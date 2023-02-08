The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Has Turned Staying Hydrated Into A Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s regular thirst, and then there’s maximum thirst, and if you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of people online who’ve become die-hard committed to maxing out their daily water intake, then you’ve probably heard of the Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumbler. This mega-popular drinking vessel (already viewed 34+ million times on TikTok) isn’t just a regular cup, it’s a cool cup, with a loyal legion of fans that have turned the Quencher into a bonafide hydration status symbol over the past year. In fact, it’s so popular that it’s essentially become the PS5 of water bottles — perpetually sold out, with a waitlist that at once point reached 150,000 people.

Nicknamed the “Stanley cup” (not a reference to the NHL championship trophy), the 40-ounce tumbler was initially discontinued in 2019, according to the New York Times. It only really blew up thanks to promotion from a trio of bloggers noticing professionals like nurses and teachers who needed to stay hydrated during long hours were frequently selling out the cup. The tumbler was then picked up by millennial and Gen Z Instagram and TikTok influencers looking for a trendy, reusable bottle (reminiscent of the 2019 VSCO girls, without the focus on eco-friendliness as aesthetic). Now the Quencher (and the H2.0 Flowstate) receive small batch restocks every few months with a 20-item cup-buying limit. Although that hasn’t deterred fans from reselling limited edition color variants for up to $350 on sites like Poshmark.

Amazon

Buy Stanley The Big Grip Travel Quencher… $69.69

So what is it about the Stanley Adventure Quencher (and the latest model, the Quencher H2.0 Flowstate) that make it the internet's favorite travel tumblers around? And, when they're inevitably out of stock again, how can you find the best Stanley dupe online?

What Is the Stanley Quencher?

Stanley, a 110-year-old camping gear and outdoor accessories brand, has always been known for their sleek, durable insulated drinkware options. But they’ve really knocked it out of the park with what’s now come to be lovingly known as the internet’s “emotional support water bottle“. So what’s the draw?

The original Adventure Quencher has received rave reviews thanks to its ability to keep hot drinks hot for seven hours and cold drinks cold for 11 hours (for iced bevvies, you’ll get up to a whopping two days). The double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler also comes with a convenient carrying handle, which make it easier than most bottles to commute with to the office or take to a workout class. It also fits into most car cup holders in spite of its large capacity. Cleaning the bottle is a breeze (it’s dishwasher safe), and it comes with a screw-on, splash-proof top with a reusable straw. There’s also a rainbow of pastel colorways to choose from that’ve generated a ton of buzz (hence the thriving resale market), but also just make staying hydrated look cooler than ever.

The newer model, the H2.0 Flowstate, promises to keep your drink’s temperature for the same amount of time, but with a new rotating lid designed for three positions: a splash-resistant straw opening that holds the reusable straw in place, a drink opening, and a full-cover top. It’s still got the ergonomic handle and cupholder-compatibility everyone loves, now made from 90% recycled stainless steel.

But if you can’t get your hands on the original or H2.0 Flowstate Stanley tumblers, you’re not alone. The good news is we’ve found the best Stanley tumbler dupes online that look just as aesthetic and will keep you just as hydrated (we promise).

What Are the Best Stanley Dupes?

The best Stanley cup dupes combine the same top-notch insulation with some of the most well-designed features of the OG (give me cup handles or give me death). Bonus: a lot of these options are more budget-friendly, too. Here are our picks.

1. Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler

Amazon

Reminiscent of the most beloved parts of the Stanley design, Simple Modern’s tumbler is just as large and just as in charge (not for nothing, it’s an Amazon bestseller with 4.8 out of 5 stars). The tapered shape makes it car cupholder-friendly, it’s got a carrying handle, and the double-wall insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. We also like that the lid is not only leak-resistant, but lets you place the reusable draw in four different positions. The one downside? It might take up to two months to ship, but it wouldn’t be a dupe for no reason.

Buy Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle… $24.99

2. YETI Rambler 30 oz Tavel Mug

Amazon

Yeti Rambler drinkware is notoriously “tough as hell”, and we’re inclined to agree. You won’t get a straw, but if you’re looking for the same rugged durability from a similar heritage camping brand, then Yeti’s 30-ounce Travel Mug will keep your drinks at the optimal temperature no matter how many bumps in the road, made from 18/8 puncture- and rust-resistant stainless steel. The most attractive part of the mug, though, is Yeti’s “Stronghold Lid”, which twists securely into place and uses magnets on the slider to resist any and all leaks.

Buy YETI Rambler 30 oz Travel Mug $42

3. Hydrapeak Roadster 40 oz Tumbler

Amazon

With two different ways to sip, we love the versatility of Hydrapeak’s Roadster 40-ounce tumbler. With the flip-up “Sip” lid, you can take a swig of your drink fast, like in the middle of a workout, or sip slowly with the integrated “Straw” lid while answering emails. The tumbler also promises all-day insulation, and the brand says the cup will keep your drinks cold for up to 34 hours, and hot for up to 10 hours (even longer than the Stanley cup). Although the open carrying handle is a little awkward, the 2-in-1 lid can’t be beat.

Buy Hydrapeak Roadster 40oz Tumbler with… $40.45

4. Reduce 40 oz Tumbler

Amazon

Spend less time getting refills and more time staying focused with the Reduce 40-ounce Tumbler, which lets you stay hydrated in more ways than one. It’s got a 3-in-1 lid and removable straw that allows you to sip, drink or gulp your beverage of choice. Keep it on your nightstand or take it with you in your car (it’s cupholder-friendly), with vacuum insulation that will keep your water cold for up to 34 hours, and hot beverages warm for 10 hours straight. This one’s also a winner for working out, since the outer coating is sweat- and condensation-proof.

Buy Reduce 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and… $27.97

5. Maars Charger 40 oz Insulated Travel Mug Tumbler

Amazon

Pretty much the closest you can get to a Stanley without actually springing for a Stanley, design-wise, this insulated travel mug is made by a drinkware brand known for their insulated cup holders (including skinny can coolers). It’s got eye-catching ombre and pastel color variants, but looks aren’t everything here — it also passes the “ice test”, with ice still in the tumbler after almost a full day according to one reviewer. Not too heavy with a good-sized handle, it’s both aesthetically-pleasing and functional.

Buy Maars Charger 40oz Insulated Travel Mug… $26.99

6. Under Armour Playmaker 64 oz Jug

Amazon

If you’ve got a mighty thirst that not even a Stanley cup can quench, upgrade to this behemoth Under Armour Playmaker jug. For long training sessions, the water bottle has a whopping 64-ounce capacity, perfect if you need to keep your heart rate up and don’t want to stop to refill. Despite its size, it’s still double-wall foam-insulated to keep any drink cold for up to 12 hours, and a leak-resistant flip-top lid also stops any overenthusiastic pouring. The non-slip side grip handle prevents any spills from sweaty hands, and we like the built-in fence hooks holder for easy hang-up during practice.

Buy UNDER ARMOUR 64oz Playmaker Jug Black $27.00