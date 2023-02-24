Umbrella Upgrade: These High-Tech Umbrellas Help You Stay Dry, Visible and Connected

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With everything going “smart” these days, umbrellas are one of the latest items to get their own updates. These are different than your average connected product though. Because an umbrella will be exposed to the elements like rain and snow, they aren’t always loaded with heavy electrical components like an indoors gadget or device. But many of today’s best new umbrellas still have handy and clever built-in features for both practicality, safety and fun in the rain (or sun). Looking to upgrade to a smarter umbrella? Here’s how a smart umbrella works and what you should know before buying one.

Smart Umbrella Shopping Guide

When you’re shopping for the best smart umbrellas online, features like your umbrella’s connectivity, notifications and extras like built-in LED lights can make a big difference when you’re out in the rain.

Connectivity: An umbrella with built-in Bluetooth or app connectivity can help ensure you never leave home without your gear if it’s about to downpour. Plus, when paired with your phone, Bluetooth can make sure you never lose your umbrella ever again. If you start leaving a place without it, some umbrellas will send you a notification on your phone that reminds you to go back and grab it. There’s also the option of a built-in Bluetooth speaker for sitting with friends in the sun while staying shaded.

Lights and Notifications: These also have the ability to tell you when to bring it along if rain is in the forecast. This can be done via connection to an app so you’ll get a pop-up on your connected device whenever storm clouds start to creep in, but some have even started using an LED light in the handle of the umbrella itself to alert you. LED lights along the inside can be a fun feature that increase visibility for traffic to see you, and a built-in flashlight is great for finding your way home on dark and stormy nights. Trending Selena Gomez Taking a ‘Break From Social Media’ After Hailey Bieber Drama: I'm 'Too Old for This’ Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Buries Itself in Ridiculous Season 3 Crowd Takes Over ‘Someone You Loved’ After Lewis Capaldi Experiences Tourette's Syndrome Tics During Live Show Shakira and Karol G Combine Their Star Power on Blockbuster ‘TQG’

Other Extras: Smart doesn’t have to mean electronic. A lot of these take the convenience and practicality way up above traditional umbrellas that have been doing the same thing for decades. That might include features like a better aerodynamic design or clamps, as well as stronger and lighter materials. Some umbrellas on our list also feature reflective strips and panels, that can help you stay visible even in dark or cloudy conditions.

What Are the Best Smart Umbrellas?

Below, we’ve picked our favorite smart umbrellas that you can buy online right now. All of these were chosen based on durability, design and extra features. Here are the best smart umbrellas worth your money that will keep you dry.

1. Weatherman Windproof Umbrella This umbrella pairs with the Weatherman app, and lets you save locations so you’ll always be notified when rain is on the way. It also alerts you to snow in real time, so you’ll never get caught in nasty weather unprepared. But even without all the smart features, this umbrella is built tough and able to stand up to 55 mph winds without flipping inside-out, thanks to the fiberglass shaft and ribbing. It’s also quick-drying. It’s also water-repellent and reflective so cars can see you crossing in front of them when it gets dark. Buy Weatherman Windproof Umbrella $69.00

2. Versa-Brella The extremely useful all-weather Versa-Brella goes way beyond being great for rain. This pairs well with sunny days, with its built-in UPF 50 protection from 99.5% of UVA and UVB rays. A handy clamp is included on the handle. It latches on anything under 1.5 inches, so you can enjoy the outdoors hands-free, no matter the weather. It can adjust and swivel, making it convenient to always find that perfect angle. At just 1.8 pounds, it’s light to hold even in heavy winds. The material itself is tough and strong. When you’re back inside, simply fold it down and store it in the compact carrying case. If you spend a lot of time outdoors (no matter the conditions), this is a must-have umbrella to add to your kit. Buy Versa-Brella $29.99

3. Bestkee Lightsaber Umbrella LED Umbrella Bestkee’s umbrella resembles a light saber, with a power button on the handle and seven LED lights on the shaft. The polyester fabric dries pretty quickly, and the eight fiberglass ribs inside hold against heavy winds. There’s also a flashlight built into the bottom, so you can easily see things in the dark. Most umbrella styles are stuffy and serious so it’s nice to lighten up (no pun intended) and have some fun with your rainy day accessories. Buy Bestkee Lightsaber Umbrella LED Umbrella $29.99