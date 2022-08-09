RS Recommends: Here Are The Best Soccer Leagues & Tournaments to Watch Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the great things about being a soccer fan is how many games there are to watch. As the world’s most popular sport, there are plenty of soccer, football, and fútbol leagues and tournaments all over the world. Each has its own exciting teams, rivalries, and star players, meaning fans can enjoy year-round games and several championship tournaments.

But there’s one obvious problem; where to watch all this action? Luckily, the answer is simple (and affordable): ESPN+.

ESPN’s sports streaming service has recently pumped up soccer coverage to span 15 leagues from all over the globe — including some of the biggest leagues like LaLiga, MLS, and Bundesliga. Besides live streams of major games, ESPN+ also delivers an abundance of on-demand content, such as game highlights and series like 30 for 30: Soccer Stories.

Because all the soccer leagues on ESPN+ are accessible through the streamer’s app, finding your games is much easier than pouring over cable TV schedules. Plus, the ESPN+ app is accessible through a range of devices including smart TVs, phones, tablets, and streaming devices like Roku, Firestick, or Apple TV.

How Much is ESPN+?

Perhaps the biggest draw with ESPN+ is the price. At just $6.99 a month, or $69.99 for an annual membership, ESPN+ is a fraction of the price you’d be paying for a cable or satellite package with a similar selection of soccer leagues.

What Are The Best Soccer Leagues & Tournaments To Watch On ESPN+?

As we head into fall, many soccer leagues are about to start their 2022-23 seasons, making it a great time to jump in — whether you’re watching your favorite league, or you’re looking to watch a new championship.

Whatever it may be, sign up for an ESPN+ subscription to get the most soccer live streams possible. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best soccer leagues and tournaments currently covered on ESPN+ with live streams and replays.

1. LaLiga

The top soccer league in Spain and among the best in the world, LaLiga is a must-watch for soccer fans worldwide. Real Madrid CF took home the 2021-22 LaLiga trophy in May, but the 2022-23 season is about to start back up on Friday, August 12 — be sure to get an ESPN+ membership before then to stream LaLiga online.

2. Liga MX

Liga MX — Mexico’s top professional soccer league — is not only the biggest soccer league in Mexico, but also one of the most popular in the U.S. The 2022-23 season is happening now, divided into the Apertura 2022 and the Clausura 2023 championships.

3. MLS

Soccer is finally gaining the traction it deserves in the U.S., and the States’ own league, MLS, is helping more Americans get into the sport. Now is a great time to get into it, with the 2022-23 MLS season starting up on August 6.

4. Bundesliga (& Bundesliga 2)

Germany’s premier league, Bundesliga, is kicking off on August 5. Bayern Munich enter the 2022-23 season as current champions, but Bayer Leverkusen looks better than they have in decades.

5. Eredivisie

Eredivisie is another great league out of Europe, serving up the Netherlands’ best soccer. A new season is beginning on August 5, with the usual powerhouse teams — Ajax, PSV, and Feyenoord — drawing serious attention.

6. Australia Cup

If you’re looking for championship excitement, check out the Australia Cup. The knockout cup competition is currently wrapping up the Round of 32, and is about to start the Round of 16 before the final game on October 1.

7. USL

Another U.S. league worth checking out is the USL. Although very young (started in 2011), the USL functions more like other American sports leagues with franchise teams. With the USL Championship Final set for mid-November, you’ve still got time to scout out teams and get to know the league before the playoffs.

8. EFL Championship

Although sometimes overshadowed by the Premier League, England’s EFL Championship is well worth keeping up with. The current season just started on July 29, so we recommend jumping in now to see it through.

9. FA Cup

The FA Cup is one of the great soccer tournaments in England — and the oldest national football competition in the world. Like many other European soccer leagues and tournaments, the 2022-23 FA Cup is kicking off on August 6.

10. US Open Cup

While European football is just getting started, the US Open Cup is about to wrap up with its final game on August 7. It’s Orlando City vs. Sacramento Republic, and fans are expecting a close match.

