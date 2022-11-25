RS Recommends: The Best Solo Stove Deals on Fire Pits, Grills and Pizza Ovens

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing beats sitting by the warming flames of a fire pit on a chilly winter night with all the necessities you need for homemade s’mores. But, decent fire pits that pack all the bells and whistles you need don’t come cheap. Lucky for you, fire pits and other outdoor grilling equipment are seeing steep discounts over at Solo Stove right now.

Solo Stove has made a name for itself with its high-quality outdoor gear which includes fire pits, pizza ovens, grills and camp stoves. And right now, there are a bunch of Solo Stove deals to take advantage of, including exclusive Black Friday deals of up to 40% off fire pits, no promo code needed. Whether you need a fire pit for your backyard or a new grill for your upcoming winter campouts, these are the best Solo Stove deals on outdoor equipment.

What Are the Best Solo Stove Deals?

We’ve listed one must-have Solo Stove deal from each category, including fire pits, grills, camp stoves and pizza ovens. Scroll on to find out more about these limited-time Black Friday deals and stock up on some appliances for your backyard or outdoor space. You can also see all of the current top Solo Stove deals here.

1. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove

One of their latest fire pits, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is now on sale for just $224.99, saving you $175 (originally $399.99).

Built for stainless steel, this fire pit can hold logs up to 16-inches long and has a useful fire ring that keeps the flame centered and even. The brand also claims that this fire pit produces less smoke and offers better combustion and minimal ash, so it’s easy to clean. Speaking of easy-to-clean — this version of the Bonfire has a new removable fuel grate and ash pan, so you don’t have to turn it upside down to get the ash out.

It’s got a mostly five-star rating from Solo Stove shoppers as well, who say it’s got no “campfire odor” and is virtually smokeless.

Pro tip: if you're looking for a smaller or bigger fire pit, check out the rest of Solo Stove's top-rated fire pit options, also featuring limited-time Solo Stove deals.

Buy Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 $224.99

2. Pi Pizza Oven

Solo Stove

Hot, homemade crispy pizzas straight in your backyard is a dream and now, you can make it a reality, The newly-released Pi Pizza Oven is down to $399.99 at Solo Stove, down from $624.99 for the wood only version. (You can purchase the wood plus gas version as well, for $599.99).

This pizza oven has a demi-dome construction with a convenient opening that Solo Stove says should make it easier to maneuver your pizza pies. Similar to other Solo Stove products the outer build is all stainless steel for durability. You’ll even get a lifetime warranty so you know your new pizza oven was built to last, as well as saving $225 in the meantime.

Feel free to also add some accessories to your cart, or pick the Pi Starter Bundle, which comes with the Pi Oven, an IR thermometer, a stainless peel and a pizza cutter.

Buy Pi Pizza Oven $399.99

3. Solo Stove Campfire

Solo Stove

If you’re an outdoorsy person or just love camping, you know the need for a good, reliable camp stove. Right now, you can pick up a bunch of Solo Stove camp stove deals, and we recommend getting this Solo Stove Campfire down to $99.99 from $149.99, saving you $50.

This camp stove is built for four or more people, so you can seamlessly cook a meal for your entire family or group of friends. It’s got a stainless steel construction, is wood burning and produces less smoke, thanks to the efficient AirFlow design. Since it only weighs about 2.2 pounds, it’s portable enough for your next day-long hike or overnight camping trip.

Looking for more Solo Stove camp stove deals? There are two other smaller camp stoves available in case you’re looking for something even lighter.

Buy Solo Stove Campfire $99.99

4. Grill Ultimate Bundle

Solo Stove

Take the grilling outdoors with the Grill Ultimate Bundle, discounted to $474.99, grabbing you $300 in savings (originally $774.99).

This Solo Stove bundle includes the Solo Stove Grill, a Grill Short Stand, Grilling Tools, a Grill Shelter, A Grill Carrying Case, a Grill Pack and Starters.

The stainless-steel grill features a similar, efficient airflow design for even heat conduction. The brand also says this grill should help you cook faster and that it is extremely easy to set up. The included grill tools like spatulas, tongs and meat forks will aid you while you're grilling steaks, burgers or veggies.

Buy Grill Ultimate Bundle $474.99

Shop these Solo Stove deals now and add some much-needed appliances to your backyard. Check out the brand’s full selection here.