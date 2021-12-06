 SoulCycle At-Home Bike Deal: Get $600 Discount on New Exercise Bike - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: SoulCycle Just Knocked $600 Off Its At-Home Exercise Bike

The popular cycling brand’s exercise bike normally costs $2,500, but we found a deal that saves you $600 until the end of the month

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve ever taken one of SoulCycle’s in-person cycling workouts, you know all about the popular fitness studio’s heart-pumping routines (and their high-energy playlists). And now, even though you may not be able to make it to one of the brand’s studios for a class, you can (almost) recreate that same experience right at home with the SoulCycle At-Home Bike.

The high-tech fitness bike rarely goes on sale, and usually costs $2,500. But this month you can score a massive $600 discount and get the At-Home Bike for only $1,900 from now until December 24th.

You won’t need a special promo code to get this limited-time deal — SoulCycle automatically applies the discount when you get to checkout. You’ll even get free shipping and installation on the bike (a $250 savings), and the company says if you order by December 10th, you should be able to get the bike in time to set it under, or at least by, your tree this year.

The bike comes with a commercial-grade stainless steel frame, which feels stable and won’t move around during your rides. It can hold up to 350 pounds and accommodate riders up to 6’10” tall, and it should fit in the corner of your home gym or bedroom at 62.2 x 22.2 x 53.5 inches. That said, SoulCycle suggests giving the bike an additional 24 inches or so of space so you have enough room for your workout.

The At-Home Bike has all the standard features you’ll need, including an adjustable seat, resistance knob and water bottle holder. The brand outfitted it with a sweat-resistant 21.5-inch touchscreen that lets you stream high-resolution, instructor-led SoulCycle classes, with premium built-in speakers that’ll make it sound like you’re right in the middle of a studio. The At-Home Bike will even pair with your Bluetooth workout earbuds or speakers.

Once you power up the SoulCycle At-Home Bike, you’ll have to sign up for an Equinox+ app membership ($40 per month) to access live and on-demand workouts, whether you’re clipping in your cleats for a ride or want to take a yoga class.

Along with your discounted At-Home Bike, you can score a 1-year warranty with your purchase, and a 30-day free trial to test it out in real life. Shop the SoulCycle deal here.

