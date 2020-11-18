Take a Stand at Work: The Best Standing Desks for Your Home and Office

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re looking to work smarter and healthier, you might want to get off your derrière (literally) and upgrade to a standing desk. Unlike standing desk converters (often called risers), these desks are a full piece of office furniture that are height-adjustable, so you can easily go from sitting to standing.

For those who spend most of their workday sitting, taking a stand does come with health benefits. Harvard found that switching your setup can alleviate pain that comes from being seated all day (think back and shoulder pain), lower your blood sugar levels, and potentially reduce the risk of obesity. What’s more, another study by the British Medical Journal found that those who used standing desks had better productivity. A standing desk can also help correct your posture make you more comfortable by providing a more ergonomic workspace.

What Are the Best Standing Desks?

Also referred to as a stand-up desk or an adjustable-height desk, these workstations have a manual or electric mechanism to move the desktop. The best standing desks should accommodate your height and the square footage of your space, so keep both in mind as you’re looking for options for your home or office.

We’ve rounded up the best sit-stand desks for every type of worker and setting. From spacious workstations that “save” your personal height settings to compact options that roll from room to room, keep reading for some of the top height-adjustable desks.

1. Fully Jarvis Bamboo Top Standing Desk

The super-quiet motor and sustainable bamboo top are just a few things to love about Fully’s height-adjustable Jarvis desk. It comes in three widths (48 inches, 60 inches, or 72 inches), and four programmable presets that make it easy to adjust between 24.5 inches to 50 inches. What’s great is that the desk moves fairly quickly at 1.5 inches per second, and it can hold up to 350 pounds.

One office-friendly touch is the black grommets for managing those annoying cables, and the desk comes with a seven-year warranty on the frame and mechanical and electrical components.

2. Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Flexispot’s EN1 standing desk comes in a range of colors and wood grains, materials (including one-inch chipboard or eco-friendly bamboo or fiberboard), frame options, and sizes (choose from 48 inches wide by 24 inches or 30 inches deep). This is a great option if you want to customize your station. Designed to meet North American ergonomic standards, the desk has three programmable presets that allow you to save your favorite height settings (similar to say, how you save the seat settings in your car), while the “whisper-quiet” motor moves the surface smoothly.

The sturdy steel frame has a 154-pound lifting capacity, while underneath the desktop is a handy cable organizing system to keep wires safely out of your way. You can also add on accessories such as an under-desk bike or drawer, monitor stands, casters, and more. The company’s warranty covers the frame, motor, and other components for five years, and the electronics (including the controller and switch) for two years.

We’ve been using the Flexispot for months and the wide surface, simple design and smooth transition from sit-desk to standing desk has been this an invaluable part of our work-from-home setup.

3. Mind Reader Rectangular Brown Height Adjustable Standing Desk

If you plan on moving your desk from room to room, consider this portable standing desk on wheels. It measures 43.38 inches wide by 15.75 inches deep, and can be adjusted manually from 24.5 inches to 36.5 inches tall. The center tilting panel lets you to work comfortably on a laptop or tablet, while panels are both sides make it easy to use for lefties and righties or to store desk accessories.

We like the side shelf for stowing away books and magazines, and the wood desktop and white powder-coated steel frame are a stylish finishing touch. Four lockable casters allow you to roll the unit elsewhere or keep it in place.

4. Ergotron WorkFit-D Sit-Stand Desk

Among the best manual adjustable standing desks is this one by Ergotron. The hand-brake lever lets you smoothly adjust the unit’s height between 30.5 inches to 50.50 inches, and you get a spacious work area that measures 47.6 inches wide by 23.5 inches deep.

The desk is designed to meet North American ergonomic standards, and add-ons include monitor and keyboard mounts, CPU holders, and more. Choose between two sleek desktop finishes (birch and walnut). The company also offers a five-year warranty.

5. Mount It! 27.5″ Mobile Height Adjustable Desk

This compact adjustable sit-stand desk is ideal for small spaces, thanks to its 27.5-inch wide by 26-inch deep footprint. It’s equipped with manual adjustment knobs to move from 37.25 inches to 53.75 inches tall, and four separate platforms (each with a capacity to hold 33 pounds) allow you to store work essentials such as a monitor or laptop, keyboard, CPU, speakers, or printer, to name a few.

You can use the station as a stationary or mobile desk, thanks to four locking casters that spin 360 degrees.