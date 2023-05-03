May the 4th Be With You: The Best Merch, Toys and Collectibles for ‘Star Wars’ Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From here in the U.S. to galaxies far far away, May the 4 is now known universally as “Star Wars Day,” thanks to a pun on that famous Star Wars quote, “May the force be with you.”

According to StarWars.com, the first notable occurrence with the May 4 pun took place on that date in 1979, when Margaret Thatcher took office as the new British Prime Minister. Thatcher’s Conservative party took out an ad in The London Evening News to congratulate her, saying “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie. Congratulations.”

Since then, “Star Wars Day” has been celebrated around the world, with fans gathering to re-watch the movies (stream them all here), participate in cosplay, and to show off their Star Wars toys and collectibles at makeshift conventions. Brands are also getting in on the action, offering limited-edition collaborations on everything from rings to Instant Pots. Not to mention the new video game releases like Jedi: Survivor and other Star Wars games being discounted. In fact, ShopDisney has an entire section for their new May the 4th merch.

Whether you’re part of the Rebel Legion, a serious collector, or just a casual fan, here are ten pieces of Star Wars merch to pick up for May the 4 2023. Shop quickly: the demand — and force — is strong with many of the items on our list, and you’ll want to sang them before they’re sold-out.

1. Loungefly Star Wars Backpacks

Lougefly

These backpacks and bags from Loungefly will show your allegiance to the Sith (or the Jedi Order) no matter where you go, with a textured vegan leather in the shape of the galaxy’s most formidable villains. You can shift the bag back and forth to see Darth Vader’s lenticular eyes reflect an image of Luke Skywalker.

This official Star Wars collaboration includes functional elements, like the adjustable shoulder strap and sturdy metal hardware on the Darth Vader Figural Helmet Crossbody Bag. Loungefly is also offering a brand-new mini backpack for Star Wars Day 2023 inspired by Han Solo, frozen in Carbonite from Return Of The Jedi, so there's something for everyone who loves these great galactic heroes and villains.

Buy Star Wars X Loungefly Collection $75+

2. Native Star Wars Shoes

Native

Eco-friendly footwear brand Native is known for their lightweight and comfortable clog material that’s softer than a sleeping Ewok, and we like their official Star Wars collaboration collection, which includes shoes for adults and kids in several Star Wars-inspired prints. Choose from character-centric designs like Darth Vader, or retro Star Wars comic book looks.

Made with ultra-light EVA that’s hand washable, shock absorbent, and odor resistant, they’re easy to slip into whenever you head out on your next spaghetti Western adventure.

Buy Star Wars x Native Shoes $48+

3. The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Book

shopDisney

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge gives an inside look at the creation of the Star Wars-themed lands at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The book features hundreds of full-color concept artworks, sketches, blueprints, photographs, and more, including the creative process that Disney’s Imagineer’s took in developing the immersive park.

Spanning 256 pages, the hardcover artbook also includes exclusive interviews with the lands’ designers on how they brought the universe of Star Wars to life. Die-hard theme park fans and Star Wars aficionados alike will appreciate this behind-the-scenes look at Galaxy’s Edge.

Buy The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge $50

4. LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter (Ultimate Collector Series)

LEGO

LEGO released their first Star Wars-themed set in 1999. Two decades later, LEGO has released hundreds of Star Wars sets, with many of them — especially first editions — now fetching thousands of dollars on eBay.

This new exclusive set in the Ultimate Collectors Series features a model of Luke Skywalker’s T-65 X-Wing Starfighter, which made its first appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, streaming now on Disney+.

The set includes the X-Wing Starfighter with a minifigure cockpit, an updated wing and engine design along with a new cockpit interior. It also comes with LEGO Star Wars figures: Luke Skywalker himself, and an R2-D2 droid figure. There are 1,949 pieces in total, great for display or as a playable toy.

This year for May the Fourth, LEGO will also be offering the Death Star II set free with LEGO: Star Wars purchases over $150, and a Miniature X-Wing as a gift with LEGO: Star Wars purchases over $40.

