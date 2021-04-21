The Best Soundproof Curtains for a Quieter Home Office or Recording Studio

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Now that an increasing number of people are working from home, the value of having a quiet space has risen exponentially. However, many living spaces aren’t already equipped with a functional, professional workspace or creative sanctuary. Luckily, a simple purchase such as soundproof curtains can transform your workspace.

What Are the Best Soundproof Curtains?

Whether you have an established home office that needs a little improvement or you’re trying to carve out a new space to record music or take Zoom calls, these curtain selections will help you find the quiet that you need.

Material: When shopping for soundproof curtains, it’s important to find curtains that both have the ability to block out noise and blend in naturally to the character of your home office or studio space. If you’re outfitting your home office, the best soundproof curtains for that space may be made out of burlap, or another thick fabric that takes on the visual appearance of a more graceful, linen-like fabric. Basketweave textured curtains are also a tasteful option. If you’re shopping for a home recording space, whether that’s your bedroom or a studio, it will be less important to select decorative curtains.

Measurements: Before settling on your soundproof curtains, always measure your window space to make sure they’ll cover it. Often, different curtains will appear to be the same length and width in their photos. However, it’s not uncommon that those measurements vary by a few inches from option to option. In addition to the traditional floor-length, soundproof curtains also come cropped to smaller windows, and even in the dimensions of room dividers.

Blackout Curtains: Some of the best soundproof curtains can also double as blackout curtains. They’re great for blocking out harsh sunlight and for making it easier to see your screen without any glare.

1. HLC.ME Soundproof Long Window Curtain If you need classic, no-frills curtains that will help soundproof your recording space, these double-layered soundproof blackout curtains are made from thick, heavy-duty polyester fabric that gets the job done. They are also insulated for heat or cold air retention, so as you play on into the day, you’ll stay comfortable no matter what’s going on outside your window. These soundproof curtains come in a two-panel set, can be cleaned in the washing machine and measure 96 x 52 x 96 inches. Amazon Buy: HLC.ME Soundproof Long Window Curtain at $49.99

2. Rose Home Fashion Insulated Curtains For a stylish option that will make your home office look extra professional, these soundproof curtains are both elegant and practical. They’re made from polyester fabric that echoes the look of burlap and nice linens. However, the fabric is thick, double-layered and insulated. Neither noise, bright light, nor temperature change will be able to distract you from your work once these are in place. This is a two-panel curtain set, and the curtains measure 50 x 108 inches. They’re machine-washable curtains, and you can also iron them if they get wrinkled. Amazon Buy: Rose Home Fashion Insulated Curtains at $69.99

3. Amazon Basics Noise-Reducing Liner If you don’t need floor-length curtains but still require some level of soundproofing, try the Amazon Basics Noise Reducing Liner. These thick, 100 percent polyester curtains are cropped to fit around a standard window, measuring 52 x 63 inches. They’re especially useful in bedrooms or living rooms that are now also serving as your work and/or creative space. In addition to reducing noise, they can also help to reduce sunlight and street lights at night. Amazon Buy: Amazon Basics Noise-Reducing Liner at $37.43