active noise cancellation for high-quality sound, no matter where you’re listening, plus they support spatial audio, and are even sweat- and water-resistant for your workouts. Bonus: They’re discounted to 21% off retail price at press time — a $52 savings.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro at $197.00

Equator Instant Coffee

Courtesy Huckberry

Campers and coffee connoisseurs will love these instant coffee packs from Equator. Five packets of light roast coffee sourced from Southern Guji, Ethiopia, come in each package. Simply pour a packet in a travel mug or thermos to make 8-10 ounces of regular or iced coffee each time. Pro tip: Pack them into a new insulated mug for a two-in-one gift.

Buy: Equator Instant Coffee at $15

Grateful Dead Bobble Buddies

Courtesy Kollectico

Upgrade any Dead Head’s mantel or bookshelf this season with these new, officially-licensed collectible Grateful Dead Bobble Buddies. The Dancing Bear Elf and Dancing Bear Santas are available to purchase on Etsy, measure about four inches tall, and are each painted by hand.

Buy: Grateful Dead Bobble Buddies at $19.95+

Theragun Mini Massage Device

Courtesy Therabody

The smallest Theragun still holds plenty of power in its portable frame. Whether you’re shopping for fitness pros or runners, this compact massage device is a must-have recovery tool for targeting sore muscles. It runs at three different speeds and comes with a 150-minute battery.

Buy: Theragun Mini at $174

Anker Mini Projector

Courtesy Amazon

It’s not easy to wrap up a 100-inch TV and put it under the tree. Instead, get them this wildly portable and sleek smart mini projector. It’s about the size of a can and can project about a nine-foot display on your wall or screen. No need to worry about sound thanks to its built-in 360-degree speaker. You can stream via Bluetooth and Airplay, or connect it to a device using HDMI cables. It’s even controllable through the Nebula Control app on your phone. Your holiday movie nights will never be the same.

Buy: Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector at $299.99

Mejuri Jewelry

Courtesy Mejuri

Jewelry’s never a bad idea. Whether you’re looking for a 19K gold signet ring or a delicate diamond bracelet, you’ll find something they’ll love at Mejuri. The shop has a huge selection to choose from, as well as engraving for certain pieces. Note: The brand is currently offering free shipping and 20% off when you spend $150 or more (using the promo code oops20) for a limited time.

Buy: Mejuri Bold Round Signet Ring at $625

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Courtesy Nordstrom

Because they always talk about how good it smells every time they walk by the store (and you want to use it, too). Available in .05-3.4-oz sizes.

Buy: Le Labo Santal 33 at $86+

Fender Bullet Chromatic Tuner

Courtesy Amazon

For the guitarist in your family, get them this Fender Chromatic Tuner to make tuning up their instrument fast and easy. It won’t take up much space in their case, and it’s easy to use right out of the box. An LED light turns green when you’re in-tune so you never have to guess, and it’s visible even on stage or in a dark room. Bonus: You can use it for other string instruments, from the violin to the banjo.

Buy: Fender Tuner at $29.99

Truff Black Truffle-Infused Hotter Sauce

Courtesy Huckberry

Don’t sweat finding the perfect gift for the hot sauce-obsessed person on your list — surprise them with a bottle (or two, or three) of Truff’s vegan, gluten-free Hotter Sauce. So what’s in the bottle? Ingredients such as ripe chili peppers, black truffle and organic agave nectar. The bottom line: It’s delicious enough that they’ll want to put it on everything.

Buy: Truff Hotter Sauce at $18

Snow LED Electric Toothbrush

Courtesy image

Snow’s high-tech toothbrush is the gift they didn’t know they wanted, thanks to its LED light for whitening, built-in timer, along with multiple brushing modes, from “Polish” to “Sensitive.” It comes with two brush heads, and will leave your teeth feeling clean and fresh after every use. Note: Use the promo code CYBERWEEK for 20% off at checkout.

Buy: Snow Electric Toothbrush at $149