Buy LEGO X-Wing Starfighter $239.99

5. Homesick The Mandalorian Candle Collection

Homesick

Homesick loves their fun, irreverent candle releases, and they’ve got the finest scents in the galaxy for May the Fourth 2023. You can light up these Star Wars The Mandalorian limited edition candles and choose your fighter, as collection features two uniquely- crafted candles inspired by Grogu and Din Djarin. “Winds whirl with sand as notes of ash and smoke reveal dark intentions on Nevarro,” Homesick says about “The Bounty” candle, while “Sea moss cradles a crash landing in Trask” and “Mountain air refreshes his resolve in this final mission” for “The Rescue” candle. Each 13.75 oz candle is made from natural soy wax, and burns from 60-80 hours.

Buy Homesick x The Mandalorian Collection $44

6. Casetify The Mandalorian Phone Accessories Collection

Casetify

The popular Casetify cell phone cases are now available in The Mandalorian-themed designs, including Beskar Steel-inspired look made from just as durable materials. Casetify cases have an ultra-slim, one-piece design, and offer significant drop protection for whatever the galaxy throws at it. The screen bumper also has a raised edge that helps protect your touchscreen.

Their Mandalorian Collection features prints from all across the Star Wars franchise, with different options for iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and other tech accessories. You can also bring the Mandalorian saga home with their earbuds and AirPods cases featuring Grogu’s adorable design.

Buy Casetify x The Mandalorian Collection $38+

7. Starbucks “Been There” Star Wars Mugs

ShopDisney

The yearly celebration of May the Fourth coincides with the weather warming up and the return of not just the Jedi, but of the Starbucks release of new galactic location-themed mugs. Last year, Starbucks “Been There” Star Wars collection nearly sold out, and this year they’re expanding their fan-favorite drinkware collection.

The coffee brand is releasing three new styles inspired by Coruscant, Mustafar and Jakku, with teaser images hinting at character designs from all three trilogies. All three colorways will be available online at ShopDisney (and at the Disney theme parks) starting May the 4. Previous “Been There” series mugs inspired by the sci-fi series have included planets like Nevarro, Naboo, and Hoth.

Buy Starbucks 'Been There' Star Wars… $20

8. Star Wars Chewy Collection

Chewy

Pet parents everywhere will be able to turn their favorite companion into a galactic warrior with the Star Wars collection at Chewy.com. Chewy offers everything from toys and apparel to bowls and beds, will exclusives that are only available on their site. What we like: There’s something for every pet, whether it’s a Stormtrooper dog toy, flying Millennium Falcon cat toy, or ultra-cute The Mandalorian Grogu bed. Superfans will also receive a free $30 eGift card when they spend $100 with promo code SHOP, inclduing on any Star Wars items.

Buy Chewy Star Wars Collection $4.49+

9. Star Wars Sobel Westex Home Goods Collection

Sobel Westex

From a galaxy far far away and into your own home, Sobel Westex has teamed up with LucasFilms to create a Star Wars design collection for home goods.

The officially-licensed collaboration features a “fleet” of Star Wars elevated home goods from bedding, to towels, decorative throw pillows and chunky hand-knit blankets. Beloved characters from the Skywalker Saga come to life with several subtle colorways inspired by Tatooine, the Jedi Order, and members of the Dark Side alike.

Buy Star Wars Sobel Westex Home Goods…

10. Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary Legacy Lightsaber Set

ShopDisney

Add some galactic fun to your Star Wars collection in honor of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with this limited edition Legacy Lightsaber collectible.

The new lightsaber is a detailed reproduction of the Lightsaber Luke wielded in Episode VI, featuring a green light-up blade and motion and impact-activated sound effects. When you're not imagining yourself battling to rescue Han Solo, you can also place it on the included display stand.

Just push switch on hilt to illuminate the attachable lightsaber blade, and you’re ready to save the galaxy. If collectibles aren’t your thing, there’s an abundance of official May the Fourth 2023 merch available on ShopDisney if you just can’t get enough.

Buy Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary… $249.99