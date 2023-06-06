These Small, But Mighty Gifts for Men Are All Under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

So you want to get your guy a little something? It doesn’t have to be “big or bust.” There are a number of small gifts for men that can leave a big impression.

We’ve put together a short list of little knick-knacks, accessories, and gadgets that make great small gifts for men when you’re not trying to overdo it. We like gifts that are handy, easy-to-use, and a little surprising. They all work on their own or as part of a larger gift package too.

What Are the Best Small Gifts for Men?

Small gifts can be deceptively tricky to find, as you want something that says “thinking of you” but not “I spent my life savings on a pair of diamond earrings to give to you on our first date.” Look for things that are as practical as they are unique.

1. Bluetooth Beanie

You shouldn’t let your giftee get away with listening to music with cold ears, especially if their home base has year-round freezing temps. The headphones built into this beanie connect to your device via Bluetooth, and provide up to 15-20 hours of high quality, hands-free audio, all in a snug-fitting hat.

2. Nail Clippers Manicure Set

There’s no joy in clipping your nails, unless you’re using a stylish and well-made clipper like the ones included in this set. We like the sturdy construction and matte black design of the two included clippers — one large and one small — as well as the beautiful leather case, which elevate the humble grooming tool to something (almost) spa-worthy.

3. Tactical Mini Flashlight

The standout features that make this flashlight gift-worthy include the super bright LED light, a belt clip and the variety of strobe light modes for emergencies. Everything is packed into a waterproof and drop-resistant military grade aluminum alloy. Ideal for outdoor sports like hiking and fishing, think of this mini flashlight as the Swiss army knife of mini torches.

4. ThermoPro Instant Read Meat Thermometer

A few degrees can mean the difference between a perfectly medium rare beef tenderloin and shoe leather — a fact your amateur chef surely knows. That’s why he’ll appreciate this digital meat thermometer, which features a super long probe and easy-to-read instant digital display. It can read a wide range of temperatures with precise accuracy.

5. BRO MASK Korean Face Mask for Men

Bro Masks are packed full of skincare superstar ingredients including Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants such as green tea and ginger, but sized up for larger, masculine faces. They also come in two-piece sheets to accommodate facial hair in a way that most other sheet masks do not.

6. Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza

This gorgeous cookbook by Ken Forkish won both a James Beard and IACP award, and breaks down the basics of bread and dough, giving amateur bakers all the building blocks they'll need to create a bakery in their own kitchen.

7. Adidas Men’s Adilette Shower Slides

These Adidas slides are basically a must-own, so if the dude you’re shopping for is not, for whatever reason, already in possession of a pair, you have the opportunity to rectify the situation. They’re practical, comfortable, and classic.

8. Time May Tell Mens Merino Wool Hiking Socks

There's an art to the perfect pair of hiking socks. Not only must they be thick and warm, they must also fit snugly against the foot, and be thin enough to fit comfortably in a pair of hiking boots. These Time May Tell socks are just such perfect hiking socks, made of 80 percent soft merino, with a slim, cozy fit.

9. Moleskine Classic Notebook

A simple, beautiful, and well-made notebook like the Moleskine makes a wonderful gift for practically anyone. This classic notebook is great for journaling, daily planning, sketching, and more.

Buying Guide: How We Chose the Best Small Gifts for Men

Here’s what we considered when we were picking out small, budget-friendly gifts for the man in your life.

Tech Gifts: Sure, you could go with a regular beanie, but we like that the included bluetooth headphones gives this classic gift a little something extra. Other items in this genre include things like touch-screen gloves or self-heating coffee mug coasters. The key is to find something simple yet thoughtful.

Grooming and Skincare: Look, there is a non-negligible probability that the guy you’re shopping for needs to clip his toenails right now. A well-made and well-packaged clippers set sends the message you’re trying to send but in a way he’ll appreciate. In the self-care genre we also like beard grooming kits, electric razors, sheet masks and hand moisturizers.

Tools: The perfect gift for handy-types is always going to be something highly practical. If you’re shopping for the type of man who tends to find himself poking around under cars, rewiring the electricity, or digging through long-forgotten storage in the basement more often than most, consider a mini flashlight he can keep with him all the time.

Grilling Gear: There is no end to the number and type of little kitchen gadgets an enthusiastic home chef would appreciate, like a digital meat thermometer for example. Garlic presses, countertop scales, and waffle irons are other go-to’s.

Cooking: If you’re shopping for a bread baking hobbyist or the sourdough-curious, why not opt for an exhaustive bread-baking bible? A good guide will break down all the ins and outs of bread chemistry, accompanied by beautiful imagery that’s as decorative as it is useful.

Apparel: If all you want is to buy your guy something he will actually use, for once, cut to the chase with a pair of classic shower slides. He and his feet will both thank you. Speaking of feet, while we know there’s nothing especially creative about a pair of socks as a gift, there’s a reason it’s a classic. No one says no to cozy feet.

Stationary: Creative types, meditators, and the highly organized will all appreciate a high quality, classic notebook like the Moleskine.