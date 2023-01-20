The Best Small Space Heaters to Warm Up Your Home Office and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re living or working in a space that’s uncomfortably cold most of the time, the simplest answer, short of moving, is a small space heater. These little home appliances can fit on a desk surface to keep fingers warm while typing or can be tucked underneath to heat up your toes. In fact, you can bring them pretty much anywhere you need a little personal heating source, whether it’s by the couch, in a cold bedroom, at a small studio — you get the idea.

What Are the Best Small Space Heater?

Aside from size and ease of use, there are just one or two safety and convenience considerations we keep in mind when choosing a good piece of equipment.

Temperature Settings: At their most basic, a space heater has just one button to turn it on or off. Better heaters offer a variety of temperature and strength settings so you can adjust to whatever feels most comfortable to you.

Safety Features: To prevent accidental fires and overheating, basic safety features are essential in any small heater. This includes things like automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time or when the heater is picked up or knocked over.

Power: You may want to think about how much space the heater can warm up on its highest setting. If you only need it for one person, this may not be a huge consideration, but consider the size of the area or room you’re using it when looking for your next space heater.

1. GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat This little heater definitely hits the mark in the small-but-mighty category, with the ability to heat up to 200 square feet in seconds. It’s also a two-in-one heater and fan that you can use all year round, with three heat settings and a thermostat setting that automatically shuts off when the space has reached the correct temperature. Buy GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater… $27.99

2. Andily Space Heater This heater has three heat settings and a thermostat so you can find the right temperature. It’s also easily portable thanks to its small size and built-in handle. Reviewers say it heats up quickly, powerfully and quietly, and are reassured by how sensitive the automatic shutoff safety feature is. Buy Andily Space Heater $22.99

3. Brightown Low Wattage Personal Ceramic Heater This tiny, well-designed heater is particularly ideal if you need something small at work that will keep your space adequately toasty. It has a low wattage (400 watts), which is good news for your energy bill, and comes in a variety of bright, stylish colors. Instead of an automatic switch, it includes a basic on/off button to manually turn it off once you’re warm. The heater powers down if it gets knocked over. The brand says it’s ideal for up to 100 square feet areas and sounds quiet when it’s running. Buy Brightown Low Wattage Personal Ceramic… $21.99

4. Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater This is another super compact and straightforward desk heater, with a simple on/off switch and tip-over safety features. Its small size means you should be able to fit in just about any small space, and it has a solid base that keeps it in place. Despite its smaller design, we like that it heats up quickly. It’s available in four colors. Buy Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small… $17.99