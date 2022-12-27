The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Conquer Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with a good parka jacket, boots are your first line of defense against winter weather — and that’s just as true for urban commuters as it is for hikers and campers. The best snow boots are the only way to fend off cold and moisture, ensuring warm, dry feet throughout the day. If your current winter boots aren’t doing their job — or you need your first pair — read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best snow boots for men to buy online, as well as some key features to look for when choosing the right pair.

How to Choose the Best Snow Boots

The best snow boots are relatively similar, but some work better for different purposes (i.e. going to the office or doing yard work). Think about how you’ll be using your new boots, and keep these considerations in mind while shopping.

Waterproofing: It’s in the name: snow boots’ number one job is to keep out snow, as well as rain and water from puddles. The best snow boots use water-resistant materials (Gore-Tex being the gold standard) and/or a durable-water-repellent (DWR) coating, but they also feature high-quality craftsmanship that won’t start to leak halfway through winter.

Traction: Besides keeping us warm and dry, the best snow boots should also keep us safe from slipping on ice and slick surfaces. Look for knobby, gripping outsoles that provide ample traction — even if you’re just walking on the sidewalk (because those can be worse than dirt trails).

Warmth: Even with warm socks, cold feet can still be a problem. We typically looked for winter boots with a bit of added insulation, which often comes in the form of synthetic material like Thinsulate or wool.

Style: No need to sacrifice fashion for function. The best snow boots for men can keep you warm, dry, and looking fresh when headed to the office or on a date in winter. Some do this better than others, of course, so we’ve included a few fashion-forward options as well as heavy-duty winter boots.

What Are the Best Snow Boots for Men?

Without further ado, here are some of the best snow boots for men to pick up this winter.

1. UGG Butte Boot

Editor’s Pick

Amazon

Australian brand UGG might be famous for its top-tier coziness, but these Butte snow boots prove they can do rugged as well. With a Vibram outsole and a premium weatherproof leather upper, the boots are dependable enough for slick or gnarled terrain and heavy snow. Inside the boots is fluffy, real sheep fur, which is rated at temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit (and feels great too). We also appreciate the Butte’s classic look, which works with casual outfits and dressier outfits alike.

Buy UGG Butte Boot $239.95

2. Kamik Nation Plus

Warmest Boots

Amazon

If you’re dealing with seriously cold weather, check out these (surprisingly affordable) Kamik Nation Plus boots. They’re rated at -40 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to Thinsulate insulation and heavy-duty waterproofing. Grip is excellent as well, whether you’re shuffling on slick sidewalks or trudging through icy snow. Plus, the boots’ moisture-wicking lining is a real plus during long walks or intense snow shoveling in the driveway.

Buy Kamik Men’s Nation Plus $74.18

3. The North Face Snowfuse

BEST HIKING BOOTS

Amazon

For those of us hitting the trail, despite the weather, these Snowfuse boots from The North Face are a great pick. They feature heavy-duty insulation and a thick, rugged outsole — all in a lightweight package — and their waterproof suede upper ensures you'll stay dry throughout the day. You also get a supportive midsole and arch — again making the boots great for intense walks or winter hikes.

4. Dr. Martens 2976 Wintergrip Chelsea Boots

BEST OFFICE BOOTS

Dr. Martens

They might look like slick Chelsea boots, but these Dr. Martens 2976s are actually capable of withstanding nasty winter weather. They boast a WinterGrip outsole that trudges over snow and ice with ease, a water and salt-resistant WP leather upper, and a fleece lining for added warmth. But, despite all of these winter-ready features, the boots are just as stylish as most of the shoes we’d wear the rest of the year, whether you opt for black or tan.

Buy Dr. Martens 2976 $190

5. Merrell Moab Speed Thermo Mid Waterproof

BEST BOOTS FOR ICE

Zappos

These Merrell Moab Speed Thermo snow boots are another great pick for outdoorsy folks, but they’re also especially good on ice thanks to an extra grippy Vibram Icetrek outsole. The athletic design, which implements a lightweight yet supportive foam midsole, feels somewhere between a running shoe and a snow boot but lends all the waterproofing and warmth of the latter.

Buy Merrell Moab Speed Thermo $169.90

6. Bogs Classic High

BEST HIGH BOOT

Zappos

Calf-high winter boots are obviously going to deliver more coverage and water resistance compared to standard ankle-high snow boots. They’re an excellent choice for winter yard work or other labor-intensive chores thanks to a sweat-wicking liner and warmth in temperatures as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Every inch of the boots are waterproof, and their grippy outsole performs especially well in mud as well as snow and ice.

Buy $135

7. L.L.Bean 8″ Bean Boots

vintage style

Zappos

For a throwback snow boot look, check out this pair from L.L. Bean. They’re made of waterproof rubber and high-quality leather that breaks in nicely with wear. We also like the chain-tread outsole, which delivers great traction on a range of surfaces. They’re not the most heavy-duty (though they still make good snow boots), so we suggest them to people with occasional snow who maybe need good boots in the spring and fall too.

Buy L.L.Bean Bean Boots $139