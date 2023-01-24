Spin Fast: These Stationary Bikes Are Shipping Now (and Shipping for Free)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Though most gyms and in-person workout classes have reopened at capacity after closing at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, many individuals are still opting to exercise at home, outfitting their space with fitness mirrors, adjustable dumbbells and more. Exercise bikes have continued to be especially popular: According to research firm IMARC, the global exercise bike market saw $663.2 million in sales in 2022, and it’s projected to grow an average of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Some of the best stationary bikes — or exercise bikes — come from popular fitness brands like Peloton, Bowflex, and NordicTrack. These spin bikes differ in many ways — some of them have built-in monitors, while others boast compatible group classes — but all of them can help you get a good cardio workout in at home. If you have free Prime shipping you want to take advantage of, here are some of the best stationary bikes on Amazon.

Stationary Bike Buying Guide

There are several factors to consider when shopping for an exercise bike, considering your body as well as your ideal riding conditions.

Resistance: Though most spin bikes come with some sort of resistance knob that lets you add and remove intensity to your ride, some bikes offer a greater and more precise resistance range than others. If you plan on taking classes and want to follow along with your instructor, you’ll want an exercise bike that displays resistance levels; if your goal is just to ride, any resistance knob will work.

Customization: Setting up your spin bike properly helps ensure that you don’t overload your knees or hyperextend your back to the point of injury. The best way to do this is with an adjustable seat and handlebars, both of which can be lifted or lowered to fit your body.

Pedal Type: Most high-end spin bikes use SPD clips. These clips give you more flexibility to move around and keep you securely clipped in during your ride, but they can only be used with expensive spinning shoes that may not be worth the investment for more casual riders. Look for a bike with toe cages if you'd rather ride with your normal gym sneakers.

The Best Stationary Bikes on Amazon

Below, we rounded up some of the best stationary bikes available on Amazon. All the bikes we recommend use a belt-driven system, which is sturdier, quieter and more consistent than a chain-driven system. We also only recommend bikes with steel frames, as they are more durable and tend to have a higher weight limit. Every bike has a weight limit of at least 297 pounds, but make sure to double-check that your bike makes sense for your body.

1. Bowflex VeloCore Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

The Bowflex VeloCore is our favorite exercise bike thanks to its immersive Leaning Mode, which rocks the bike from side to side — and engages your core in the process — as if you’re riding outdoors. The bike comes with a 22-inch touchscreen display that can stream TV shows as well as workout classes with a JRNY membership (the bike comes with a one-year membership, and it’s $149 annually after that). As you ride, the bike tracks metrics like time elapsed, distance, calories, and heart rate, and you can cycle between 100 resistance levels as you ride.

Buy Bowflex VeloCore 22 Indoor Cycling… $1,676.67

2. Original Peloton Bike

Peloton has become synonymous with spinning, and for good reason: The classes — and community — are some of the best out there. Peloton offers both live and on-demand classes, all of which can be streamed right from the bike’s 22-inch touchscreen display. The bike itself offers 100 resistance levels and has two water bottle holders as well as weight holders if you want to purchase light weights for classes with upper body portions. The monthly Peloton membership — which costs $44 a month — also gives you access to live and on-demand yoga, barre, strength training, outdoor running and more. Related

The best part: you can now buy a Peloton on Amazon, with all the Amazon perks of fast shipping and low prices.

Buy Original Peloton Bike | Indoor… $1,445.00

3. NordicTrack Commercial S27i Studio Cycle Bike

The NordicTrack Commercial S27i is a great choice if you're looking for an indoor bike that emulates outdoor rides. Unique to this stationary bike model is an incline feature that can adjust from a 10% decline to a 20% incline; the flywheel is also inertia-enhanced, which gives the bike a smoother and more balanced ride.

During live workouts, the AutoAdjust feature allows iFIT trainers to control your resistance and incline levels. The iFIT family membership — which costs $39 a month after your 30-day free trial — also includes HIIT, yoga, and strength training, and the bike’s 27-inch HD display rotates to accommodate floor workouts.

Buy NordicTrack Commercial S27i Studio… $2,499.00

4. Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike

If you don’t need a built-in display and would rather save some money, the Echelon EX-15 comes with most of the same features as the bikes above (plus a tablet holder if you still want to take classes or stream your favorite shows while you ride). The bike has 32 resistance levels and uses toe cages, which means you can spin with your workout sneakers on. It comes with a 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership, but the beauty of using your tablet over a built-in screen is that you can subscribe to whichever program you prefer.

Buy Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect Fitness… $499.99

5. Yosuda Magnetic Exercise Bike

This spin bike from Yosuda has all the essentials: a 40-pound flywheel, a tablet holder, and a digital monitor that displays metrics like time elapsed, speed, distance, and calories burned. The bike uses caged pedals, so you won’t need spin shoes to ride on it. One reviewer who says they’ve owned several exercise bikes over the years noted that the Yosuda is “a great bike for the price,” particularly thanks to how quiet it is (“This thing whispers!”).

Buy YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary… $339.99

6. Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike

Recumbent bikes are slightly different from traditional stationary bikes: These machines are closer to the ground and have a more traditional seat, making them a good option for beginners and those with back issues. This recumbent bike has a digital panel where you can track your speed, distance, time, and calories burned. Though the resistance knob only has eight levels, reviewers say you can “definitely feel the resistance between the settings.”

Buy Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Bike with… $195.92