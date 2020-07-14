The Best Smart Scales to Step Up Your Health and Fitness Goals

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Everyone has different goals when it comes to health and fitness. You might be looking to change your overall weight, or you might be trying to gain muscle and you know your weight isn’t a proper indicator for any changes happening internally. That’s where a smart scale comes in.

What Are the Best Smart Scales?

The best smart scales will not only tell you your weight, but your body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass and other metrics that give you a more complete picture of your health. If you’re trying to up your fitness goals, or you’re interested in learning more about how to care for your body, investing in a smart scale could be for you.

Things to Consider When Buying a Smart Bathroom Scale

Aside from what they display, there are many elements to a smart scale that you might want to consider before purchasing. Below are a few things to keep in mind.

Accuracy: The most annoying thing when trying to keep track of your weight is when you go use a different scale and the numbers are completely off. Smart scales not only boast very accurate readings, most come with sensors that help calculate the numbers they’re pulling up.

App Sync: Smart scales give you all this information, but the best smart scales will hook up to the many fitness apps available on your phone so you can track and store all your personal data in one place. Whether you use Apple Health or Fitbit, there’s a smart scale that pairs up with the trackers to help make your fitness journey a 360-experience.

Multi-User Friendly: If you live in a household with other people, this is something you’ll want to keep in mind if you’re all using the same scale. Scales that are multi-user friendly usually have multiple profiles for each housemate so that no one has to worry about their personal information getting replaced by another’s.

1. Arboleaf Digital Scale

Step on the Arboleaf Digital Scale and it’ll give you 10 key body composition metrics: body weight, body fat percentage, body water percentage, body type, visceral fat, muscle mass, bone mass, BMI, BMR and metabolic age. It keeps track of a lot, but ensures accuracy with four super high precision sensors.

The Bluetooth-ready scale comes with its own app but is also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit and the Fitbit app. It also allows for unlimited users — the scale can immediately recognize a person based on their footprint and stores their individual profile.

2. Withings Body+

Another option that comes with its own app, the Withings Body+ lets you keep track of body fat and water percentage, plus muscle mass and bone mass. What’s cool about this choice is that it hooks up to WiFi, which allows whatever information that pops up on the scale to go directly to the app in your phone.

Up to eight people can have their weight histories saved, but what’s even more exciting is that the scale also comes with pregnancy and baby mode for expecting moms and younger family members.

3. Fitbit Aria 2 WiFi Smart Scale

Fitbit lovers can bring their tracking from their wrist to the bathroom floor with this smart scale. The Aria measures weight, body fat percentage, lean mass and BMI while also syncing stats wirelessly to computers and mobile devices. Fitbit users will have their information show up automatically on their Fitbit dashboard. While up to eight users will have profiles stored, everyone’s personal weight data will be kept private.

Overall, this option is one of the most stylish with a sleek black design and polished glass surface. You don’t need to have a Fitbit to use this scale either.

4. RENPHO Body Fat Scale

A great entry-level option this scale also takes the most measurements with 13 calculations including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, protein, skeletal muscle and more. The only catch is that the scale shows body weight only and the rest are stored to an app that you’ll have to look at separately.

The sleek smart scale also promises high quality with auto calibration and high precision sensors.